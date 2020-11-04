New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transportation and Security Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961200/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Roadways, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.4% CAGR and reach US$43.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Railways segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Transportation and Security Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.



Airways Segment to Record 9.7% CAGR



In the global Airways segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 152-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alstom SA

Honeywell International, Inc.

Kapsch AG

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

ORBCOMM, Inc.

Rapiscan Systems

SAAB AB

Safran Group

Smiths Group PLC







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Transportation and Security System Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation and

Security Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Roadways by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Roadways by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Railways by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Railways by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Airways by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Airways by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Seaways by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Seaways by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Access Control by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Access Control by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Surveillance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Surveillance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Fire Safety by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Fire Safety by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Scanning by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Scanning by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Biometrics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Biometrics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Transportation and Security System Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Transportation and

Security Systems by Modes - Roadways, Railways, Airways and

Seaways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by Modes - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Roadways, Railways, Airways and Seaways for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Transportation and

Security Systems by System - Access Control, Surveillance, Fire

Safety, Scanning and Biometrics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Access Control, Surveillance, Fire Safety, Scanning

and Biometrics for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

and Security Systems by Modes - Roadways, Railways, Airways and

Seaways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by Modes - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Roadways, Railways, Airways and Seaways for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

and Security Systems by System - Access Control, Surveillance,

Fire Safety, Scanning and Biometrics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Access Control, Surveillance, Fire Safety, Scanning

and Biometrics for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

and Security Systems by Modes - Roadways, Railways, Airways and

Seaways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by Modes - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Roadways, Railways, Airways and Seaways for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

and Security Systems by System - Access Control, Surveillance,

Fire Safety, Scanning and Biometrics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Access Control, Surveillance, Fire Safety, Scanning

and Biometrics for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

and Security Systems by Modes - Roadways, Railways, Airways and

Seaways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by Modes - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Roadways, Railways, Airways and Seaways for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

and Security Systems by System - Access Control, Surveillance,

Fire Safety, Scanning and Biometrics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Access Control, Surveillance, Fire Safety, Scanning

and Biometrics for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Transportation and Security System Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

and Security Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

and Security Systems by Modes - Roadways, Railways, Airways and

Seaways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by Modes - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Roadways, Railways, Airways and Seaways for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

and Security Systems by System - Access Control, Surveillance,

Fire Safety, Scanning and Biometrics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Access Control, Surveillance, Fire Safety, Scanning

and Biometrics for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

and Security Systems by Modes - Roadways, Railways, Airways and

Seaways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by Modes - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Roadways, Railways, Airways and Seaways for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

and Security Systems by System - Access Control, Surveillance,

Fire Safety, Scanning and Biometrics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Access Control, Surveillance, Fire Safety, Scanning

and Biometrics for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

and Security Systems by Modes - Roadways, Railways, Airways and

Seaways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by Modes - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Roadways, Railways, Airways and Seaways for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

and Security Systems by System - Access Control, Surveillance,

Fire Safety, Scanning and Biometrics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Access Control, Surveillance, Fire Safety, Scanning

and Biometrics for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

and Security Systems by Modes - Roadways, Railways, Airways and

Seaways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by Modes - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Roadways, Railways, Airways and Seaways for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Transportation

and Security Systems by System - Access Control, Surveillance,

Fire Safety, Scanning and Biometrics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and

Security Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Access Control, Surveillance, Fire Safety, Scanning

and Biometrics for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Transportation and

Security Systems by Modes - Roadways, Railways, Airways and

Seaways - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and Security

Systems by Modes - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Roadways, Railways, Airways and Seaways for the Years 2020 &

2027



Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Transportation and

Security Systems by System - Access Control, Surveillance, Fire

Safety, Scanning and Biometrics - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Transportation and Security

Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Access Control, Surveillance, Fire Safety, Scanning and

Biometrics for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation and Security Systems by Modes - Roadways,

Railways, Airways and Seaways - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Transportation

and Security Systems by Modes - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Roadways, Railways, Airways and Seaways for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation and Security Systems by System - Access Control,

Surveillance, Fire Safety, Scanning and Biometrics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Transportation

and Security Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Access Control, Surveillance, Fire Safety, Scanning

and Biometrics for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation and Security Systems by Modes - Roadways,

Railways, Airways and Seaways - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Transportation

and Security Systems by Modes - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Roadways, Railways, Airways and Seaways for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation and Security Systems by System - Access Control,

Surveillance, Fire Safety, Scanning and Biometrics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Transportation

and Security Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Access Control, Surveillance, Fire Safety, Scanning

and Biometrics for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation and Security Systems by Modes - Roadways,

Railways, Airways and Seaways - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation

and Security Systems by Modes - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Roadways, Railways, Airways and Seaways for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 69: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation and Security Systems by System - Access Control,

Surveillance, Fire Safety, Scanning and Biometrics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation

and Security Systems by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Access Control, Surveillance, Fire Safety, Scanning

and Biometrics for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

