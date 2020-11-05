New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Terminal LCD Displays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961184/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Surface-mounted LCD Displays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Conventional LCD Displays segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Terminal LCD Displays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

American Industrial Systems, Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

GE Healthcare

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips NV

Medtronic, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Australia Pty., Ltd.

Novartis AG

Schneider Electric SA

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Terminal LCD Displays Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Terminal LCD Displays Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Terminal LCD Displays Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Surface-mounted LCD Displays (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Surface-mounted LCD Displays (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Surface-mounted LCD Displays (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Conventional LCD Displays (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Conventional LCD Displays (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Conventional LCD Displays (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Detection Analyzers (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Detection Analyzers (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Detection Analyzers (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Home Automation Products (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Home Automation Products (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Home Automation Products (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Medical Equipment & Diagnostic Products (Application)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Medical Equipment & Diagnostic Products (Application)

Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 18: Medical Equipment & Diagnostic Products (Application)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: HMI Industrial Products (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: HMI Industrial Products (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: HMI Industrial Products (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Retail Sector Products (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Retail Sector Products (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Retail Sector Products (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Treatment Medical Devices (Application) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Treatment Medical Devices (Application) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Treatment Medical Devices (Application) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Terminal LCD Displays Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Terminal LCD Displays Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Terminal LCD Displays Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Terminal LCD Displays Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Terminal LCD Displays Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Terminal LCD Displays Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Terminal LCD Displays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market Review

by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Terminal LCD Displays Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Terminal LCD Displays: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Terminal

LCD Displays in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Terminal LCD Displays Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Terminal LCD Displays Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Terminal LCD Displays Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Terminal LCD Displays in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Terminal LCD Displays Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Terminal LCD Displays Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Terminal LCD Displays Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Terminal LCD Displays Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 56: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Terminal LCD Displays Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Terminal LCD Displays Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Terminal LCD Displays Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Terminal LCD Displays Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Terminal LCD Displays Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Terminal LCD Displays Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Terminal LCD Displays in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Terminal LCD Displays Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Terminal LCD Displays:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Terminal LCD Displays Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Terminal LCD Displays Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Terminal LCD Displays in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Terminal LCD Displays Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Terminal LCD Displays Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Terminal LCD Displays Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 86: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Terminal LCD Displays Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Terminal LCD Displays Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Terminal LCD Displays Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Terminal LCD Displays Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Terminal LCD Displays Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Terminal LCD Displays Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Terminal LCD Displays Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Rest of World Terminal LCD Displays Historic Market

Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 100: Rest of World Terminal LCD Displays Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 101: Terminal LCD Displays Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of World Terminal LCD Displays Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

