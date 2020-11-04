TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) has appointed Anne Kabagambe to its Board of Directors as an independent director.



Ms Kabagambe has 35 years of experience spanning a diverse range of senior leadership positions in international institutions. She is a former Executive Director of the World Bank Group where she served from 2016 to 2020, representing the interests of 22 Sub-Saharan African countries1, including Tanzania and Zambia, where Barrick has gold and copper operations. While at the World Bank, she sat on the Development Effectiveness Committee, the Budget Committee and the Pension Benefits Committee. Ms Kabagambe also Co-Chaired the World Bank Board’s Gender Working Group and is a strong advocate for the advancement of women and a champion of diversity and inclusion.

Prior to the World Bank, she spent 27 years at the African Development Bank, where she built an extensive network within Africa and other parts of the world. During this time, she helped develop cooperative agreements with Asian countries and held the position of Chief of Staff for the African Development Bank President. Ms Kabagambe has also served on the boards of the Africa American Institute (AAI) and Junior Achievement (JA) Africa.

She has an undergraduate degree from the University of California at San Diego (UCSD), master’s degrees in Public Policy from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs and George Washington University, and also obtained post-graduate diplomas from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and the Cranfield School of Management.

Barrick Executive Chairman John Thornton said Ms Kabagambe would strengthen the Board and bring an independent understanding of doing business internationally, informed by her experience in engaging with governments, the private sector and civil society and in particular her knowledge of the global resource, banking and education sectors.

1 Botswana, Burundi, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe