New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stretcher Chairs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961170/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027. General Stretcher Chair, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$183.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Special Stretcher Chair segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $63.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR



The Stretcher Chairs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$63.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 170-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

AMTAI Medical Equipment, Inc.

Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.

CDR Systems

C-Rad AB

Elekta AB

Getinge AB

GF Health Products, Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Leoni AG

Medifa-Hesse GmbH & Co. KG

Medtronic PLC

Novak M d.o.o.

OPT SurgiSystems S.r.l.

Savaria Corporation

Skytron, LLC

Steris

Stryker Corporation

Winco Mfg. LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961170/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Stretcher Chair Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Stretcher Chairs Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Stretcher Chairs Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Stretcher Chairs Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: General Stretcher Chair (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: General Stretcher Chair (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: General Stretcher Chair (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Special Stretcher Chair (Product Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Special Stretcher Chair (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Special Stretcher Chair (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Hospitals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Hospitals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: ASCs (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: ASCs (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: ASCs (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Clinics (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Clinics (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Stretcher Chair Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Stretcher Chairs Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Stretcher Chairs Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Stretcher Chairs Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: United States Stretcher Chairs Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Stretcher Chairs Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 24: Stretcher Chairs Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Stretcher Chairs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Stretcher Chairs Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 27: Stretcher Chairs Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 28: Canadian Stretcher Chairs Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Stretcher Chairs Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Stretcher Chairs Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Stretcher Chairs: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Stretcher Chairs Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Stretcher Chairs Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Stretcher

Chairs in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Japanese Stretcher Chairs Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Stretcher Chairs Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Stretcher Chairs Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Stretcher Chairs Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Stretcher Chairs Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Chinese Demand for Stretcher Chairs in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Stretcher Chairs Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Stretcher Chairs Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Stretcher Chair Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Stretcher Chairs Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Stretcher Chairs Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 45: European Stretcher Chairs Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Stretcher Chairs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 47: Stretcher Chairs Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Stretcher Chairs Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Stretcher Chairs Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Stretcher Chairs Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Stretcher Chairs Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Stretcher Chairs Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: French Stretcher Chairs Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Stretcher Chairs Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Stretcher Chairs Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Stretcher Chairs Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Stretcher Chairs Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Stretcher Chairs Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Stretcher Chairs Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Stretcher Chairs Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Stretcher Chairs Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Stretcher Chairs Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Stretcher Chairs Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Stretcher Chairs Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Stretcher Chairs Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Stretcher Chairs Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Italian Demand for Stretcher Chairs in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Stretcher Chairs Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Stretcher Chairs Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Stretcher Chairs: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Stretcher Chairs Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Stretcher Chairs Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Stretcher Chairs in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: United Kingdom Stretcher Chairs Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Stretcher Chairs Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 76: Rest of Europe Stretcher Chairs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 77: Stretcher Chairs Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Rest of Europe Stretcher Chairs Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Rest of Europe Stretcher Chairs Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Stretcher Chairs Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe Stretcher Chairs Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 82: Stretcher Chairs Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Stretcher Chairs Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Stretcher Chairs Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Stretcher Chairs Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Stretcher Chairs Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Stretcher Chairs Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 88: Rest of World Stretcher Chairs Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Stretcher Chairs Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: Stretcher Chairs Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 91: Rest of World Stretcher Chairs Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Stretcher Chairs Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of World Stretcher Chairs Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961170/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001