Paris, November 5th 2020
Q3 20 KEY INFORMATION: CONFIRMED REBOUND
Substantial improvement in gross operating income +14.6%* vs. Q3 19
Rebound in revenues in all activities: revenues +9.7% vs. Q2 20 (+0.5%* vs. Q3 19)
Operating expenses down -8.2% vs. Q3 19 (-5.6%*) and -6.5% vs. 9M 19 (-4.5%*)
Positive jaws effect at Group level
Q3 20 cost of risk substantially lower than in Q2 20 at 40 basis points
Reported Group net income of EUR 862m (+9.8%* vs. Q3 19) - underlying Group net income of EUR 742m in Q3 20 and EUR 803m in 9M 20
SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CET1 RATIO AT 13.2%(1)
Dividend provision of EUR 0.21 per share(2) included in CET1
High level of capital (~420bp buffer over regulatory requirement) giving the Group flexibility in terms of shareholders’ return
2020 OBJECTIVES
Objective of underlying operating expenses of around EUR 16.5bn
Cost of risk of around 70bp
Objective of a CET1 ratio above 12% at end-2020
SOCIETE GENERALE GROUP FULLY MOBILISED TO SERVING THE ECONOMY
More than EUR 20bn of State Guaranteed Loan applications at Group level
NEW ENERGY TRANSITION COMMITMENTS
Target to reduce overall exposure to the oil and gas extraction sector by 10% by 2025:
Frédéric Oudéa, the Group’s Chief Executive Officer, commented:
“The Societe Generale Group’s Q3 results illustrate the ability of all our businesses to rebound, after the exceptional lockdown period that we have experienced, and to adapt to a still very uncertain environment. The performances reflect our efforts in terms of commercial development, cost control and rigorous risk management. The solidity of the balance sheet, both in terms of asset quality and level of capital, enables us to approach the coming months with confidence and build our new strategic roadmap on sound foundations. With the exceptional commitment of our teams, we have the ambition to support our customers both in the current crisis and in the longer term with their energy and digital transition, and we are confident of our ability to enhance the added value and competitiveness of our different businesses.”
The footnote * in this document corresponds to data adjusted for changes in Group Structure and at constant exchange rates
(1) Including +19bp of IFRS 9 phasing and ~+10bp impact of closing of SG Finans dated 1 October 2020
(2) Corresponding to 50% of underlying Group net income in 9M 20, after deducting interests on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes
1. GROUP CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
|In EURm
|Q3 20
|Q3 19
|Change
|9M 20
|9M 19
|Change
|Net banking income
|5,809
|5,983
|-2.9%
|+0.5%*
|16,275
|18,458
|-11.8%
|-9.4%*
|Operating expenses
|(3,825)
|(4,165)
|-8.2%
|-5.6%*
|(12,363)
|(13,224)
|-6.5%
|-4.5%*
|Underlying operating expenses(1)
|(4,002)
|(4,317)
|-7.3%
|-4.8%*
|(12,186)
|(12,816)
|-4.9%
|-2.8%*
|Gross operating income
|1,984
|1,818
|+9.1%
|+14.6%*
|3,912
|5,234
|-25.3%
|-22.3%*
|Underlying gross operating income(1)
|1,807
|1,666
|+8.5%
|+14.4%*
|4,089
|5,642
|-27.5%
|-24.9%*
|Net cost of risk
|(518)
|(329)
|+57.4%
|+67.7%*
|(2,617)
|(907)
|x 2.9
|x 3.0*
|Operating income
|1,466
|1,489
|-1.5%
|+2.9%*
|1,295
|4,327
|-70.1%
|-69.6%*
|Underlying operating income(1)
|1,289
|1,337
|-3.6%
|+1.3%*
|1,472
|4,753
|-69.0%
|-68.6%*
|Net profits or losses from other assets
|(2)
|(71)
|+97.2%
|+97.2%*
|82
|(202)
|n/s
|n/s
|Underlying net profits or losses from other assets(1)
|(2)
|42
|n/s
|n/s
|159
|47
|X3.4
|X3.3*
|Impairment losses on goodwill
|0
|0
|n/s
|n/s
|(684)
|0
|n/s
|n/s
|Income tax
|(467)
|(389)
|+20.1%
|+20.1%*
|(1,079)
|(1,034)
|+4.4%
|+23.0%*
|Reported Group net income
|862
|854
|+0.9%*
|+9.8%*
|(728)
|2,594
|n/s
|n/s
|Underlying Group net income(1)
|742
|855
|-13.2%
|-5.9%*
|803
|3,183
|-74.8%
|-74.7%*
|ROE
|5.7%
|5.3%
|-3.0%
|5.5%
|ROTE
|6.5%
|6.1%
|-1.4%
|6.7%
|Underlying ROTE (1)
|5.5%
|6.1%
|1.0%
|8.1%
(1) Adjusted for exceptional items and linearisation of IFRIC 21
Societe Generale’s Board of Directors, which met on November 4th, 2020 under the chairmanship of Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, examined the Societe Generale Group’s results for Q3 and 9M 2020.
The various restatements enabling the transition from underlying data to published data are presented in the methodology notes (section 10.5).
Net banking income
Q3 was marked by a general rebound in all the Group’s activities in an environment still characterised by the global health crisis. There was a significant improvement in the Group’s net banking income (+9.7%) vs. Q2 20 to EUR 5,809 million. It was stable (+0.5%* when adjusted for changes in Group structure and at constant exchange rates) vs. Q3 19 (-2.9% on a reported basis). It was down -9.4%* in 9M 20 vs. 9M 19 (-11.8% in 9M 20 vs. 9M 19).
Net banking income (excluding PEL/CEL provision) for French Retail Banking was up +6.2% vs.
Q2 20 and down -4.5% vs. Q3 19. The dynamic rebound was also observed on International Retail Banking & Financial Services’ revenues (+9.9%* vs. Q2 20, -2.6%* vs. Q3 19).
Global Banking & Investor Solutions’ net banking income was up +8.2% vs. Q2 20 and +1% vs. Q3 19. Global Markets experienced a sharp rebound, particularly in the Equity businesses, against the backdrop of the normalisation of market conditions.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses were significantly lower in Q3 20 at EUR 3,825 million (-8.2% vs. Q3 19 and
-5.6%* when adjusted for changes in Group structure and at constant exchange rates), resulting in a positive jaws effect in the quarter, and in 9M 20 at EUR 12,363 million (-6.5% vs. 9M 19 and -4.5%* when adjusted for changes in Group structure and at constant exchange rates). Underlying operating expenses totalled EUR 4,002 million in Q3 20, down -7.3% vs. Q3 19, and EUR 12,186 million in
9M 20, down -4.9% vs. 9M 19, after including the linearisation of the IFRIC 21 impact.
