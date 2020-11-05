Assemblée générale extraordinaire de MCH Group SA du 27 novembre 2020

Comme annoncé le 27 octobre 2020, MCH Group SA proposera une structure modifiée des augmentations de capital et soumettra à nouveau des mesures structurelles supplémentaires aux actionnaires lors d’une assemblée générale extraordinaire. Ces mesures sont absolument nécessaires pour que MCH Group puisse assurer la pérennité de l’entreprise et mettre en œuvre sa stratégie à long terme.

L’assemblée générale extraordinaire aura lieu le 27 novembre 2020, à 8 heures, au Congress Center Basel. Compte tenu de la situation actuelle liée au Covid-19 et de l’interdiction en vigueur des rassemblements de plus de 50 personnes, le Conseil d’administration de MCH Group SA a décidé que les actionnaires ne pourraient exercer leurs droits qu’en donnant pouvoir au représentant indépendant. Il ne sera pas possible d’assister à l’assemblée générale en personne.

L’invitation avec les propositions et explications du Conseil d’administration sera envoyée aux actionnaires par courrier. Les points de l’ordre du jour et les explications du Conseil d’administration seront en outre publiés sur le site web de MCH Group sous la rubrique Investisseurs / Assemblée générale (en allemand).

Le Conseil d’administration soumettra les propositions suivantes, dépendantes les unes des autres, à l’assemblée générale extraordinaire du 27 novembre 2020:

Introduction d’une clause d’opting-up qui permettra à Lupa Systems d’acquérir une participation jusqu’à un maximum de 49 % sans obligation d’offre publique.

Augmentations de capital d’un montant maximum de 104,5 millions de CHF, effectuée en deux tranches et avec l’octroi de droits de souscription pour tous les actionnaires. La première tranche d’un montant de 30 millions de CHF sera réalisée à un prix d’émission de 15,00 CHF, la deuxième tranche d’un montant de 74,5 millions de CHF à un prix d’émission de 10,00 CHF.

Modification des statuts en vue de la composition future du Conseil d’administration avec trois membres issus respectivement des collectivités de droit public et de Lupa Systems ainsi que trois membres indépendants.

Élection de James R. Murdoch (fondateur et CEO de Lupa Systems), Jeff Palker (Managing Partner et General Counsel de Lupa Systems) et Eleni Lionaki (partenaire de Lupa Systems) au Conseil d’administration.

Suppression de la restriction à la transmissibilité, qui permettra à tous les actionnaires d’exercer leurs droits de vote au prorata sans restriction.

Les mesures soumises au vote permettront de mettre en œuvre le plan initial visant à introduire, avec Lupa Systems, un nouvel actionnaire de référence qui est prêt à investir jusqu’à 75 millions de CHF dans l’entreprise dans le cadre des augmentations de capital prévues. À l’issue de l’opération, les pouvoirs publics continueront à détenir au moins 33,34 % des actions. La part de Lupa Systems après l’opération dépendra du nombre de droits de souscription exercés par les actionnaires du public.

Le renouvellement partiel et la réduction du Conseil d’administration se feront progressivement jusqu’à l’assemblée générale ordinaire de 2021. Il est prévu que le canton de Bâle-Ville retire la délégation de Tanja Soland et qu’elle quitte le Conseil d’administration après la réalisation des augmentations de capital. Karin Lenzlinger Diedenhofen démissionnera du Conseil d’administration au même moment. À la demande du Conseil d’administration et de Lupa Systems, Ulrich Vischer exercera la présidence du Conseil d’administration jusqu’à l’assemblée générale ordinaire de 2021. Il remettra ensuite son mandat à un successeur ou une successeuse.





