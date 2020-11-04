PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuke Nutrition’s affordable premium nutritional supplements crossed the Atlantic Ocean to debut at the recent ECRM’s Annual Vitamin, Weight Management, Beverage & Sports Nutrition Program.

“Our timing couldn’t better. This year, we decided to export our high-quality, affordable workout supplements to America,” said Dan Povey, managing director of Nuke Nutrition in the United Kingdom. “We brought our six most popular products to ECRM, where our representatives met with buyers from the major retailers in the United States.”

ECRM is the retail industry’s version of speed dating, which brings buyers and new brands and products together for private one-on-one meetings. ECRM hosts these virtual events by using an innovative digital platform for face-to-face meetings between buyers and sellers. Buyers attending the recent ECRM event represented regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

Povey’s trans-Atlantic journey to ECRM began almost a decade ago when he was in his second year of college studying to become a Sports Coach.

“At that time, I found out my girlfriend was pregnant,” Povey said. “I had about $36 to my name.”

Povey said he had been planning to attend University to become a Sports Coach, but that would have cost between $40,000 to $50,000.

“But my priorities were clear. I dropped out of college and got a full-time job to save money for my son's birth,” Povey said, adding that he applied for jobs everywhere on The Flyde Coast because he did not have a car and could not afford driving lessons.

Then Povey got a call from a local sports nutrition company.

“I was washing cars at the time and used the little money I had saved to take a bus to a nearby city to buy a suit for the job interview,” Povey said.

The interview went well.

“I found out that I was being interviewed by the managing director of one of the United Kingdom’s leading sports nutrition companies,” Povey said, adding that he was one of about 250 job applicants.

Two days after the interview, Povey got the call telling him he was hired.

“Although I did not know the sports nutrition industry, I was hired to run the online shop,” Povey said.

Since Povey had wanted to become a sports coach, his new job gave him a university-level education about sports nutrition, products, companies, customer support, and ingredients.

“I quickly found my passion for nutritional ingredients and how they can benefit people,” Povey said. “I started creating formulas for products and passing them to my boss to add to his nutrition brand. I tried this approximately eight to ten times, and each time I was told to ‘leave the product development process to him and to get on with my duties under my job description.’”

You can imagine what happened next.

Povey started his own company, Nuke Nutrition, because he realized that premium testosterone formulas had priced themselves beyond what the average person could afford.

“There was no company selling high-strength formulas at an affordable price in packaging that looked good but didn’t cost a fortune,” Povey said. “In 2014, I started Nuke Nutrition, a sports nutrition brand that offers high-strength formulas at an affordable price.

“There is no other company that provides our unique formulas for the value we offer,” he added.

Since 2014, Povey said Nuke Nutrition has expanded its product line to include supplements beyond testosterone boosters.

“We saw the same need. We developed premium fat burners and sleep supplements at an affordable price,” Povey said.

The supplements that debuted at ECRM included:

Lipo Loss Fat Burners is the latest breakthrough in scientific weight loss.

PCT, or post cycle therapy testosterone booster and test support, is used to level out hormone levels after taking a testosterone supplement. You can also use PCT as a stand-alone testosterone booster.

T-Bullets is the strongest testosterone booster on the market and vegan-friendly. Anyone who wants to gain huge muscle mass will need Nuke Nutrition T-Bullets.

T6 Thermo Blitz Fat Burners is for fast weight loss. It is a thermogenic diet supplement with an energy boost provided by caffeine, green tea, Guarana, and Bitter Orange Extract.

Test Rage XL is a testosterone booster, male enhancer, and libido supplement.

Sleep Enhance, formerly called Mood Enhance, is a supplement that helps reduce stress, anxiety, and insomnia

“We are excited about introducing our products to the American consumer,” Povey said. “We believe they will find Nuke Nutrition’s supplements high quality and affordable.”

For more information, visit Nuke Nutrition online.

Robert Grant Nuke Nutrition 561- pr@nutrapr.com