All the Group’s businesses contributed to this decline: French Retail Banking’s costs were down -6.0% in Q3 20 vs. Q3 19, those of International Retail Banking & Financial Services were down -8.4% in
Q3 20 vs. Q3 19 and those of Global Banking & Investor Solutions were down -9.8% in Q3 20 vs.
Q3 19.
The Group expects underlying operating expenses of around EUR 16.5 billion for 2020. In addition, the Group is already working on reducing its costs beyond 2020: expected decline of EUR 450 million by 2022/2023 in Global Markets, study under way on French Retail Banking, ongoing optimisation of cross-functional processes, gradual benefit of the finalisation of remediation efforts as from 2022, ramping up of digitalisation.
Cost of risk
The commercial cost of risk amounted to 40 basis points in Q3 20, substantially lower than in the last quarter (97 basis points in Q2 20 and 26 basis points in Q3 19), and 67 basis points in 9M 20.
The net cost of risk amounted to EUR 518 million in Q3 20 and breaks down into EUR 382 million in respect of loans classified in Stage 3 (credit-impaired) and EUR 136 million in respect of loans classified in Stage 1 (performing) and Stage 2 (underperforming), o/w EUR 123 million impact of macroeconomic scenarios review in International Retail Banking & Financial Services.
In the first nine months, the net cost of risk amounted to EUR 2,617 million, with EUR 1,617 million in respect of loans classified in Stage 3 and EUR 1,000 million in respect of loans classified in Stage 1 and Stage 2.
As of September 30th, the total amount of repayment moratoriums was around EUR 35 billion, o/w EUR 9 billion already expired. The end of these moratoriums has a limited impact on the Group’s cost of risk.
The Group expects a 2020 commercial cost of risk of around 70 basis points.
The gross doubtful outstandings ratio amounted to 3.4%(1) at September 30th 2020, up +20bp vs. September 30th 2019. The Group’s gross coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings stood at 52%(2) at September 30th 2020 (54% at June 30th 2020).
Net profits or losses from other assets
Net profits or losses from other assets totalled EUR -2 million in Q3 20 and EUR +82 million in
9M 20.
Group net income
|In EURm
|Q3 20
|Q3 19
|9M 20
|9M 19
|Reported Group net income
|862
|854
|(728)
|2,594
|Underlying Group net income(1)
|742
|855
|803
|3,183
|In %
|Q3 20
|Q3 19
|9M 20
|9M 19
|ROTE (reported)
|6.5%
|6.1%
|-1.4%
|6.7%
|Underlying ROTE(1)
|5.5%
|6.1%
|1%
|8.1%
Earnings per share is negative and amounts to EUR -1.38 in 9M 20 (EUR 2.49 in 9M 19). Underlying earnings per share amounts to EUR 0.42 (EUR 3.21 in 9M 19). The dividend provision, corresponding to 50% of underlying net income after deducting interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes for 9M 20, amounts to EUR 0.21 per share.
2. THE GROUP’S FINANCIAL STRUCTURE
Group shareholders’ equity totalled EUR 60.6 billion at September 30th, 2020 (EUR 63.5 billion at December 31st, 2019). Net asset value per share was EUR 62.0 and tangible net asset value per share was EUR 54.45.
The consolidated balance sheet totalled EUR 1,472 billion at September 30th, 2020 (EUR 1,356 billion at December 31st, 2019). The net amount of customer loan outstandings at September 30th, 2020, including lease financing, was EUR 440 billion (EUR 430 billion at December 31st, 2019) – excluding assets and securities purchased under resale agreements. At the same time, customer deposits amounted to EUR 440 billion, vs. EUR 410 billion at December 31st, 2019 (excluding assets and securities sold under repurchase agreements).
At end-September 2020, the parent company had issued EUR 26.9 billion of medium/long-term debt, having an average maturity of 5.6 years and an average spread of 61 basis points (vs. the 6-month mid-swap, excluding subordinated debt). The subsidiaries had issued EUR 765 million. At September 30th, 2020, the Group had issued a total of EUR 27.6 billion of medium/long-term debt. The LCR (Liquidity Coverage Ratio) was well above regulatory requirements at 179% at end-September 2020, vs. 119% at end-December 2019. At the same time, the NSFR (Net Stable Funding Ratio) was over 100% at end-September 2020.
The Group’s risk-weighted assets (RWA) amounted to EUR 352.3 billion at September 30th, 2020 (vs. EUR 345.0 billion at end-December 2019) according to CRR/CRD4 rules. Risk-weighted assets in respect of credit risk represent 80.7% of the total, at EUR 284.4 billion, up 0.7% vs. December 31st, 2019.
At September 30th, 2020, the Group’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.1% (13.2% pro forma for the impact of the disposal of SG Finans which was finalised on October 1st, 2020, i.e. around 420 basis points above the regulatory requirement). The CET1 ratio at September 30th, 2020 includes an effect of +19 basis points for phasing of the IFRS 9 impact. Excluding this effect, the fully-loaded ratio amounts to 12.9%. The Tier 1 ratio stood at 15.1%(1) at end-September 2020 (15.1% at end-December 2019) and the total capital ratio amounted to 18.2%(1) (18.3% at end-December 2019).
The CET1 ratio is expected to be above 12% at end-2020, taking into account all the regulatory developments related to the review of internal models (TRIM).
With a level of 29.6%(1) of RWA and 8.7%(1) of leveraged exposure at end-September 2020, the Group’s TLAC ratio is above the FSB’s requirements for 2020. At September 30th, 2020, the Group was also above its MREL requirements of 8.51% of the TLOF(2) (which, in December 2017, represented a level of 24.4% of RWA), which were used as a reference for the SRB calibration.
The leverage ratio stood at 4.4%(1) at September 30th, 2020 (4.3% at end-December 2019).
The Group is rated by four rating agencies: (i) FitchRatings - long-term rating “A-”, stable outlook, senior preferred debt rating “A”, short-term rating “F1”; (ii) Moody’s – long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A1”, stable outlook, short-term rating “P-1”; (iii) R&I - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A”, stable outlook; and (iv) S&P Global Ratings - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) “A”, negative outlook, short-term rating “A-1”.
FRENCH RETAIL BANKING
|In EURm
|Q3 20
|Q3 19
|Change
|9M 20
|9M 19
|Change
|Net banking income
|1,836
|1,879
|-2.3%
|5,470
|5,789
|-5.5%
|Net banking income excl. PEL/CEL
|1,857
|1,945
|-4.5%
|5,511
|5,894
|-6.5%
|Operating expenses
|(1,292)
|(1,375)
|-6.0%
|(3,975)
|(4,209)
|-5.6%
|Gross operating income
|544
|504
|+7.9%
|1,495
|1,580
|-5.4%
|Gross operating income excl. PEL/CEL
|565
|570
|-0.9%
|1,536
|1,685
|-8.8%
|Net cost of risk
|(130)
|(95)
|+36.8%
|(821)
|(318)
|+158.2%
|Operating income
|414
|409
|+1.2%
|674
|1,262
|-46.6%
|Net profits or losses from other assets
|3
|41
|-92.7%
|139
|43
|+223.3%
|Reported Group net income
|283
|311
|-9.0%
|562
|901
|-37.6%
|RONE
|9.5%
|11.0%
|6.5%
|10.6%
|Underlying RONE (1)
|9.2%
|12.0%
|7.1%
|11.7%
(1) Adjusted for the linearisation of IFRIC 21 and PEL/CEL provision
After the substantial impact of the lockdown on activity in Q2, French Retail Banking’s commercial performance improved in Q3 20.
