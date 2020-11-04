New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961199/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Embolization Coils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Coiling Assist Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $933.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$933.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$861.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Embolization Particles Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR



In the global Embolization Particles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$363 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$565.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$566.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

BTG International Ltd.

Cook Medical LLC

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Penumbra, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sirtex Medical Limited

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961199/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Embolization Coils (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Embolization Coils (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Embolization Coils (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Coiling Assist Devices (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Coiling Assist Devices (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Coiling Assist Devices (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Embolization Particles (Product Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Embolization Particles (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Embolization Particles (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Flow Diverting Devices (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Flow Diverting Devices (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Flow Diverting Devices (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Liquid Embolics (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Liquid Embolics (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Liquid Embolics (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Accessories (Product Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Accessories (Product Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Accessories (Product Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market

Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Transcatheter Embolization and

Occlusion Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Transcatheter Embolization and

Occlusion Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion

Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion

Devices Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 27: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Transcatheter Embolization and

Occlusion Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion

Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CHINA

Table 31: Chinese Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion

Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: Chinese Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion

Devices Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: European Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion

Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million

by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion

Devices Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 37: European Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion

Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 38: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion

Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



FRANCE

Table 40: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: French Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion

Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: French Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion

Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: German Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion

Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: German Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion

Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italian Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion

Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Italian Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion

Devices Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Transcatheter Embolization

and Occlusion Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: United Kingdom Transcatheter Embolization and

Occlusion Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Transcatheter Embolization and

Occlusion Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Transcatheter Embolization and

Occlusion Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion

Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion

Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 58: Rest of World Transcatheter Embolization and

Occlusion Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Rest of World Transcatheter Embolization and

Occlusion Devices Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$

Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices

Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961199/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001