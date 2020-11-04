New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961199/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Embolization Coils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Coiling Assist Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $933.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$933.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$861.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Embolization Particles Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR
In the global Embolization Particles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$363 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$565.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$566.6 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices
Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices
Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Embolization Coils (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Embolization Coils (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Embolization Coils (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Coiling Assist Devices (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Coiling Assist Devices (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Coiling Assist Devices (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Embolization Particles (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Embolization Particles (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Embolization Particles (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Flow Diverting Devices (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Flow Diverting Devices (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Flow Diverting Devices (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Liquid Embolics (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Liquid Embolics (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Liquid Embolics (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Accessories (Product Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Accessories (Product Type) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Accessories (Product Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Transcatheter Embolization and
Occlusion Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices
Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Transcatheter Embolization and
Occlusion Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion
Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion
Devices Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 27: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices
Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Transcatheter Embolization and
Occlusion Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices
Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion
Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion
Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: Chinese Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion
Devices Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion
Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices
Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million
by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion
Devices Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 37: European Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion
Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 38: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices
Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
FRANCE
Table 40: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices
Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: French Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion
Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: French Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion
Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices
Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: German Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion
Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: German Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion
Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion
Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Italian Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion
Devices Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Transcatheter Embolization
and Occlusion Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices
Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: United Kingdom Transcatheter Embolization and
Occlusion Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Transcatheter Embolization and
Occlusion Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices
Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Transcatheter Embolization and
Occlusion Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices
Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion
Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion
Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 58: Rest of World Transcatheter Embolization and
Occlusion Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Rest of World Transcatheter Embolization and
Occlusion Devices Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$
Million: 2012-2019
Table 60: Transcatheter Embolization and Occlusion Devices
Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
