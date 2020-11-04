New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961204/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.5% over the period 2020-2027. Air Disinfectant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.6% CAGR and reach US$346.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surface Disinfectant segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$69.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

American Ultraviolet

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

General Electric Company

Halma plc

Royal Philips Electronics N.V.

UltraViolet Devices, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961204/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Air Disinfectant (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Air Disinfectant (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Air Disinfectant (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Surface Disinfectant (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Surface Disinfectant (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Surface Disinfectant (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market in the

United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 12: United States Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Canadian Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Historic

Market Review by Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 15: Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japanese Market for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 17: Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 18: Japanese Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market

Growth Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 21: Chinese Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market

Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 24: European Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: European Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 26: Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market in Europe

in US$ by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: European Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 28: Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market in France

by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period

2020-2027



Table 29: French Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Historic

Market Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: French Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: German Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: German Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italian Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market

Growth Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: Italian Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 39: United Kingdom Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 41: Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Rest of World Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Historic Market Review by Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 48: Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961204/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001