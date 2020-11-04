TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading international specialty insurance provider, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020.



David Clare, President and CEO of Trisura, stated, “In the third quarter Trisura generated net income of $6.5 million - over 150% greater than Q3 2019 - driven by strong results in Canada, continued profitability in the U.S., and investment gains.

In Canada, disciplined underwriting and consistent investment returns generated an industry-leading 20% return on equity. Our U.S. business maintained its trajectory of growth, binding a new record of $171.0 million of quarterly gross premiums and generating $3.7 million in net income. Stronger asset liability matching in our Reinsurance operations also supported results.

Our balance sheet is well-funded to support growth, with flexibility afforded by our 9.5% debt-to-capital ratio.”

Highlights

Gross and net written premiums growth of 109.5% and 72.4% in Q3, supported by momentum in our U.S. operations and continued growth in Canada.





Net income of $6.5 million in the quarter grew 157.0% compared to prior year, driven by strong underwriting in Canada, continued profitability in the U.S and investment gains.





Consolidated LTM ROE of 11.7%, which includes dilution from the equity raises in September 2019 and May 2020, compared to 1.9% at Q3 2019.





Book value per share of $26.86, a 24.5% increase from December 31, 2019, driven by the equity raise in May and supported by positive net income.





EPS - diluted of $0.62 in Q3 2020 was impacted by share-based compensation as a result of rising share price but compared favourably to $0.37 in Q3 2019.





Premiums grew in our Canadian business by 58.9% in Q3 2020. Exceptional surety performance contributed to achieving a 91.5% combined ratio and a 20.0% LTM ROE.





Continued growth in our U.S. business, producing $171.0 million in GPW in the quarter and $3.7 million in net income, and reaching a 9.7% LTM ROE despite two significant capital injections.





Sufficient capital in our US operations supported an increase in A.M. Best size category from size VII to size VIII.





Amounts in C$ millions Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Variance Q3 2020 YTD Q3 2019 YTD Variance Gross premiums written 239.6 114.4 109.5 % 612.2 305.1 100.7 % Net premiums written 64.5 37.4 72.4 % 152.9 103.0 48.5 % Net underwriting loss (2.2 ) (6.6 ) (67.3 %) (1.8 ) (23.8 ) (92.6 %) Net investment income 7.0 10.0 (30.0 %) 21.9 20.1 8.7 % Net income 6.5 2.5 157.0 % 21.5 0.9 2,231.1 % EPS - diluted, $ 0.62 0.37 68.2 % 2.22 0.13 1,607.7 % Book value per share, $ 26.86 21.41 25.5 % 26.86 21.41 25.5 % Debt-to-Capital ratio 9.5 % 13.6 % (4.1pts ) 9.5 % 13.6 % (4.1pts ) LTM ROE 11.7 % 1.9 % 9.8pts 11.7 % 1.9 % 9.8pts Combined ratio - Canada 91.5 % 92.6 % (1.1pts ) 84.6 % 89.5 % (4.9pts ) LTM ROE - Canada 20.0 % 19.1 % 0.9pts 20.0 % 19.1 % 0.9pts Fronting operational ratio - US 73.4 % 76.9 % (3.5pts ) 70.3 % 88.7 % (18.4pts ) LTM ROE - US 9.7 % nm nm 9.7 % nm nm

COVID-19

Trisura staff globally continue to work effectively from home. We have introduced safety measures in physical offices in preparation for a gradual return to work acknowledging best practices and local jurisdiction protocols.





Despite resilience in the quarter, fears of a second wave in the U.S. and weaker than anticipated economic recovery may threaten momentum.





Premium generation and claims activity may be impacted depending on the length and depth of the pandemic-related economic slowdown, as well as the effectiveness of government support programs. Depending on these factors, premium growth could slow and claims activity could increase.



Insurance Operations

Disciplined underwriting in Canada, achieving a loss ratio of 28.4% in the quarter, supported by strong claims experience in Surety, resulting in a combined ratio of 91.5%.





Strong growth in our U.S. platform, with GPW of $171.0 million in Q3 2020 compared to $144.8 million in Q2 2020, and fee income of $6.4 million in Q3 2020 compared to $5.6 million in Q2 2020.





A decrease in European interest rates negatively impacted consolidated net underwriting income in the quarter, offset by improved asset-liability matching.



Capital

The minimum capital test (“MCT”) ratio of our Canadian operations was 249% (258% as at December 31, 2019), which comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements of 150%.





Trisura Specialty’s capital of $115.5 million USD as at September 30, 2020 ($83.3 million USD as at December 31, 2019) was in excess of the various Company Action Levels of the states in which Trisura Specialty is licensed.





Consolidated debt-to-capital ratio of 9.5% as at September 30, 2020 is below our long-term target of 20.0%.



