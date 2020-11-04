PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference.



10x Genomics’ management is scheduled to present on Monday, November 16 at 11:40 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: investors.10xgenomics.com

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including 97 of the top 100 global research institutions and 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 1,750 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company’s patent portfolio comprises more than 825 issued patents and patent applications.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.



Contacts

Investors

investors@10xgenomics.com

Media

media@10xgenomics.com