New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stock Clamshell Packaging Industry"

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polyethylene (PE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polypropylene (PP) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Stock Clamshell Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$634.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$871.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$739.7 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 236-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amcor Ltd.

Bemis Co., Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

DowDuPont, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Klockner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KG

Sonoco Products Company

Visipak

WestRock Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961168/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Stock Clamshell Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyethylene (PE)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Polyethylene (PE) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyethylene (PE) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Polypropylene (PP)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Polypropylene (PP) by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polypropylene (PP) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Polyethylene Terephthalate

(PET) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Material

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Quad-fold by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Quad-fold by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Quad-fold by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Trifold by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Trifold by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Trifold by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Food by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Food by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Food by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceuticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Medical Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Goods

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Industrial Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Goods by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Stock Clamshell Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene

(PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging by

Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP),

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging by

Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical

Devices, Industrial Goods and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging by

Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices,

Industrial Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Industrial Goods and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene

(PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP),

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical

Devices, Industrial Goods and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices,

Industrial Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Industrial Goods

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene

(PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP),

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical

Devices, Industrial Goods and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices,

Industrial Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Industrial Goods

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene

(PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP),

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: China Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical

Devices, Industrial Goods and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: China Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices,

Industrial Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Industrial Goods

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Stock Clamshell Packaging Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene

(PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP),

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical

Devices, Industrial Goods and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices,

Industrial Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Industrial Goods

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene

(PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP),

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: France Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical

Devices, Industrial Goods and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 95: France Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices,

Industrial Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Industrial Goods

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene

(PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP),

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Stock

Clamshell Packaging by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Stock

Clamshell Packaging by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals,

Medical Devices, Industrial Goods and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical

Devices, Industrial Goods and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Industrial Goods

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene

(PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP),

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical

Devices, Industrial Goods and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices,

Industrial Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Industrial Goods

and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene

(PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: UK Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging by

Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP),

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene

Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: UK Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging by

Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical

Devices, Industrial Goods and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 122: UK Historic Review for Stock Clamshell Packaging by

Application - Food, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices,

Industrial Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Stock Clamshell Packaging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food,

Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, Industrial Goods and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stock

Clamshell Packaging by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE),

Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other

Material Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Material Type - Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene

(PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stock

Clamshell Packaging by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP),

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Other Material Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stock

Clamshell Packaging by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Stock Clamshell

Packaging by Product Type - Quad-fold, Trifold and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Stock

Clamshell Packaging by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Quad-fold, Trifold and Other Product Types for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Stock



