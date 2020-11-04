LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that four abstracts will be presented from the KER-050 and ALK2 hematology programs, including topline data from Keros’ Phase 1 clinical trial of KER-047, at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held as a virtual event from December 5-8, 2020.



The following abstracts were posted to the ASH website on November 4, 2020, 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

“KER-050, a Novel Inhibitor of TGF-β Superfamily Signaling, Induces Red Blood Cell Production by Promoting Multiple Stages of Erythroid Differentiation”

Publication Number: 2736

Session Name: 501. Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Biology: Poster III

Date: Monday, December 7, 2020



“KER-050, a Modified ActRIIA Ligand Trap, Alleviates Cytopenia Arising from Multiple Etiologies”

Publication Number: 2582

Session Name: 101L. Red Cells and Erythropoiesis, structure and function, metabolism, and survival, excluding Iron: Poster III

Date: Monday, December 7, 2020



“Administration of KER-047, a Novel ALK2 Inhibitor, Elicited Robust and Sustained Increases in Serum Iron in Healthy Participants”

Publication Number: 769

Session Name: 102. Regulation of Iron Metabolism: Poster I

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020



“Selective Inhibition of ALK2 Signaling Suppresses Serum Hepcidin and Increases Serum Iron”

Publication Number: 771

Session Name: 102. Regulation of Iron Metabolism: Poster I

Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020



About KER-050

Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered ligand trap comprised of a modified ligand-binding domain of the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta (“TGF-β”) receptor known as activin receptor type IIA (“ALK2”) that is fused to the portion of the human antibody known as the Fc domain. KER-050 is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with MDS and in patients with myelofibrosis.

About KER-047

Keros’ lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is designed to selectively and potently inhibit ALK2. KER-047 is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from elevated levels of hepcidin, the key regulator of iron absorption and recycling, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, a rare musculoskeletal disorder.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematologic and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta, or TGF-ß, family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros’ lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from elevated levels of hepcidin, the key regulator of iron absorption and recycling, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. Keros’ third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," “plans,” “potential,” "projects,” “would” and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: Keros’ presentation plans for the upcoming ASH virtual annual meeting. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, including those risk factors discussed or referred to in Keros’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on August 13, 2020, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, Keros undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

Julia Balanova

jbalanova@soleburytrout.com

646-378-2936