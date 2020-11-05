New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961169/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027. Stretch Sleeve Labels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Shrink Sleeve Labels segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Berry Plastics Corporation

CCL Label

Cenveo, Inc.

DowDupont Inc.

Fuji Seal International, Inc.

Hammer Packaging, Corp.

Huhtamaki Oyj

Klockner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KG

Macfarlane Group PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961169/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Stretch Sleeve Labels (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Stretch Sleeve Labels (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Stretch Sleeve Labels (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Shrink Sleeve Labels (Product Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Shrink Sleeve Labels (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Shrink Sleeve Labels (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Food & Beverage (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Food & Beverage (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Food & Beverage (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Pharmaceutical & Healthcare (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Pharmaceutical & Healthcare (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Pharmaceutical & Healthcare (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Home & Personal Care (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Home & Personal Care (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Home & Personal Care (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Industrial Consumables (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: Industrial Consumables (Application) Analysis of

Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Industrial Consumables (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Retail Labels (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Retail Labels (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Retail Labels (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market in the

United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 27: United States Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 30: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Canadian Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 33: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 34: Canadian Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink

Labels: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Stretch

Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market Share

Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink

Labels in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market Review

in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 53: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 56: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market in

France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: French Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 62: French Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink

Labels in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market Review

in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Stretch Sleeve and Heat

Shrink Labels: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 83: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 86: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market in Rest

of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type:

2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for

2012, 2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 95: Rest of World Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million:

2012-2019



Table 96: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market in Rest

of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type

for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels Market in Rest

of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of World Stretch Sleeve and Heat Shrink Labels

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961169/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001