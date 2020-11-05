New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Mount Switches Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961178/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.9% over the period 2020-2027. Ultra-Miniature Surface Mount Pushbutton Switch, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.1% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ultra-Miniature Surface Mount Toggle Switch segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Surface Mount Switches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Surface Mount Switch Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Surface Mount Switches Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Surface Mount Switches Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Surface Mount Switches Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Ultra-Miniature Surface Mount Pushbutton Switch
(Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2020 to 2027
Table 5: Ultra-Miniature Surface Mount Pushbutton Switch
(Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Ultra-Miniature Surface Mount Pushbutton Switch
(Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Ultra-Miniature Surface Mount Toggle Switch (Product
Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 8: Ultra-Miniature Surface Mount Toggle Switch (Product
Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Ultra-Miniature Surface Mount Toggle Switch (Product
Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Industrial Control (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 11: Industrial Control (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Industrial Control (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Medical (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Medical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Medical (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Surface Mount Switch Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Surface Mount Switches Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Surface Mount Switches Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Surface Mount Switches Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Surface Mount Switches Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Surface Mount Switches Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Surface Mount Switches Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Surface Mount Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Surface Mount Switches Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Surface Mount Switches Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 31: Canadian Surface Mount Switches Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Surface Mount Switches Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Surface Mount Switches Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Surface Mount Switches: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Surface Mount Switches Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Surface Mount Switches Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Surface
Mount Switches in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Surface Mount Switches Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Surface Mount Switches Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Surface Mount Switches Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Surface Mount Switches Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Surface Mount Switches Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Surface Mount Switches in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Surface Mount Switches Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Surface Mount Switches Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Surface Mount Switch Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Surface Mount Switches Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Surface Mount Switches Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Surface Mount Switches Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Surface Mount Switches Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Surface Mount Switches Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Surface Mount Switches Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Surface Mount Switches Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Surface Mount Switches Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Surface Mount Switches Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Surface Mount Switches Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Surface Mount Switches Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Surface Mount Switches Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Surface Mount Switches Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Surface Mount Switches Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Surface Mount Switches Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Surface Mount Switches Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Surface Mount Switches Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Surface Mount Switches Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Surface Mount Switches Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Surface Mount Switches Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Surface Mount Switches Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Surface Mount Switches Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Surface Mount Switches Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Surface Mount Switches Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Surface Mount Switches in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Surface Mount Switches Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Surface Mount Switches Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Surface Mount Switches:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Surface Mount Switches Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Surface Mount Switches Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Surface Mount Switches in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Surface Mount Switches Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Surface Mount Switches Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Surface Mount Switches Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 80: Surface Mount Switches Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Surface Mount Switches Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Surface Mount Switches Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Surface Mount Switches Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Surface Mount Switches Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Surface Mount Switches Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Surface Mount Switches Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Surface Mount Switches Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Surface Mount Switches Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Surface Mount Switches Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Surface Mount Switches Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Surface Mount Switches Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Surface Mount Switches Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Surface Mount Switches Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Surface Mount Switches Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 95: Surface Mount Switches Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of World Surface Mount Switches Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 49