The brands continued to expand their activity on their core target customers.
Boursorama consolidated its position as the leading online bank in France, with around 2.5 million clients at end-September 2020 (around 450,000 new clients in one year) while maintaining its No. 1 position in terms of client satisfaction(1). The number of stock market orders doubled compared to
Q3 19.
Net inflow for wealthy clients remained robust at EUR 919 million in Q3 20 (EUR 2.2 billion over 9 months 2020), taking assets under management to EUR 67.4 billion (including Crédit du Nord) at end-September 2020.
Life insurance outstandings totalled EUR 93.4 billion, with the unit-linked share accounting for 25.9% of outstandings. The unit-linked share of outstandings increased by 126bp vs. Q3 19.
The brands continued to develop their insurance business, with Property/Casualty insurance premiums up 6.4% vs. Q3 19.
Average investment loan outstandings (including leases) rose 25.7% vs. Q3 19 to EUR 88.3 billion (+5.5% excluding State Guaranteed Loans). Average outstanding loans to individuals were up 4.5% at EUR 122.3 billion, bolstered by housing loans.
As a result, average loan outstandings climbed 12.2% (+5.0% excluding State Guaranteed Loans) vs. Q3 19 to EUR 222.4 billion.
French Retail Banking continued to support the economy, accompanying individual, corporate and professional customers.
As of October 16th, 2020, around 91,800 applications had been received for State Guaranteed Loans for a total amount of EUR 19.7 billion at Group level in France.
Average outstanding balance sheet deposits(2) were 14.1% higher than in Q3 19 (+4.9% vs. Q2 20) at EUR 239.9 billion, still driven by sight deposits (+19.8% vs. Q3 19)(3).
As a result, the average loan/deposit ratio stood at 92.7% in Q3 20.
Net banking income excluding PEL/CEL
Q3 20: revenues (excluding PEL/CEL) totalled EUR 1,857 million, down -4.5% vs. Q3 19 but up 6.2% vs. the low point in Q2 20.
Net interest income (excluding PEL/CEL) was 5.1% lower than in Q3 19 against a backdrop of low interest rates and a sharp rise in deposits. However, it picked up compared to Q2 20 (+2.8%), bolstered in particular by loan production and TLTRO effects.
Commissions were 4.0% lower than in Q3 19 but picked up compared to Q2 20 (+6.6%), with financial commissions down compared to the high level in Q2 20 and stable compared to Q3 19 (-3.0% vs.
Q2 20, +0.8% vs. Q3 19), and a gradual recovery in service commissions (+7.8% vs. Q2 20, -7.5% vs. Q3 19).
9M 20: revenues (excluding PEL/CEL) totalled EUR 5,511 million, down -6.5% vs. 9M 19, reflecting the effects of the Covid-19 crisis. Net interest income (excluding PEL/CEL) was 3.3% lower and commissions were down -6.9% (-4.7% excluding adjustment for tax related to commissions in Q2 19).
Operating expenses
Q3 20: French Retail Banking generated a positive jaws effect, thereby improving its operating leverage. Operating expenses were substantially lower at EUR 1,292 million (-6.0% vs. Q3 19), illustrating the Group’s work on costs. The cost to income ratio (after linearisation of the IFRIC 21 charge and restated for the PEL/CEL provision) was lower at 71.4%.
9M 20: operating expenses were lower at EUR 3,975 million (-5.6% vs. 9M 19). The cost to income ratio (after linearisation of the IFRIC 21 charge and restated for the PEL/CEL provision) stood at 71.5%.
Cost of risk
Q3 20: the commercial cost of risk amounted to EUR 130 million or 24 basis points, returning to normal after peaking in Q2 20 (85bp). It includes EUR 55 million of S1/S2 (performing/underperforming loans) provisioning and EUR 75 million of S3 (credit-impaired loans) provisioning.
9M 20: the commercial cost of risk amounted to EUR 821 million or 52 basis points, higher than in
9M 19 (22bp, EUR 318 million). It includes EUR 411 million of S1/S2 provisioning and EUR 410 million of S3 (non-performing loans) provisioning.
Net profits or losses from other assets
Q3 20: “Net profits or losses from other assets” amounted to EUR 3 million vs. EUR 41 million in
Q3 19.
9M 20: “Net profits or losses from other assets” amounted to EUR 139 million, including a capital gain of EUR 130 million relating to the Group's property disposal programme realised in Q1 2020.
Contribution to Group net income
Q3 20: the contribution to Group net income totalled EUR 283 million (-9.0% vs. Q3 19). RONE (after linearisation of the IFRIC 21 charge and restated for the PEL/CEL provision) stood at 9.2% in Q3 20 (vs. 12.0% in Q3 19).
9M 20: the contribution to Group net income totalled EUR 562 million (-37.6% vs. 9M 19). RONE (after linearisation of the IFRIC 21 charge and restated for the PEL/CEL provision) stood at 7.1% in 9M 20 (vs. 11.7% in 9M 19).
4. INTERNATIONAL RETAIL BANKING & FINANCIAL SERVICES
|In EURm
|Q3 20
|Q3 19
|Change
|9M 20
|9M 19
|Change
|Net banking income
|1,891
|2,096
|-9.8%
|-2.6%*
|5,605
|6,296
|-11.0%
|-4.0%*
|Operating expenses
|(999)
|(1,091)
|-8.4%
|-0.2%*
|(3,124)
|(3,440)
|-9.2%
|-1.4%*
|Gross operating income
|892
|1,005
|-11.2%
|-5.1%*
|2,481
|2,856
|-13.1%
|-7.0%*
|Net cost of risk
|(331)
|(169)
|+95.9%
|x 2.2
|(978)
|(430)
|x 2.3
|x 2.4
|Operating income
|561
|836
|-32.9%
|-29.4%*
|1,503
|2,426
|-38.0%
|-34.2%*
|Net profits or losses from other assets
|(2)
|1
|n/s
|n/s
|9
|2
|x 4.5
|x 3.4
|Reported Group net income
|337
|513
|-34.3%
|-29.3%*
|928
|1,492
|-37.8%
|-32.5%*
|RONE
|12.9%
|18.7%
|11.6%
|17.8%
|Underlying RONE (1)
|12.3%
|18.1%
|11.8%
|18.2%
(1) Adjusted for the linearisation of IFRIC 21 and the restructuring provision of EUR 29 million in Q2 19.
International Retail Banking saw a rebound in loan and deposit production in all regions from June. Outstanding loans totalled EUR 84.6 billion. They rose +3.7%* vs. end-September 2019 ; they were down -5.5% at current structure and exchange rates, given the disposals finalised since September 2019 : SKB in Slovenia, OBSG in Macedonia and Societe Generale de Banque aux Antilles. Outstanding deposits climbed +9.3%* (-2.3% at current structure and exchange rates) vs. September 2019, to EUR 79.0 billion.
For the Europe scope, outstanding loans were up +3.1%* vs. September 2019, at EUR 53.7 billion
(-5.1% at current structure and exchange rates), driven by the Czech Republic (+4.6%*, -0.8%) and to a lesser extent Western Europe (+2.3%). Outstanding deposits were up +7.1%* (-4.3% at current structure and exchange rates), with a healthy momentum in the Czech Republic (+7.4%*, +1.8%) and Romania (+9.5%*, +6.7%).
In Russia, there was a significant increase in outstanding loans (+7.5%* at constant exchange rates,
-17.1% at current exchange rates) while outstanding deposits climbed +19.5%* (-7.9% at current exchange rates).
In Africa, Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories, outstanding loans rose +3.6%*
(or -0.9%) vs. September 2019, including +2.3%* in the Mediterranean Basin and +3.1%* in Sub-Saharan Africa. Outstanding deposits enjoyed a strong momentum, up +9.5%* (+5.1%).
In the Insurance business, the life insurance savings business saw outstandings increase +1%* vs. September 2019. The share of unit-linked products in outstandings was 30% at end-September 2020, up 2 points vs. September 2019. Protection insurance fell -1.1%* vs. Q3 19. The 8.2%* increase in Property/Casualty premiums was offset by a decline in personal protection insurance (-6.8%* vs.
Q3 19).
Financial Services to Corporates delivered a resilient commercial performance. Operational Vehicle Leasing and Fleet Management saw an increase in its vehicle fleet (+2% vs. end-September 2019) to 1.76 million vehicles at end-September 2020. Equipment Finance’s outstanding loans were up +0.7%* vs. end-September 2019, at EUR 17.8 billion (excluding factoring).
Net banking income
Net banking income amounted to EUR 1,891 million in Q3 20, down -2.6%* (-9.8%) vs. Q3 19. The increase of +9.9%* vs. Q2 20 illustrates the recovery in activity. Revenues totalled EUR 5,605 million in 9M 20, down -4.0%* (-11.0%) vs. 9M 19.
In International Retail Banking, net banking income totalled EUR 1,216 million in Q3 20, down -3.9%* (-13.2%) vs. Q3 19, marked in particular by a fall in net interest income in the Czech Republic and Romania, in conjunction with the decline in rates. Net banking income was 6.5%* higher than in
Q2 20.
Net banking income amounted to EUR 3,666 million in 9M 20, down -3.3%* (-12.7%) vs. 9M 19.
The Insurance business saw a slight fall in net banking income (-1.6%* vs. Q3 19) to EUR 223 million in Q3 20 (-1.8%), but an increase of +5.5%* vs. Q2 20. Net banking income was down -3.1%* (-3.5%) in 9M 20, at EUR 663 million.
Financial Services to Corporates’ net banking income was up +1%* (-3.4%) vs. Q3 19 and +22.1%* vs. Q2 20, at EUR 452 million. ALD posted a used car sale result of EUR 333 per vehicle in Q3 20 and has revised its full-year target between EUR -50 and EUR 150 per vehicle for 2020. Financial Services to Corporates’ net banking income came to EUR 1,276 million in 9M 20, down -6.4%* (-9.4%) vs. 9M 19.
Operating expenses
Operating expenses were down -0.2%* (-8.4%), at EUR -999 million, vs. Q3 19, reflecting control of costs. They fell -1.4%* (-9.2%) in 9M 20, to EUR 3,124 million. The cost to income ratio stood at 52.8% in Q3 20 and 55.7% in 9M 20.
In International Retail Banking, operating expenses were down -1.4%* (-11.1%) vs. Q3 19 and down -0.5%* (-10.1%) vs. 9M 19.
In the Insurance business, operating expenses were slightly higher (+0.7%*, stable at current structure) than in Q3 19. They were up +3.1%* (+2.6%) vs. 9M 19.
In Financial Services to Corporates, operating expenses were down -0.3%* (-6.2%) vs. Q3 19 and
-1.7%* (-6.8%) vs. 9M 19.
Cost of risk
Q3 20: the commercial cost of risk amounted to 102 basis points (or EUR 332 million), vs. 125 basis points in Q2 20 and 49 basis points in Q3 19, which included a net provision write-back incorporating insurance payouts in Romania. The Q3 cost of risk includes EUR 120 million for the estimate of expected credit losses in Stage 1 and Stage 2, including EUR 123 million for the impact related to the review of macro-economic scenarios.
9M 20: the cost of risk amounted to 98 basis points (EUR 978 million); it was 42 basis points in 9M 19. The estimate of expected credit losses in Stage 1 and Stage 2 amounted to EUR 310 million.
Contribution to Group net income
The contribution to Group net income totalled EUR 337 million in Q3 20 (-34.3% vs. Q3 19) and
EUR 928 million in 9M 20 (-37.8% vs. 9M 19). Underlying RONE stood at 12.3% in Q3 20 (vs. 18.1% in Q3 19), and 11.8% in 9M 20 (vs. 18.2% in 9M 19).
5. GLOBAL BANKING & INVESTOR SOLUTIONS
|In EURm
|Q3 20
|Q3 19
|Change
|9M 20
|9M 19
|Change
|Net banking income
|2,034
|2,013
|+1.0%
|+2.5%*
|5,541
|6,518
|-15.0%
|-14.9%*
|Operating expenses
|(1,478)
|(1,638)
|-9.8%
|-8.3%*
|(5,025)
|(5,579)
|-9.9%
|-9.7%*
|Gross operating income
|556
|375
|+48.3%
|+49.4%*
|516
|939
|-45.0%
|-45.4%*
|Net cost of risk
|(57)
|(65)
|-12.3%
|-7.8%*
|(818)
|(140)
|x 5.8
|x 5.9
|Operating income
|499
|310
|+61.0%
|+60.7%*
|(302)
|799
|n/s
|n/s
|Reported Group net income
|381
|253
|+50.6%
|+50.2%*
|(223)
|667
|n/s
|n/s
|RONE
|10.3%
|6.9%
|-2.1%
|5.7%
|Underlying RONE (1)
|7.9%
|5.1%
|-1.3%
|7.7%
(1) Adjusted for the linearisation of IFRIC 21
Net banking income
Q3 20: Global Banking & Investor Solutions’ revenues were up +1.0% (+2.5%* when adjusted for changes in Group structure and at constant exchange rates) at EUR 2,034 million and rebounded +8.2% (+10.8%*) compared to Q2 20.
