5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Paper, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyester segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $730.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Thermal Transfer Labels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$730.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$625.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



PP Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR



In the global PP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$398.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$576.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$395.2 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Thermal Transfer Label Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Thermal Transfer Labels Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Thermal Transfer Labels Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Paper (Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Paper (Material) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Paper (Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polyester (Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polyester (Material) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polyester (Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: PP (Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: PP (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: PP (Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: PE (Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: PE (Material) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: PE (Material) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Desktop (Printer Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Desktop (Printer Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Desktop (Printer Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Industrial (Printer Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Industrial (Printer Type) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Industrial (Printer Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Mobile (Printer Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Mobile (Printer Type) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Mobile (Printer Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Thermal Transfer Label Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: Thermal Transfer Labels Market in the United States

in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 26: Thermal Transfer Labels Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Thermal Transfer Labels Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Printer Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 29: Thermal Transfer Labels Market in the United States

by Printer Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share

Breakdown by Printer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Thermal Transfer Labels Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 32: Thermal Transfer Labels Market in Canada: Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Thermal Transfer Labels Market Shares in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Canadian Thermal Transfer Labels Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Printer Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Thermal Transfer Labels Historic Market

Review by Printer Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Thermal Transfer Labels Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Printer Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Thermal Transfer Labels Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 38: Thermal Transfer Labels Demand Patterns in Japan in

US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share in

Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Market for Thermal Transfer Labels: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Printer Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Thermal Transfer Labels Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Printer Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share

Analysis by Printer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thermal

Transfer Labels Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 44: Thermal Transfer Labels Historic Demand Scenario in

China in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Chinese Thermal Transfer Labels Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Printer Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Thermal Transfer Labels Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Printer Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Thermal Transfer Labels Market by Printer

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Thermal Transfer Label Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Thermal Transfer Labels Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Thermal Transfer Labels Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Thermal Transfer Labels Demand Potential in Europe in

US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 53: European Thermal Transfer Labels Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 54: Thermal Transfer Labels Market in Europe : Breakdown

of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: European Thermal Transfer Labels Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Printer Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Thermal Transfer Labels Market in Europe in US$

Million by Printer Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share

Breakdown by Printer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Thermal Transfer Labels Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Thermal Transfer Labels Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: French Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share Shift by

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Thermal Transfer Labels Market in France by Printer

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Thermal Transfer Labels Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Printer Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share Analysis

by Printer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: German Thermal Transfer Labels Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 65: Thermal Transfer Labels Market in Germany: Historic

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: German Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share

Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Thermal Transfer Labels Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Printer

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Thermal Transfer Labels Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Printer Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share Breakdown

by Printer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Thermal

Transfer Labels Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 71: Thermal Transfer Labels Historic Demand Scenario in

Italy in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share

Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Italian Thermal Transfer Labels Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Printer Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: Thermal Transfer Labels Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Printer Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Thermal Transfer Labels Market by Printer

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Thermal Transfer Labels Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 77: Thermal Transfer Labels Demand Patterns in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share

in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Thermal Transfer Labels:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Printer Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Thermal Transfer Labels Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Printer Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share

Analysis by Printer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Thermal Transfer Labels Demand Potential in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 83: Rest of Europe Thermal Transfer Labels Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019



Table 84: Thermal Transfer Labels Market in Rest of Europe:

Breakdown of Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Thermal Transfer Labels Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Printer Type:

2020-2027



Table 86: Thermal Transfer Labels Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Printer Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share

Breakdown by Printer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Thermal Transfer Labels Recent Past, Current & Future

Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material:

2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Thermal Transfer Labels Market: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share

Shift by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Thermal Transfer Labels Market in Asia-Pacific by

Printer Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Thermal Transfer Labels Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Printer Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Thermal Transfer Labels Market Share

Analysis by Printer Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Thermal Transfer Labels Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027



Table 95: Thermal Transfer Labels Market in Rest of World:

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period

2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of World Thermal Transfer Labels Market Shares

in Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Thermal Transfer Labels Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Printer Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 98: Rest of World Thermal Transfer Labels Historic Market

Review by Printer Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Thermal Transfer Labels Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Printer Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

