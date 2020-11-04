Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on ride sharing market which estimates the global market valuation for ride sharing will cross US$ 50 billion by 2026. The increasing demand for safe and comfortable urban mobility solutions is expected to propel the market growth. Changing vehicle ownership patterns among the youth to vehicular emissions are driving the adoption of ride sharing services.
The increasing demand for reducing the travel time required for daily commute to and from work is proliferating the use of B2B ride sharing services among corporate employees. Corporate players are encouraging employees to use ride sharing services for daily commute, contributing to the B2B ride sharing segment growth.
Growing awareness related to hazardous vehicular emissions and growing traffic congestion on roads is also supporting the adoption of carpooling services in the working class. The emergence of several new players, such as TwoGo, Spinlister, and GLYD, is providing a positive outlook to the market.
The Asia Pacific ride sharing market is anticipated to witness a high growth over the forecast period due to the high inclination of the youth toward ride sharing and carpooling services. Office-goers are rapidly shifting toward these services to reduce the dependence on crowded public transport for routine commute. In response to the growing market demand, regional players are launching new ride sharing services in the market. For instance, in February 2019, Mahindra Group launched its e-mobility and ride sharing service Glyd in the Indian market.
Companies operating in the ride sharing market are focusing on acquisitions of start-ups to increase their market share. For instance, in January 2020, Uber completed the acquisition of Careem, a UAE-based ride sharing company, for approximately USD 3.1 billion. The acquisition aided Uber to expand its geographical presence in the Middle East. Through this acquisition, Uber acquired the mobility, payments, and delivery businesses of Careem.
Some major findings of the ride sharing market report include:
