TULSA, Okla., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), a leading contractor to the energy and industrial markets across North America, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2021.



Key highlights:

First quarter revenue was $182.8 million resulting in a loss per diluted share of $0.12 due to the continued impact of the global pandemic and related market disruptions

Strong project execution was offset by lower than expected revenue volume which resulted in under recovery of construction overhead costs, significantly impacting gross margins

SG&A was $18.1 million in the quarter after realization of planned cost reductions

Backlog at the end of the quarter was $678.4 million; project awards of $102.7 million for the quarter

Liquidity of $133.9 million at September 30, 2020, including cash of $82.2 million

Extends revolving credit facility to November 2023

“The pandemic has continued to impact many of our clients, especially those in the energy industry, who are managing through low product demand and rigid health and safety protocols, as well as political uncertainty, all of which has resulted in delayed and reduced spending priorities. In spite of reduced revenue volumes, our project execution and consolidated direct margins have been very strong. In addition, I am extremely proud of our teams’ ability to manage not only the additional burden of maintaining a COVID-safe work environment, but also driving a zero-incident safety performance in the quarter,” said John R. Hewitt, President and CEO.

“Overall, bidding opportunities are improving and our project opportunity funnel is returning to normal, however, client decision making in this environment may affect the timing of awards and starts. It is our expectation that bookings and revenue will improve as we move into the second half of this fiscal year. This improvement in business conditions, combined with our restructuring and continuing cost reduction efforts position us to deliver better financial results. We remain focused on safety, winning work, and executing our backlog. We will keep a strong balance sheet through controlling costs, minimizing capital expenditures, managing cash flow, and maintaining minimal or no debt.”

Update on Company Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's top priority has been to maintain a safe working environment for all employees, customers and business partners. Our project teams, in coordination with our clients, continue to operate under enhanced work processes to integrate guidance from governmental agencies and leading health organizations to protect the health and safety of everyone on our job sites while maintaining productivity.

Change of Reportable Segments

Due to changing markets facing our clients and to better align the financial reporting of the Company with our long-term strategic growth areas, we began reporting our financial results under new reportable segments effective July 1, 2020. The new reportable segments along with a description of each are as follows:

Utility and Power Infrastructure: consists of power delivery services provided to investor owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services. The Company also provides construction and maintenance services to a variety of power generation facilities, including gas fired facilities in simple or combined cycle design, and provides engineering, fabrication, and construction services for liquefied natural gas ("LNG") utility peak shaving facilities.

consists of power delivery services provided to investor owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services. The Company also provides construction and maintenance services to a variety of power generation facilities, including gas fired facilities in simple or combined cycle design, and provides engineering, fabrication, and construction services for liquefied natural gas ("LNG") utility peak shaving facilities. Process and Industrial Facilities: primarily serves customers in the downstream and midstream petroleum industries who are engaged in refining crude oil and processing, fractionating, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Company also serves customers in various other industries such as petrochemical, sulfur, mining and minerals companies engaged primarily in the extraction of non-ferrous metals, aerospace and defense, cement, agriculture, and other industrial customers. The Company's services include plant maintenance, turnarounds, industrial cleaning services, engineering, fabrication, and capital construction.

primarily serves customers in the downstream and midstream petroleum industries who are engaged in refining crude oil and processing, fractionating, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Company also serves customers in various other industries such as petrochemical, sulfur, mining and minerals companies engaged primarily in the extraction of non-ferrous metals, aerospace and defense, cement, agriculture, and other industrial customers. The Company's services include plant maintenance, turnarounds, industrial cleaning services, engineering, fabrication, and capital construction. Storage and Terminal Solutions: consists of work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals. Also included in this segment are cryogenic and other specialty storage tanks and terminals including LNG, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum and other specialty vessels such as spheres as well as marine structures and truck and rail loading/offloading facilities. The Company's services include engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance and repair, which includes planned and emergency services for both tanks and full terminals. Finally, the Company offers tank products, including geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems and floating roof seals.

All prior period segment information has been restated to conform with our new reportable segments. In addition, beginning July 1, 2020, the Company reported separately corporate selling, general and administrative expenses and other corporate expenses that were previously allocated to the segments.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Consolidated

Consolidated revenue was $182.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $338.1 million in the same period in the prior fiscal year. On a segment basis, revenue decreased for the Process and Industrial Facilities and Storage and Terminal Solutions segments by $108.9 million, and $59.3 million, respectively. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in the Utility and Power Infrastructure segment of $12.9 million.

Consolidated gross profit decreased to $14.4 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $32.5 million in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Gross margin decreased to 7.9% in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 9.6% in the same period in the prior fiscal year. Despite generally strong project execution, gross margins in fiscal 2021 were lower than fiscal 2020 due to lower than forecasted volumes, which led to higher under recovery of construction overhead costs.

