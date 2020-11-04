SUNRISE, Fla., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FNHC) today reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.



Q3 2020 highlights (as measured against the same three-month period last year, except where noted):

Net loss of $20.7 million or $1.51 per diluted share as compared to net income of $4.7 million or $0.36 per diluted share.

Adjusted operating loss of $21.5 million or $1.57 per diluted share as compared to adjusted operating income of $4.3 million or $0.33 per diluted share.

$44.9 million of claims, net of recoveries, pre-tax, from catastrophe losses including Hurricanes Laura and Sally as well as other severe weather events, which together impacted Florida, Louisiana and other states, as previously communicated.

13.2% increase in gross written premiums to $180.2 million, including $28.3 million from Maison.

Combined ratio of 154.3%, up 48.8 percentage points, including 45.8 points of net catastrophe losses in the period.

Quarter-end Florida homeowners in-force policies decreased 8.4% to approximately 217,000, reflecting continued execution of our strategy to limit our exposure in this market until rates more accurately reflect increased costs of claims and reinsurance.

94.9% increase in non-Florida homeowners in-force policies to approximately 152,000, in-line with our diversification strategy.

Non-insurance company liquidity of $63 million at September 30, 2020.

Book value per share decreased $2.56, or 14.8%, to $14.69 as compared to $17.25 as of December 31, 2019, due primarily to a net loss of $2.89 per share and dividends declared of $0.27 per share, each for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, partially offset by unrealized gains on our fixed-income portfolio of $0.40 and repurchases of stock of $0.27 per share.

"FedNat's results in the third quarter were impacted by an elevated number of severe weather events during this year's hurricane season," said Mr. Michael H. Braun, FedNat’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong reinsurance program and additional reinsurance purchases during the quarter enabled us to maintain over $140 million of capital in our insurance companies as of September 30, 2020 with liquidity over $60 million at the holding company.”

Mr. Braun continued, “We remain committed to proactively managing our capital while focusing for the remainder of 2020 and throughout 2021 on continuing to implement increased rates in our homeowners business in Florida and non-Florida markets. We are also restricting business and shrinking our book in Florida as appropriate until our rates meet our profitability targets. Based on rate increases we have already implemented in 2020 and anticipated rate increases in the balance of 2020 and in 2021, we expect to generate over $65 million in incremental additional premium in 2021 as compared to 2020.”

Revenues

Total revenue decreased $2.2 million or 2.2%, to $97.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $99.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The slight decrease was driven by lower net premiums earned as increases in ceded premiums outpaced the growth in gross premiums earned. Additionally, lower net investment income was offset by higher policy fees and higher brokerage income, all of which are discussed in further detail below.

Gross premiums written increased $21.1 million, or 13.2%, to $180.2 million in the quarter compared with $159.1 million for the same three-month period last year. Gross premiums written increased by $7.0 million from FNIC's non-Florida business and $28.3 million from Maison, which was partially offset by a $15.1 million decrease in FNIC's Florida business, as we reduce our exposures in this market.

Gross premiums earned increased $38.0 million, or 26.1%, to $183.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $145.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The higher gross premiums earned was primarily driven by continued non-Florida growth, including $19.9 million from Maison's non-Florida business.

Ceded premiums increased $41.8 million, or 71.9%, to $100.0 million in the quarter, compared to $58.2 million the same three-month period last year. The increase was driven by approximately $26 million higher excess of loss reinsurance spend, as property exposures increased, including from the Maison acquisition, this year as compared to last year. Additionally, there was approximately $15 million of additional ceded premiums related to the 50% quota-share treaty for FNIC's non-Florida book of business that became effective July 1, 2020.

Net investment income decreased $1.7 million, or 40.9%, to $2.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $4.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was due primarily to the lower interest rate environment in 2020 and elevated third quarter 2019 income earned on debt proceeds that had not yet been deployed on the Maison acquisition, partially offset by fixed income portfolio growth in 2020 from the Maison acquisition.

Direct written policy fees increased $1.1 million, or 43.3%, to $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to $2.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2019. The increase is primarily driven by the policy fees generated from Maison’s policies in-force and higher fees as a result of FNIC's non-Florida premium growth.