9M 20: net banking income was down -12.7% vs. 9M 19 when adjusted for the impact of restructuring, the revaluation of SIX securities (EUR +66 million) and the disposal of Private Banking in Belgium. On a reported basis, the decrease is -15.0%.
In Global Markets & Investor Services, net banking income totalled EUR 1,245 million, up +4.5% (+6.3%* when adjusted for changes in Group structure and at constant exchange rates) vs. Q3 19.
Fixed Income & Currencies delivered another solid performance, with revenues of EUR 569 million, up +9.4% vs. Q3 19. Market conditions have normalised compared to H1 20. The solid Q3 performance was driven in particular by healthy activity with European corporate clients, higher revenues in the Americas region and in flow & hedging activities.
There was a sharp rebound in Equity activities, with net banking income 3.7 times higher than in
Q2 20, and up +5.1% vs. Q3 19. Flow & hedging activities performed well in Q3, and the Asia and Americas regions enjoyed strong volumes. There was a gradual recovery in equity structured product revenues vs. Q2 20, impacted by the current reduction in the risk profile. The good performance of listed products helped offset this impact.
The implementation of decisions following the strategic review of equity and credit structured products is under way:
Securities Services’ assets under custody amounted to EUR 4,328 billion at end-September 2020, up +2.1% vs. end-June 2020. Over the same period, assets under administration were up +2.3% at
EUR 613 billion. Securities Services’ revenues totalled EUR 145 million in Q3 20 and were down -12.7% vs. Q3 19.
Financing & Advisory revenues totalled EUR 579 million in Q3 20, down -2.8%* vs. Q3 19 (-4.1% at current structure and exchange rates).
Investment banking enjoyed a healthy activity in Q3 20, albeit slower in the debt market compared to Q2 which saw a record number of issues. Acquisition financing activity was sustained.
Financing activities were adversely affected by the slowdown in aircraft and property financing.
After a second quarter marked by the crisis and a decline in volumes, Global Transaction and Payment Services posted a better performance than in Q2 20, benefiting from a rebound in commissions.
Asset and Wealth Management’s net banking income totalled EUR 210 million in Q3 20, down -3.7% vs. Q3 19 (-3.7%* when adjusted for changes in Group structure and at constant exchange rates).
Lyxor’s net banking income amounted to EUR 53 million, up +10.4% vs. Q3 19. It rebounded by +32.5% vs. Q2 20, driven by the ETF segment and the rebound in equity markets. Lyxor’s assets under management totalled EUR 133 billion at end-September 2020. Lyxor’s varied ESG ETF offering contributed to the increase in net inflow in the first nine months.
Private Banking posted a performance that was 7.3% lower in Q3 20 than in Q3 19, with net banking income of EUR 153 million. Revenues were hit by market conditions and weaker activity. Assets under management were stable in Q3 20, at EUR 114 billion. Net inflow totalled EUR 1.8 billion in the first nine months of the year, driven by France.
Operating expenses
Q3 20: operating expenses were substantially lower (-9.8%) than in Q3 19.
The pillar generated a positive jaws effect in Q3 20.
9M 20: operating expenses, restated for the restructuring provision recorded in Q2 19 for EUR 227 million, were down -7.3%.
Net cost of risk
Q3 20: the commercial cost of risk amounted to 14 basis points (or EUR 57 million), vs. 95 basis points in Q2 20 and 16 basis points in Q3 19. It includes EUR -34 million of S1/S2 (performing/underperforming loans) provisioning and EUR 92 million of S3 (credit-impaired loans) provisioning.
9M 20: the cost of risk amounted to 66 basis points (EUR 818 million), including EUR 284 million of S1/S2 provisioning and EUR 534 million of S3 (non-performing loans) provisioning.
Contribution to Group net income
The contribution to Group net income amounted to EUR 381 million in Q3 20, an increase of +50.6% vs. Q3 19, and EUR -223 million in 9M 20.
RONE (after linearisation of the IFRIC 21 charge) stood at 7.9% vs. 5.1% in Q3 19. It was negative in the first nine months.
6. CORPORATE CENTRE
|In EURm
|Q3 20
|Q3 19
|9M 20
|9M 19
|Net banking income
|48
|(5)
|(341)
|(145)
|Operating expenses
|(56)
|(61)
|(239)
|4
|Gross operating income
|(8)
|(66)
|(580)
|(141)
|Net cost of risk
|0
|0
|0
|(19)
|Net profits or losses from other assets
|(3)
|(115)
|(80)
|(249)
|Impairment losses on goodwill
|0
|(684)
|Income tax
|(84)
|7
|(534)
|70
|Reported Group net income
|(139)
|(223)
|(1,995)
|(466)
The Corporate Centre includes:
The Corporate Centre’s net banking income totalled EUR 48 million in Q3 20 vs. EUR -5 million in
Q3 19 and EUR -341 million in 9M 20 vs. EUR -145 million in 9M 19.
Operating expenses totalled EUR -56 million in Q3 20 vs. EUR -61 million in Q3 19. They amounted to EUR -239 million in 9M 20 vs. EUR +4 million in 9M 19.
Gross operating income totalled EUR -8 million in Q3 20 vs. EUR -66 million in Q3 19 and
EUR -580 million in 9M 20 vs. EUR -141 million in 9M 19.
Net profits or losses from other assets amounted to EUR -3 million in Q3 20 vs. EUR -115 million in
Q3 19 and EUR -80 million in 9M 20 vs. EUR -249 million in 9M 19, related to the application of
IFRS 5 as part of the implementation of the Group’s refocusing plan.
The Corporate Centre’s contribution to Group net income was EUR -139 million in Q3 20 vs.
EUR -223 million in Q3 19 and EUR -1,995 million in 9M 20 vs. EUR -466 million in 9M 19.
7. CONCLUSION
The Group posted gross operating income up +14.6%* in Q3 20 vs. Q3 19, demonstrating its ability to rebound while at the same time improving its operating leverage. At the same time, the balance sheet has been further strengthened, with a CET1 level of 13.2%(1), i.e. around 420 basis points above the regulatory requirement, giving the Group flexibility in terms of shareholders’ return
The Group posted a dividend provision of EUR 0.21 per share(2).
In 2020, the Group anticipates:
The Group continues to develop its value proposition while working to strengthen the profitability of its businesses:
In particular, the Group will present the conclusion of its strategic study on the merger of Crédit du Nord and Societe Generale to the market on December 7th, 2020. The Global Banking & Investor Solutions’ strategy will be presented in Q1 2021.
|The Alternative Performance Measures, notably the notions of net banking income for the pillars, operating expenses, IFRIC 21 adjustment, (commercial) cost of risk in basis points, ROE, ROTE, RONE, net assets, tangible net assets, and the amounts serving as a basis for the different restatements carried out (in particular the transition from published data to underlying data) are presented in the methodology notes, as are the principles for the presentation of prudential ratios.