Consolidated SG&A expenses were $18.1 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $23.7 million in the same period a year earlier. The decrease is primarily attributable to cost reductions we implemented under our business improvement and restructuring plan that began in late fiscal 2020 and lower incentive compensation.

Utility and Power Infrastructure

Revenue for the Utility and Power Infrastructure segment was $60.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $47.7 million in the same period a year earlier. The increase is due to a higher volume of LNG utility peak shaving work, partially offset by lower volumes of power delivery and power generation work. The segment gross margin was 11.4% in fiscal 2021 and (0.4)% in fiscal 2020. The fiscal 2021 segment gross margin was positively impacted by strong project execution on LNG utility peak shaving capital projects and power delivery work.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company announced a business improvement plan for the former Electrical Infrastructure segment, which is now included in the Utility and Power Infrastructure segment. The plan included significant changes to the operations and management of the business, including changes to leadership and mid-level operational personnel, modifications to operational processes, and increased business development resources. During the second half of fiscal 2020, we implemented the planned personnel changes, added business development resources and strengthened business processes. These changes led to improved project execution, which has continued through the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Process and Industrial Facilities

Revenue for the Process and Industrial Facilities segment was $45.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $154.9 million in the same period a year earlier. The decrease is primarily due to our strategic exit from the domestic iron and steel industry in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, lower volumes of turnaround and refinery maintenance work, and reduced spending on midstream gas processing projects. The segment gross margin was 8.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 8.8% in the same period last year. Project execution in fiscal 2021 was strong, but gross margin was negatively impacted by lower revenue volumes, which led to the under recovery of construction overhead costs.

The short-term impact to the Company's refinery turnaround and maintenance operations as a result of the global pandemic continues to be significant. Although there have been project delays and suspensions of planned seasonal work, in most cases the revenue volumes are moving out in time, but not eliminated. The updated start dates on many of the delayed activities are uncertain and will depend on the needs of our clients, safety guidelines, and the market.

Storage and Terminal Solutions

Revenue for the Storage and Terminal Solutions segment was $76.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $135.5 million in the same period a year earlier. The decrease in segment revenue is primarily a result of lower volumes of tank and crude oil terminal capital work and less repair and maintenance work. The segment gross margin was 5.0% in the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to 14.6% in the three months ended September 30, 2019. The fiscal 2021 segment gross margin was negatively impacted by lower revenue volumes, which led to the under recovery of construction overhead costs, and a lower than previously forecasted margin on a crude oil storage terminal capital project nearing completion.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, global energy demand, and regulatory issues, we continue to experience slower project award activity that began in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rates were (9.8)% and 30.6% for the first quarter of 2021 and fiscal 2020, respectively. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was negatively impacted by a $1.0 million deferred tax asset adjustment. The Company estimates that its fiscal 2021 effective tax rate will be approximately 27.0%.

Backlog

Backlog at September 30, 2020 was $678.4 million. The quarterly book-to-bill ratio was 0.6 on project awards of $102.7 million.

Financial Position

At September 30, 2020 the Company had total liquidity of $133.9 million, which includes $51.7 million of availability under the credit facility and a cash balance of $82.2 million. During the quarter, the cash balance decreased $17.9 million primarily as a result of an investment in working capital. The Company's outstanding borrowings were $9.4 million at September 30, 2020.

Credit Facility Extension

On November 2, 2020, the Company extended its credit agreement. The credit agreement provides for a three-year senior secured revolving credit facility of $200.0 million that expires on November 2, 2023. Through the extension of the credit agreement, the Company has right-sized the revolving credit facility, which is sufficient to meet operating needs. The new facility provides additional financial flexibility related to potential capital allocation alternatives, including share repurchases. Terms of the credit agreement will be disclosed in the Company’s Form 10-Q.

Matrix Service Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Revenue $ 182,771 $ 338,097 Cost of revenue 168,421 305,632 Gross profit 14,350 32,465 Selling, general and administrative expenses 18,128 23,691 Restructuring costs (320 ) — Operating income (loss) (3,458 ) 8,774 Other income (expense): Interest expense (375 ) (389 ) Interest income 33 474 Other 1,033 3 Income (loss) before income tax expense (2,767 ) 8,862 Provision for federal, state and foreign income taxes 270 2,711 Net income (loss) $ (3,037 ) $ 6,151 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.23 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.12 ) $ 0.22 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 26,265 26,935 Diluted 26,265 27,575





Matrix Service Company

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(In thousands)





September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,175 $ 100,036 Accounts receivable, less allowances (September 30, 2020—$830 and June 30, 2020—$905) 171,504 160,671 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 57,694 59,548 Inventories 6,751 6,460 Income taxes receivable 4,071 3,919 Other current assets 9,144 4,526 Total current assets 331,339 335,160 Property, plant and equipment at cost: Land and buildings 42,845 42,695 Construction equipment 95,332 94,154 Transportation equipment 53,460 55,864 Office equipment and software 41,896 39,356 Construction in progress 2,648 4,427 Total property, plant and equipment - at cost 236,181 236,496 Accumulated depreciation (156,743 ) (155,748 ) Property, plant and equipment - net 79,438 80,748 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,152 21,375 Goodwill 60,437 60,369 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 8,287 8,837 Deferred income taxes 5,684 5,988 Other assets 6,893 4,833 Total assets $ 512,230 $ 517,310





Matrix Service Company

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 68,615 $ 73,094 Billings on uncompleted contracts in excess of costs and estimated earnings 63,523 63,889 Accrued wages and benefits 16,682 16,205 Accrued insurance 7,657 7,301 Operating lease liabilities 6,585 7,568 Other accrued expenses 7,157 7,890 Total current liabilities 170,219 175,947 Deferred income taxes 34 61 Operating lease liabilities 18,820 19,997 Borrowings under senior secured revolving credit facility 9,383 9,208 Other liabilities 7,754 4,208 Total liabilities 206,210 209,421 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock—$.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 27,888,217 shares issued as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020; 26,460,196 and 26,141,528 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 279 279 Additional paid-in capital 132,687 138,966 Retained earnings 203,365 206,402 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,969 ) (8,373 ) 328,362 337,274 Less: Treasury stock, at cost — 1,428,021 shares as of September 30, 2020, and 1,746,689 shares as of June 30, 2020 (22,342 ) (29,385 ) Total stockholders' equity 306,020 307,889 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 512,230 $ 517,310





Matrix Service Company

Results of Operations

(unaudited)

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Gross revenue Utility and Power Infrastructure $ 60,671 $ 47,727 Process and Industrial Facilities 46,728 155,452 Storage and Terminal Solutions 77,596 136,001 Total gross revenue $ 184,995 $ 339,180 Less: Inter-segment revenue Process and Industrial Facilities $ 797 $ 575 Storage and Terminal Solutions 1,427 508 Total inter-segment revenue $ 2,224 $ 1,083 Consolidated revenue Utility and Power Infrastructure $ 60,671 $ 47,727 Process and Industrial Facilities 45,931 154,877 Storage and Terminal Solutions 76,169 135,493 Total consolidated revenue $ 182,771 $ 338,097 Gross profit (loss) Utility and Power Infrastructure $ 6,913 $ (168 ) Process and Industrial Facilities 3,659 13,590 Storage and Terminal Solutions 3,778 19,742 Corporate — (699 ) Total gross profit $ 14,350 $ 32,465 Selling, general and administrative expenses Utility and Power Infrastructure $ 2,222 $ 2,632 Process and Industrial Facilities 4,050 6,938 Storage and Terminal Solutions 5,143 6,986 Corporate 6,713 7,135 Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 18,128 $ 23,691 Restructuring costs Utility and Power Infrastructure $ 11 $ — Process and Industrial Facilities (500 ) — Storage and Terminal Solutions 13 — Corporate 156 — Total Restructuring costs $ (320 ) $ — Operating income (loss) Utility and Power Infrastructure $ 4,680 $ (2,800 ) Process and Industrial Facilities 109 6,652 Storage and Terminal Solutions (1,378 ) 12,756 Corporate (6,869 ) (7,834 ) Total operating income (loss) $ (3,458 ) $ 8,774

Backlog

We define backlog as the total dollar amount of revenue that we expect to recognize as a result of performing work that has been awarded to us through a signed contract, limited notice to proceed or other type of assurance that we consider firm. The following arrangements are considered firm:

fixed-price awards;



minimum customer commitments on cost plus arrangements; and



certain time and material arrangements in which the estimated value is firm or can be estimated with a reasonable amount of certainty in both timing and amounts.

For long-term maintenance contracts with no minimum commitments and other established customer agreements, we include only the amounts that we expect to recognize as revenue over the next 12 months. For arrangements in which we have received a limited notice to proceed, we include the entire scope of work in our backlog if we conclude that the likelihood of the full project proceeding is high. For all other arrangements, we calculate backlog as the estimated contract amount less revenues recognized as of the reporting date.

The following table provides a summary of changes in our backlog for the three months ended September 30, 2020:

Utility and Power Infrastructure Process and Industrial Facilities Storage and Terminal

Solutions Total (In thousands) Backlog as of June 30, 2020 $ 272,816 $ 145,725 $ 339,924 $ 758,465 Project awards 21,318 50,796 30,619 102,733 Revenue recognized (60,671 ) (45,931 ) (76,169 ) (182,771 ) Backlog as of September 30, 2020 $ 233,463 $ 150,590 $ 294,374 $ 678,427 Book-to-bill ratio(1) 0.4 1.1 0.4 0.6





(1) Calculated by dividing project awards by revenue recognized during the period.