Other income increased $1.7 million, or 36.2%, to $6.4 million in the quarter, compared with $4.7 million in the same three-month period last year. The increase in other income was primarily driven by higher brokerage revenue. The brokerage revenue increase is the result of higher excess of loss reinsurance spend from the reinsurance programs in place during the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Expenses

Losses and loss adjustment expenses (“LAE”) increased $36.9 million, or 59.4%, to $99.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $62.1 million for the same three-month period last year. The net loss ratio increased 47.4 percentage points, to 118.5% in the current quarter, as compared to 71.1% in the third quarter of 2019. The higher ratio was the result of two main factors: higher ceded premiums, as discussed earlier, which reduces net earned premium, the denominator of the net loss ratio calculation, as well as higher catastrophe net losses as compared to the prior year period. The third quarter of 2020 catastrophe net losses were $38.3 million, net of reinsurance, which included Hurricanes Laura and Sally as well as other severe weather events, which together impacted Florida, Louisiana and other states. The $38.3 million represents $44.9 million of initial net losses, as previously disclosed, less $6.6 million of benefit from our claims handling services. By comparison, the third quarter of 2019 catastrophe net losses were $11.0 million, net of reinsurance, which primarily included impacts from Hurricane Dorian, Hurricane Barry and other severe weather events. Additionally, higher volume of policies in force drove approximately $6 million of higher net losses as compared to 2019. The remaining variance was driven by higher loss pick for FNIC's Florida book of business, as a result of adverse loss experience, as compared to 2019.

The net expense ratio increased 1.4% percentage points to 35.8% in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to 34.4% in the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter of 2020 net expense ratio was further increased by lower net premiums earned reducing the denominator of the net expense ratio calculation.

Commissions and other underwriting expenses decreased $0.3 million, or 1.1%, to $24.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared with $24.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by a higher ceding commissions driven in part by the new 50% quota share in FNIC's non-Florida book of business and lower other underwriting expenses. When comparing these periods, this decrease was partially offset by higher non-Florida acquisition related costs as a result of premium growth.

Income taxes (benefits) decreased $13.5 million, to $(12.8) million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $0.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease in income tax expense is predominantly the result of the pre-tax loss during the current quarter as compared to income during the third quarter of 2019. Additionally, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, signed into law on March 27, 2020, is allowing us to carry back net operating loss to prior years when federal income taxes were at 35%, which increased our effective tax rate during the current quarter.

Subsequent Events

Today, the Company also announced:

The declaration of the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on December 1, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020.

The formation of a Strategic Review Committee of the Board of Directors to oversee a review of strategic alternatives and the retention of Piper Sandler & Co. as the committee’s financial advisor.

It has experienced impacts from Hurricanes Delta and Zeta, both of which made landfall in the state of Louisiana during the month of October. We expect each storm to exceed our single-event aggregate reinsurance program retention. Our preliminary estimate is that we will incur approximately $27 million (pre-tax) of catastrophe losses, net of all recoveries, including reinsurance, on a combined basis for these storms.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

Non United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measures do not replace the most directly comparable GAAP measures and we have included detailed reconciliations thereof on page 10.

We exclude the after-tax (using our statutory income tax rate) effects of the following items from GAAP net income (loss) to arrive at adjusted operating income (loss):

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses), including, but not limited to, gains (losses) associated with investments and early extinguishment of debt;

Acquisition, integration and other costs and the amortization of specifically identifiable intangibles (other than value of business acquired);

Impairment of intangibles;

Income (loss) from initial adoption of new regulations and accounting guidance; and

Income (loss) from discontinued operations.

We also exclude the pre-tax effect of the first bullet above from GAAP revenues to arrive at adjusted operating revenues.

Management believes these non-GAAP performance measures allow for a better understanding of the underlying trend in our business, as the excluded items are not necessarily indicative of our operating fundamentals or performance.

Similarly, we exclude accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI") from book value per share to arrive at book value per share, excluding AOCI.

About the Company

The Company is an insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries, are authorized to underwrite, and/or place homeowners multi-peril, federal flood and other lines of insurance in Florida and other states. We market, distribute and service our own and third-party insurers’ products and other services through a network of independent and general agents.

The Company presents users with data related to different aspects of our business to afford users greater transparency into our results. Homeowners Florida consists of data related to our homeowners and fire property and casualty insurance business, which currently operates in Florida. Homeowners non-Florida consists of data related to our homeowners and fire property and casualty insurance business, which currently operates in Alabama, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas and Mississippi. Non-core consists of financial information related to nonstandard personal automobile insurance business which operated in Florida, Georgia, Texas and Alabama and our commercial general liability insurance business.

