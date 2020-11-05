Black Friday experts are rounding-up all the best early headphones deals for Black Friday, including all the best sales on wireless, noise cancelling & Bluetooth headphones



Black Friday deals researchers have summarized the best early open and closed-back headphones deals for Black Friday 2020, including deals on Bluetooth, wireless and noise cancelling headphones. Links to the top deals are listed below.



Best Headphones Deals:







Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to view more active offers at the moment. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



From Apple to Samsung and Sony to Bose, there are plenty of wireless headphones to choose from. True wireless earbuds are perhaps the most popular option these days, thanks to their lightweight form factor and portable charging cases. Apple’s AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are two solid devices in this category, both of which offer active noise cancellation (ANC). However, the noise cancelling headphones from Sony and Bose deliver a better seal, thanks to their over-ear design. Sony’s WH-1000XM4 and Bose’s QuietComfort 35 II are just some of the popular sets of Bluetooth headphones in the market that come with superb noise cancelling technology.





About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