Investments

Investment income in Q3 2020 was $7.0 million compared to $10.0 million in Q3 2019. The decrease was the result of smaller decline in European interest rates in the quarter, which led to a smaller increase in the value of longer duration assets supporting our Reinsurance business liabilities. This was partially offset by an increase in interest and dividend income in North America.



In Canada and the U.S., interest and dividend income rose 38.3% in Q3 2020, versus the prior period in 2019, as we benefited from diversification of the U.S. portfolio after rebalancing through COVID-related volatility, and increased capital following the equity raises in September 2019 and May 2020.



Net gains were greater in Q3 2020 and Q3 2020 YTD as a result of favourable foreign exchange movements incurred in the quarter and greater realized gains.



Corporate Development

Trisura continues to grow its admitted licenses, with 42 state licenses today and the intention of securing admitted licenses in all 50 states.





In the quarter Trisura bound $1.8 million in admitted premiums; we expect the admitted business to be a significant opportunity for growth in 2021.





In November 2020, A.M. Best reaffirmed the financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) for both the Canadian and U.S. operations.



Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

As at September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents, and short-term securities 124,875 85,905 Investments 484,700 392,617 Premiums and accounts receivable, and other assets 154,581 86,669 Recoverable from reinsurers 567,361 293,068 Deferred acquisition costs 163,719 104,197 Capital assets and intangible assets 13,933 14,477 Deferred tax assets 8,347 1,460 Total assets 1,517,516 978,393 Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 48,924 40,916 Reinsurance premiums payable 144,691 80,186 Unearned premiums 510,200 328,091 Unearned reinsurance commissions 91,859 51,291 Unpaid claims and loss adjustment expenses 417,107 257,880 Loan payable 28,869 29,700 Total liabilities 1,241,650 788,064 Shareholders' equity 275,866 190,329 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,517,516 978,393

Trisura Group Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three and nine months ended September 30

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020

YTD Q3 2019

YTD Gross premiums written 239,607 114,354 612,242 305,050 Net premiums written 64,543 37,429 152,924 102,972 Net premiums earned 42,250 29,719 109,593 77,794 Fee income 6,652 2,530 20,060 8,631 Total underwriting revenue 48,902 32,249 129,653 86,425 Net claims and loss adjustment expenses (19,319 ) (18,092 ) (49,466 ) (49,249 ) Net commissions (15,060 ) (10,265 ) (38,431 ) (27,839 ) Operating expenses and premium taxes (16,685 ) (10,511 ) (43,523 ) (33,126 ) Total claims and expenses (51,064 ) (38,868 ) (131,420 ) (110,214 ) Net underwriting loss (2,162 ) (6,619 ) (1,767 ) (23,789 ) Net investment income 7,015 10,027 21,857 20,111 Settlement from structured insurance assets - - - 8,077 Net gains 4,178 476 5,628 1,664 Interest expense (224 ) (333 ) (891 ) (1,020 ) Income before income taxes 8,807 3,551 24,827 5,043 Income tax expense (2,272 ) (1,008 ) (3,334 ) (4,121 ) Net income 6,535 2,543 21,493 922 Other comprehensive (loss) income (162 ) 1,048 (2,704 ) 1,996 Comprehensive income 6,373 3,591 18,789 2,918

Trisura Group Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and nine months ended September 30

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted)

Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 2020 YTD Q3 2019 YTD Net income from operating activities 6,535 2,543 21,493 922 Non-cash items to be deducted (1,365 ) (348 ) 6,006 (1,508 ) Stock options granted 160 146 540 364 Change in working capital operating items 43,508 25,704 57,454 39,982 Realized gains on investments (4,245 ) (1,054 ) (21,443 ) (2,800 ) Income taxes paid (4,661 ) (592 ) (7,948 ) (2,459 ) Interest paid (226 ) (350 ) (921 ) (1,056 ) Net cash from operating activities 39,706 26,049 55,181 33,445 Proceeds on disposal of investments 60,787 13,098 201,051 41,647 Purchases of investments (72,855 ) (27,832 ) (281,781 ) (91,076 ) Net purchases of capital and intangible assets (117 ) (104 ) (623 ) (408 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,185 ) (14,838 ) (81,353 ) (49,837 ) Dividends paid - (24 ) - (72 ) Shares issued - 55,669 65,143 55,669 Loans received - - 32,700 - Repayment of loan payable - - (32,700 ) - Lease payments (319 ) (265 ) (1,197 ) (760 ) Net cash (used in) from financing activities (319 ) 55,380 63,946 54,837 Net increase in cash 27,202 66,591 37,774 38,445 Cash at beginning of the period 99,165 64,949 85,905 95,212 Currency translation (1,492 ) 373 1,196 (1,744 ) Cash at the end of the period 124,875 131,913 124,875 131,913