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

As of or For the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders Net income (loss) $ (20,745 ) $ 4,659 (545.3 ) % $ (40,091 ) $ 7,904 (607.2 ) % Adjusted operating income (loss) (21,501 ) 4,292 (601.0 ) % (45,303 ) 7,564 (698.9 ) % Per Common Share Net income (loss) - diluted $ (1.51 ) $ 0.36 (518.9 ) % $ (2.89 ) $ 0.61 (570.3 ) % Adjusted operating income (loss) - diluted (1.57 ) 0.33 (571.3 ) % (3.26 ) 0.59 (655.4 ) % Dividends declared 0.09 0.08 12.5 % 0.27 0.24 12.5 % Book value 14.69 18.45 (20.4 ) % 14.69 18.45 (20.4 ) % Book value, excluding AOCI 13.54 17.54 (22.8 ) % 13.54 17.54 (22.8 ) % Return to Shareholders Repurchases of common stock $ — $ — NCM $ 10,000 $ — NCM Dividends declared 1,259 1,046 20.4 % 3,819 3,133 21.9 % $ 1,259 $ 1,046 20.4 % $ 13,819 $ 3,133 341.1 % Revenue Total revenues $ 97,316 $ 99,476 (2.2 ) % $ 347,034 $ 305,974 13.4 % Adjusted operating revenues 95,992 98,682 (2.7 ) % 338,152 300,924 12.4 % Gross premiums written 180,152 159,131 13.2 % 558,492 460,534 21.3 % Gross premiums earned 183,518 145,546 26.1 % 538,988 425,133 26.8 % Net premiums earned 83,546 87,374 (4.4 ) % 300,934 268,464 12.1 % Ratios to Net Premiums Earned Net loss ratio 118.5 % 71.1 % 99.0 % 72.4 % Net expense ratio 35.8 % 34.4 % 35.7 % 34.6 % Combined ratio 154.3 % 105.5 % 134.7 % 107.0 % In-Force Homeowners Policies Florida 217,000 237,000 (8.4 ) % 217,000 237,000 (8.4 ) % Non-Florida 152,000 78,000 94.9 % 152,000 78,000 94.9 % 369,000 315,000 17.1 % 369,000 315,000 17.1 %





FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 83,546 $ 87,374 $ 300,934 $ 268,464 Net investment income 2,404 4,068 9,637 12,037 Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) 1,324 794 8,882 5,050 Direct written policy fees 3,603 2,514 10,662 7,308 Other income 6,439 4,726 16,919 13,115 Total revenues 97,316 99,476 347,034 305,974 ﻿ Costs and expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 99,016 62,105 297,862 194,284 Commissions and other underwriting expenses 24,580 24,854 90,205 75,650 General and administrative expenses 5,333 5,246 17,241 17,336 Interest expense 1,915 1,894 5,745 8,860 Total costs and expenses 130,844 94,099 411,053 296,130 ﻿ Income (loss) before income taxes (33,528 ) 5,377 (64,019 ) 9,844 Income tax expense (benefit) (12,783 ) 718 (23,928 ) 1,940 Net income (loss) $ (20,745 ) $ 4,659 $ (40,091 ) $ 7,904 ﻿ Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share Basic $ (1.51 ) $ 0.36 $ (2.89 ) $ 0.62 Diluted (1.51 ) 0.36 (2.89 ) 0.61 ﻿ Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding Basic 13,708 12,854 13,890 12,831 Diluted 13,708 12,897 13,890 12,880 ﻿ Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.27 $ 0.24





FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Operating Metrics

(Unaudited)

﻿ Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ﻿ September 30, September 30, ﻿ 2020 2019 2020 2019 ﻿ (In thousands) Gross premiums written: Homeowners Florida $ 106,101 $ 115,341 $ 339,799 $ 347,320 Homeowners non-Florida 68,447 38,790 203,897 100,322 Federal flood 5,660 5,019 14,967 13,014 Non-core (56 ) (19 ) (171 ) (122 ) Total gross premiums written $ 180,152 $ 159,131 $ 558,492 $ 460,534