This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the targets and strategies of the Societe Generale Group.
These forward-looking statements are based on a series of assumptions, both general and specific, in particular the application of accounting principles and methods in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) as adopted in the European Union, as well as the application of existing prudential regulations.
These forward-looking statements have also been developed from scenarios based on a number of economic assumptions in the context of a given competitive and regulatory environment. The Group may be unable to:
- anticipate all the risks, uncertainties or other factors likely to affect its business and to appraise their potential consequences;
- evaluate the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or a combination of risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those provided in this document and the related presentation.
Therefore, although Societe Generale believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, in particular in the Covid-19 crisis context, including matters not yet known to it or its management or not currently considered material, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, overall trends in general economic activity and in Societe Generale’s markets in particular, regulatory and prudential changes, and the success of Societe Generale’s strategic, operating and financial initiatives.
More detailed information on the potential risks that could affect Societe Generale’s financial results can be found in the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers.
Investors are advised to take into account factors of uncertainty and risk likely to impact the operations of the Group when considering the information contained in such forward-looking statements. Other than as required by applicable law, Societe Generale does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements. Unless otherwise specified, the sources for the business rankings and market positions are internal.
9. APPENDIX 1: FINANCIAL DATA
GROUP NET INCOME BY CORE BUSINESS
|In EURm
|Q3 20
|Q3 19
|Change
|9M 20
|9M 19
|Variation
|French Retail Banking
|283
|311
|-9.0%
|562
|901
|-37.6%
|International Retail Banking and Financial Services
|337
|513
|-34.3%
|928
|1,492
|-37.8%
|Global Banking and Investor Solutions
|381
|253
|50.6%
|(223)
|667
|n/s
|Core Businesses
|1,001
|1,077
|-7.1%
|1,267
|3,060
|-58.6%
|Corporate Centre
|(139)
|(223)
|+37.6%
|(1,995)
|(466)
|n/s
|Group
|862
|854
|+0.9%
|(728)
|2,594
|n/s
CHANGES Q3 20/Q2 20 – NET BANKING INCOME, OPERATING EXPENSES AND GROSS OPERATING INCOME
|Net Banking Income (in EURm)
|Q3 20
|Q2 20
|Change
|French Retail Banking
|1,836
|1,754
|+4.7%
|+4.7%*
|International Retail Banking and Financial Services
|1,891
|1,750
|+8.1%
|+9.9%*
|Global Banking and Investor Solutions
|2,034
|1,880
|+8.2%
|+10.8%*
|Corporate Centre
|48
|(88)
|n/s
|n/s
|Group
|5,809
|5,296
|9.7%
|11.4%*
|Operating Expenses (in EURm)
|Q3 20
|Q2 20
|Change
|French Retail Banking
|(1,292)
|(1,233)
|+4.8%
|+4.8%*
|International Retail Banking and Financial Services
|(999)
|(979)
|+2.0%
|+3.1%*
|Global Banking and Investor Solutions
|(1,478)
|(1,570)
|-5.9%
|-4.2%*
|Corporate Centre
|(56)
|(78)
|-28.2%
|-28.3%*
|Group
|(3,825)
|(3,860)
|-0.9%
|+0.1%*
|Gross operating income (in EURm)
|Q3 20
|Q2 20
|Change
|French Retail Banking
|544
|521
|+4.4%
|+4.4%*
|International Retail Banking and Financial Services
|892
|771
|+15.7%
|+18.7%*
|Global Banking and Investor Solutions
|556
|310
|+79.4%
|+90.0%*
|Corporate Centre
|(8)
|(166)
|+95.2%
|+95.3%*
|Group
|1,984
|1,436
|+38.2%
|+42.3%*
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|30.09.2020
|31.12.2019
|Cash, due from central banks
|165,215
|102,311
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|435,295
|385,739
|Hedging derivatives
|21,657
|16,837
|Financial assets measured at fair value through other comprehensive income
|53,511
|53,256
|Securities at amortised cost
|15,094
|12,489
|Due from banks at amortised cost
|52,119
|56,366
|Customer loans at amortised cost
|453,930
|450,244
|Revaluation differences on portfolios hedged against interest rate risk
|422
|401
|Investment of insurance activities
|164,533
|164,938
|Tax assets
|4,862
|5,779
|Other assets
|68,188
|68,045
|Non-current assets held for sale
|3,775
|4,507
|Investments accounted for using the equity method
|100
|112
|Tangible and intangible assets
|29,590
|30,652
|Goodwill
|4,046
|4,627
|Total
|1,472,337
|1,356,303
|30.09.2020
|31.12.2019
|Central banks
|4,958
|4,097
|Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|411,727
|364,129
|Hedging derivatives
|12,409
|10,212
|Debt securities issued
|133,084
|125,168
|Due to banks
|137,676
|107,929
|Customer deposits
|445,226
|418,612
|Revaluation differences on portfolios hedged against interest rate risk
|8,338
|6,671
|Tax liabilities
|1,330
|1,409
|Other liabilities
|90,218
|85,062
|Non-current liabilities held for sale
|791
|1,333
|Liabilities related to insurance activities contracts
|141,687
|144,259
|Provisions
|4,415
|4,387
|Subordinated debts
|14,768
|14,465
|Total liabilities
|1,406,627
|1,287,733
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Shareholders' equity, Group share
|Issued common stocks, equity instruments and capital reserves
|30,157
|31,102
|Retained earnings
|32,362
|29,558
|Net income
|(728)
|3,248
|Sub-total
|61,791
|63,908
|Unrealised or deferred capital gains and losses
|(1,198)
|(381)
|Sub-total equity, Group share
|60,593
|63,527
|Non-controlling interests
|5,117
|5,043
|Total equity
|65,710
|68,570
|Total
|1,472,337
|1,356,303
1 – The financial information presented in respect of Q3 and 9M 2020 was examined by the Board of Directors on November 4th, 2020 and has been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted in the European Union and applicable at that date. This information has not been audited.
2 – Net banking income
The pillars’ net banking income is defined on page 43 of Societe Generale’s 2020 Universal Registration Document. The terms “Revenues” or “Net Banking Income” are used interchangeably. They provide a normalised measure of each pillar’s net banking income taking into account the normative capital mobilised for its activity.
3 – Operating expenses
Operating expenses correspond to the “Operating Expenses” as presented in note 8.1 to the Group’s consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2019 (pages 423 et seq. of Societe Generale’s 2020 Universal Registration Document). The term “costs” is also used to refer to Operating
Expenses.
The Cost/Income Ratio is defined on page 43 of Societe Generale’s 2020 Universal Registration Document.
