5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyester TPU Films, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$440.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyether TPU Films segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $219.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The TPU Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$219.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$180.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Polycaprolactone TPU Films Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global Polycaprolactone TPU Films segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$161.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$233.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$117.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 178-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
TPU Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: TPU Films Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: TPU Films Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: TPU Films Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Polyester TPU Films (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Polyester TPU Films (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Polyester TPU Films (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Polyether TPU Films (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Polyether TPU Films (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Polyether TPU Films (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Polycaprolactone TPU Films (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Polycaprolactone TPU Films (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Polycaprolactone TPU Films (Product Type) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Automotive and Transportation (Industry) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 14: Automotive and Transportation (Industry) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Automotive and Transportation (Industry) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Building and Construction (Industry) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Building and Construction (Industry) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Building and Construction (Industry) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Aerospace (Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Aerospace (Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Aerospace (Industry) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Footwear (Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Footwear (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Footwear (Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Energy (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Energy (Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Energy (Industry) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Medical and Healthcare (Industry) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Medical and Healthcare (Industry) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Medical and Healthcare (Industry) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other Industries (Industry) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other Industries (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other Industries (Industry) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US TPU Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States TPU Films Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: TPU Films Market in the United States by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States TPU Films Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States TPU Films Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: TPU Films Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: TPU Films Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian TPU Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian TPU Films Historic Market Review by Product
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 42: TPU Films Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian TPU Films Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: TPU Films Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Industry for 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian TPU Films Market Share Analysis by Industry:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for TPU Films: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: TPU Films Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese TPU Films Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for TPU Films
in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese TPU Films Market in US$ Thousand by
Industry: 2012-2019
Table 51: TPU Films Market Share Shift in Japan by Industry:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese TPU Films Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: TPU Films Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese TPU Films Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for TPU Films in US$ Thousand by
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: TPU Films Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
Industry: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese TPU Films Market Share Breakdown by Industry:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European TPU Films Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European TPU Films Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: TPU Films Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European TPU Films Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European TPU Films Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: TPU Films Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European TPU Films Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European TPU Films Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 65: TPU Films Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European TPU Films Market Share Analysis by Industry:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: TPU Films Market in France by Product Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: French TPU Films Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: French TPU Films Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: TPU Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 71: French TPU Films Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 72: French TPU Films Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: TPU Films Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: German TPU Films Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: German TPU Films Market Share Breakdown by Product
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: TPU Films Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: German TPU Films Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand
by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 78: TPU Films Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian TPU Films Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: TPU Films Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian TPU Films Market by Product Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for TPU Films in US$ Thousand by
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: TPU Films Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by
Industry: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian TPU Films Market Share Breakdown by Industry:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for TPU Films: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: TPU Films Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom TPU Films Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for TPU
Films in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: United Kingdom TPU Films Market in US$ Thousand by
Industry: 2012-2019
Table 90: TPU Films Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe TPU Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 92: TPU Films Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe TPU Films Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe TPU Films Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 95: TPU Films Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe TPU Films Market Share Analysis by
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: TPU Films Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific TPU Films Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific TPU Films Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: TPU Films Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific TPU Films Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific TPU Films Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 103: Rest of World TPU Films Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Rest of World TPU Films Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 105: TPU Films Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Rest of World TPU Films Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: TPU Films Market in Rest of World: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Industry for
2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of World TPU Films Market Share Analysis by
Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
