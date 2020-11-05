New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Terminal LCD Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961184/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Surface-mounted LCD Displays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Conventional LCD Displays segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR
The Terminal LCD Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Terminal LCD Displays Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Terminal LCD Displays Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Terminal LCD Displays Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Surface-mounted LCD Displays (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Surface-mounted LCD Displays (Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Surface-mounted LCD Displays (Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Conventional LCD Displays (Segment) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Conventional LCD Displays (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Conventional LCD Displays (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Detection Analyzers (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Detection Analyzers (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Detection Analyzers (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Home Automation Products (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Home Automation Products (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Home Automation Products (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Medical Equipment & Diagnostic Products (Application)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Medical Equipment & Diagnostic Products (Application)
Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 18: Medical Equipment & Diagnostic Products (Application)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: HMI Industrial Products (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: HMI Industrial Products (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: HMI Industrial Products (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Retail Sector Products (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Retail Sector Products (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Retail Sector Products (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Treatment Medical Devices (Application) Worldwide
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Treatment Medical Devices (Application) Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Treatment Medical Devices (Application) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Terminal LCD Displays Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Terminal LCD Displays Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Terminal LCD Displays Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Terminal LCD Displays Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Terminal LCD Displays Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Terminal LCD Displays Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Terminal LCD Displays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market Review
by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Terminal LCD Displays Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Terminal LCD Displays: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Terminal
LCD Displays in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Terminal LCD Displays Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Terminal LCD Displays Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Terminal LCD Displays Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Terminal LCD Displays in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Terminal LCD Displays Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Terminal LCD Displays Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Terminal LCD Displays Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Terminal LCD Displays Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 56: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Terminal LCD Displays Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Terminal LCD Displays Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: French Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Terminal LCD Displays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Terminal LCD Displays Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Terminal LCD Displays Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Terminal LCD Displays Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Terminal LCD Displays in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Terminal LCD Displays Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Terminal LCD Displays:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Terminal LCD Displays Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Terminal LCD Displays Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Terminal LCD Displays in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Terminal LCD Displays Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Terminal LCD Displays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 86: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Terminal LCD Displays Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Terminal LCD Displays Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Terminal LCD Displays Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Terminal LCD Displays Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Terminal LCD Displays Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Terminal LCD Displays Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Terminal LCD Displays Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market
Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Terminal LCD Displays Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 101: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of World Terminal LCD Displays Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