4 - IFRIC 21 adjustment
The IFRIC 21 adjustment corrects the result of the charges recognised in the accounts in their entirety when they are due (generating event) so as to recognise only the portion relating to the current quarter, i.e. a quarter of the total. It consists in smoothing the charge recognised accordingly over the financial year in order to provide a more economic idea of the costs actually attributable to the activity over the period analysed.
5 – Exceptional items – Transition from accounting data to underlying data
It may be necessary for the Group to present underlying indicators in order to facilitate the understanding of its actual performance. The transition from published data to underlying data is obtained by restating published data for exceptional items and the IFRIC 21 adjustment.
Moreover, the Group restates the revenues and earnings of the French Retail Banking pillar for PEL/CEL provision allocations or write-backs. This adjustment makes it easier to identify the revenues and earnings relating to the pillar’s activity, by excluding the volatile component related to commitments specific to regulated savings.
The reconciliation enabling the transition from published accounting data to underlying data is set out in the table below:
|Q3 20
(in EURm)
|Operating Expenses
|Net cost of risk
|Net profit or losses from other assets
|Impairment losses on goodwill
|Income Tax
|Group net income
|Business
|Reported
|(3,825)
|(518)
|(2)
|0
|(467)
|862
|(+) IFRIC 21 linearisation
|(177)
|53
|(120)
|Underlying
|(4,002)
|(518)
|(2)
|0
|(414)
|742
|9M 20
(in EURm)
|Operating Expenses
|Net cost of risk
|Net profit or losses from other assets
|Impairment losses on goodwill
|Income Tax
|Group net income
|Business
|Reported
|(12,363)
|(2,617)
|82
|(684)
|(1,079)
|(728)
|(+) IFRIC 21 linearisation
|177
|(53)
|120
|(-) Group refocusing plan*
|(77)
|0
|(77)
|Corporate Centre
|(-) Goodwill impairment*
|(684)
|0
|(684)
|Corporate Centre
|(-) DTA impairment*
|(650)
|(650)
|Corporate Centre
|Underlying
|(12,186)
|(2,617)
|159
|0
|(482)
|803
|Q3 19
(in EURm)
|Operating Expenses
|Net cost of risk
|Net profit or losses from other assets
|Group net income
|Business
|Reported
|(4,165)
|(329)
|(71)
|854
|(+) IFRIC 21 linearisation
|(152)
|(110)
|(-)Group refocusing plan*
|(113)
|(111)
|Corporate Centre
|Underlying
|(4,317)
|(329)
|42
|855
|9M 19
(in EURm)
|Operating Expenses
|Net cost of risk
|Net profit or losses from other assets
|Group net income
|Business
|Reported
|(13,224)
|(907)
|(202)
|2,594
|(+) IFRIC 21 linearisation
|152
|110
|(-) Restructuring provision*
|(256)
|(192)
|GBIS (EUR -227m) / IBFS (EUR -29m)
|(-) Group refocusing plan*
|(18)
|(249)
|(287)
|Corporate Centre
|Underlying
|(12,816)
|(889)
|47
|3,183
(*) exceptional item
6 - Cost of risk in basis points, coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings
The cost of risk or commercial cost of risk is defined on pages 45 and 574 of Societe Generale’s 2020 Universal Registration Document. This indicator makes it possible to assess the level of risk of each of the pillars as a percentage of balance sheet loan commitments, including operating leases.
|(In EUR m)
|Q3 20
|Q3 19
|9M 20
|9M 19
|French Retail Banking
|Net Cost Of Risk
|130
|95
|821
|318
|Gross loan Outstandings
|217,156
|195,305
|208,604
|193,208
|Cost of Risk in bp
|24
|19
|52
|22
|International Retail Banking and Financial Services
|Net Cost Of Risk
|331
|169
|978
|430
|Gross loan Outstandings
|129,838
|138,493
|133,240
|135,996
|Cost of Risk in bp
|102
|49
|98
|42
|Global Banking and Investor Solutions
|Net Cost Of Risk
|57
|64
|818
|140
|Gross loan Outstandings
|162,429
|160,906
|165,389
|163,310
|Cost of Risk in bp
|14
|16
|66
|11
|Corporate Centre
|Net Cost Of Risk
|0
|1
|0
|19
|Gross loan Outstandings
|12,400
|9,944
|10,800
|9,299
|Cost of Risk in bp
|(1)
|2
|1
|27
|Societe Generale Group
|Net Cost Of Risk
|518
|329
|2,617
|907
|Gross loan Outstandings
|521,822
|504,647
|518,033
|501,813
|Cost of Risk in bp
|40
|26
|67
|24
The gross coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings is calculated as the ratio of provisions recognised in respect of the credit risk to gross outstandings identified as in default within the meaning of the regulations, without taking account of any guarantees provided. This coverage ratio measures the maximum residual risk associated with outstandings in default (“doubtful”).
7 - ROE, ROTE, RONE
The notions of ROE (Return on Equity) and ROTE (Return on Tangible Equity), as well as their calculation methodology, are specified on page 45 and 46 of Societe Generale’s 2020 Universal Registration Document. This measure makes it possible to assess Societe Generale’s return on equity and return on tangible equity.
RONE (Return on Normative Equity) determines the return on average normative equity allocated to the Group’s businesses, according to the principles presented on page 46 of Societe Generale’s 2020 Universal Registration Document.
Group net income used for the ratio numerator is book Group net income adjusted for “interest net of tax payable on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, interest paid to holders of deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisations” and “unrealised gains/losses booked under shareholders’ equity, excluding conversion reserves” (see methodology note No. 9). For ROTE, income is also restated for goodwill impairment.