﻿ Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ﻿ September 30, September 30, ﻿ 2020 2019 2020 2019 ﻿ (In thousands) Gross premiums earned: Homeowners Florida $ 115,346 $ 113,062 $ 347,237 $ 338,481 Homeowners non-Florida 63,759 28,431 179,071 73,928 Federal flood 4,469 3,896 12,851 11,005 Non-core (56 ) 157 (171 ) 1,719 Total gross premiums earned $ 183,518 $ 145,546 $ 538,988 $ 425,133





﻿ Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ﻿ September 30, September 30, ﻿ 2020 2019 2020 2019 ﻿ (In thousands) Net premiums earned: Homeowners Florida $ 54,326 $ 65,975 $ 190,627 $ 207,857 Homeowners non-Florida 29,276 21,311 110,478 59,114 Non-core (56 ) 88 (171 ) 1,493 Total net premiums earned $ 83,546 $ 87,374 $ 300,934 $ 268,464

FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Selected Operating Metrics (continued)

(Unaudited)

﻿ Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ﻿ September 30, September 30, ﻿ 2020 2019 2020 2019 ﻿ (In thousands) Commissions and other underwriting expenses: Homeowners Florida $ 13,736 $ 13,187 $ 41,181 $ 39,810 All others 13,337 6,610 37,789 17,796 Ceding commissions (7,909 ) (3,203 ) (13,969 ) (8,893 ) Total commissions 19,164 16,594 65,001 48,713 Fees 1,358 902 3,694 2,340 Salaries and wages 3,351 2,696 10,068 9,090 Other underwriting expenses 707 4,662 11,442 15,507 Total commissions and other underwriting expenses $ 24,580 $ 24,854 $ 90,205 $ 75,650





﻿ Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ﻿ September 30, September 30, ﻿ 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss ratio 118.5 % 71.1 % 99.0 % 72.4 % Net expense ratio 35.8 % 34.4 % 35.7 % 34.6 % Combined ratio 154.3 % 105.5 % 134.7 % 107.0 % Gross loss ratio 213.0 % 113.1 % 142.0 % 127.7 % Gross expense ratio 20.6 % 22.9 % 22.5 % 24.0 %





FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Unaudited)

﻿ September 30, December 31, ﻿ 2020 2019 ASSETS (In thousands) Investments: Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value $ 540,443 $ 526,265 Debt securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost — 4,337 Equity securities, at fair value 13,108 20,039 Total investments 553,551 550,641 Cash and cash equivalents 49,286 133,361 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 286,128 145,659 Premiums receivable, net of allowance 52,753 41,422 Reinsurance recoverable, net 452,194 209,615 Deferred acquisition costs and value of business acquired, net 51,157 56,136 Current and deferred income taxes, net 24,099 2,552 Goodwill 10,997 10,997 Other assets 34,643 28,633 Total assets $ 1,514,808 $ 1,179,016 ﻿ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 553,980 $ 324,362 Unearned premiums 380,374 360,870 Reinsurance payable and funds withheld liabilities 230,987 102,467 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 98,643 98,522 Deferred revenue 6,795 6,856 Other liabilities 42,553 37,246 Total liabilities 1,313,332 930,323 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value: 25,000,000 shares authorized; 13,717,525 and 14,414,821 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 137 144 Additional paid-in capital 168,912 167,677 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 15,763 10,281 Retained earnings 16,664 70,591 Total shareholders’ equity 201,476 248,693 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,514,808 $ 1,179,016





FEDNAT HOLDING COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of or For the Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Total revenues $ 97,316 $ 99,476 $ 347,034 $ 305,974 Less: Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) 1,324 794 8,882 5,050 Adjusted operating revenues $ 95,992 $ 98,682 $ 338,152 $ 300,924 Net Income (Loss) Net income (loss) $ (20,745 ) $ 4,659 $ (40,091 ) $ 7,904 Less: Net realized and unrealized investment gains (losses) 793 634 5,320 3,812 Acquisition and other costs (15 ) (238 ) (41 ) (774 ) Amortization of identifiable intangibles (22 ) — (67 ) — Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt — (29 ) — (2,698 ) Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (21,501 ) $ 4,292 $ (45,303 ) $ 7,564 Income tax rate assumed for reconciling items above 40.10 % 18.26 % 40.10 % 24.52 % Per Common Share Book value $ 14.69 $ 18.45 $ 14.69 $ 18.45 Less: AOCI 1.15 0.91 1.15 0.91 Book value, excluding AOCI $ 13.54 $ 17.54 $ 13.54 $ 17.54