Details of the corrections made to book equity in order to calculate ROE and ROTE for the period are given in the table below:
ROTE calculation: calculation methodology
|End of period
|Q3 20
|Q3 19
|9M 20
|9M 19
|Shareholders' equity Group share
|60,593
|63,715
|60,593
|63,715
|Deeply subordinated notes
|(7,873)
|(9,739)
|(7,873)
|(9,739)
|Undated subordinated notes
|(274)
|(290)
|(274)
|(290)
|Interest net of tax payable to holders of deeply subordinated notes & undated subordinated notes, interest paid to holders of deeply subordinated notes & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisations
|(4)
|(16)
|(4)
|(16)
|OCI excluding conversion reserves
|(875)
|(741)
|(875)
|(741)
|Dividend provision
|(178)
|(1,402)
|(178)
|(1,402)
|ROE equity end-of-period
|51,389
|51,527
|51,389
|51,527
|Average ROE equity
|51,396
|51,243
|52,352
|50,309
|Average Goodwill
|(3,928)
|(4,562)
|(4,253)
|(4,600)
|Average Intangible Assets
|(2,464)
|(2,259)
|(2,417)
|(2,215)
|Average ROTE equity
|45,004
|44,422
|45,682
|43,494
|Group net Income (a)
|862
|854
|(728)
|2,594
|Underlying Group net income (b)
|742
|855
|803
|3,183
|Interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes (c)
|(127)
|(180)
|(447)
|(537)
|Cancellation of goodwill impairment (d)
|0
|7
|684
|115
|Adjusted Group net Income (e) = (a)+ (c)+(d)
|735
|681
|(491)
|2,172
|Adjusted Underlying Group net Income (f)=(b)+(c)
|615
|675
|356
|2,646
|Average ROTE equity (g)
|45,004
|44,422
|45,682
|43,494
|ROTE [quarter: (4*e/g), 9M: (4/3*e/g)]
|6.5%
|6.1%
|-1.4%
|6.7%
|Average ROTE equity (underlying) (h)
|44,884
|44,422
|47,213
|43,693
|Underlying ROTE [quarter: (4*f/h), 9M: (4/3*f/h)]
|5.5%
|6.1%
|1.0%
|8.1%
RONE calculation: Average capital allocated to Core Businesses (in EURm)
|In EURm
|Q3 20
|Q3 19
|Change
|9M 20
|9M 19
|Variation
|French Retail Banking
|11,879
|11,321
|+4.9%
|11,507
|11,294
|+1,9%
|International Retail Banking and Financial Services
|10,468
|10,946
|-4.4%
|10,627
|11,196
|-5,1%
|Global Banking and Investor Solutions
|14,868
|14,739
|+0.9%
|14,306
|15,622
|-8,4%
|Core Businesses
|37,215
|37,006
|+0.6%
|36,440
|38,112
|-4,4%
|Corporate Centre
|14,180
|14,237
|-0.4%
|15,912
|12,197
|+30,5%
|Group
|51,395
|51,243
|+0.3%
|52,352
|50,309
|+4,1%
8 - Net assets and tangible net assets
Net assets and tangible net assets are defined in the methodology, page 48 of the Group’s 2020 Universal Registration Document. The items used to calculate them are presented below:
|End of period
|9M 20
|H1 20
|2019
|9M 19
|Shareholders' equity Group share
|60,593
|60,659
|63,527
|63,715
|Deeply subordinated notes
|(7,873)
|(8,159)
|(9,501)
|(9,739)
|Undated subordinated notes
|(274)
|(283)
|(283)
|(290)
|Interest, net of tax, payable to holders of deeply subordinated notes & undated subordinated notes, interest paid to holders of deeply subordinated notes & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisations
|(4)
|20
|4
|(16)
|Bookvalue of own shares in trading portfolio
|302
|335
|375
|348
|Net Asset Value
|52,744
|52,572
|54,122
|54,018
|Goodwill
|(3,928)
|(3,928)
|(4,510)
|(4,577)
|Intangible Assets
|(2,469)
|(2,458)
|(2,362)
|(2,292)
|Net Tangible Asset Value
|46,347
|46,186
|47,250
|47,149
|Number of shares used to calculate NAPS**
|851,134
|851,133
|849,665
|849,665
|Net Asset Value per Share
|62.0
|61.8
|63.7
|63.6
|Net Tangible Asset Value per Share
|54.5
|54.3
|55.6
|55.5
** The number of shares considered is the number of ordinary shares outstanding as at September 30th, 2020, excluding treasury shares and buybacks, but including the trading shares held by the Group.
In accordance with IAS 33, historical data per share prior to the date of detachment of a preferential subscription right are restated by the adjustment coefficient for the transaction.
9 - Calculation of Earnings Per Share (EPS)
The EPS published by Societe Generale is calculated according to the rules defined by the IAS 33 standard (see page 47 of Societe Generale’s 2020 Universal Registration Document). The corrections made to Group net income in order to calculate EPS correspond to the restatements carried out for the calculation of ROE and ROTE. As specified on page 47 of Societe Generale’s 2020 Universal Registration Document, the Group also publishes EPS adjusted for the impact of non-economic and exceptional items presented in methodology note No. 5 (underlying EPS).
The calculation of Earnings Per Share is described in the following table:
|Average number of shares (thousands)
|9M 20
|H1 20
|2019
|9M 19
|Existing shares
|853,371
|853,371
|834,062
|829,235
|Deductions
|Shares allocated to cover stock option plans and free shares awarded to staff
|2,606
|2,728
|4,011
|4,087
|Other own shares and treasury shares
|149
|187
|Number of shares used to calculate EPS**
|850,766
|850,643
|829,902
|824,961
|Group net Income
|(728)
|(1,590)
|3,248
|2,594
|Interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes
|(447)
|(320)
|(715)
|(537)
|Capital gain net of tax on partial buybacks
|Adjusted Group net income
|(1,175)
|(1,910)
|2,533
|2,057
|EPS (in EUR)
|(1.38)
|(2.25)
|3.05
|2.49
|Underlying EPS* (in EUR)
|0.42
|(0.38)
|4.03
|3.21
(*) Excluding exceptional items and including linearisation of the IFRIC 21 effect.
(**) The number of shares considered is the number of ordinary shares outstanding as at September 30th, 2020, excluding treasury shares and buybacks, but including the trading shares held by the Group.
10 - The Societe Generale Group’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital is calculated in accordance with applicable CRR/CRD4 rules. The fully-loaded solvency ratios are presented pro forma for current earnings, net of dividends, for the current financial year, unless specified otherwise. When there is reference to phased-in ratios, these do not include the earnings for the current financial year, unless specified otherwise. The leverage ratio is calculated according to applicable CRR/CRD4 rules including the provisions of the delegated act of October 2014.
NB (1) The sum of values contained in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding rules.
(2) All the information on the results for the period (notably: press release, downloadable data, presentation slides and supplement) is available on Societe Generale’s website www.societegenerale.com in the “Investor” section.
Societe Generale
Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth. Committed to the positive transformations of the world’s societies and economies, Societe Generale and its teams seek to build, day after day, together with its clients, a better and sustainable future through responsible and innovative financial solutions.
Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 138,000 members of staff in 62 countries and supports on a daily basis 29 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:
Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World, Europe and Eurozone), four of the STOXX ESG Leaders indices, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.
For more information, you can follow us on Twitter @societegenerale or visit our website www.societegenerale.com
(1) NPL ratio calculated according to the new EBA methodology
(2) Ratio between the amount of provisions on doubtful outstandings and the amount of these same outstandings
(1) Adjusted for exceptional items and the linearisation of IFRIC 21
(1) Source: Bain & Company 2020
(2) Including BMTN (negotiable medium-term notes)
(3) Including currency deposits
(1) including +19 basis points for IFRS9 phasing and pro-forma for the capital impact of the disposal of SG Finans which was finalised on October 1st, 2020 (around + 10 basis points)
(2) corresponding to 50% of underlying Group net income in 9M 20, after deducting interests on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes
