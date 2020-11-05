Register to the webcast scheduled at 14:30 CET here
Solvay nine months 2020 results
Record free cash flow and cost delivery
November 5, 2020 at 7 a.m
Highlights
|Q3 2020
|Q3 2019
|% yoy
|% organic
|Underlying, (in € million)
|9M 2020
|9M 2019
|% yoy
|% organic
|2,103
|2,578
|-18.4%
|-14.3%
|Net sales
|6,751
|7,803
|-13.5%
|-11.9%
|473
|601
|-21.4%
|-17.3%
|EBITDA
|1,481
|1,796
|-17.5%
|-16.0%
|22.5%
|23.3%
|-0.8pp
|-
|EBITDA margin
|21.9%
|23.0%
|-1.1pp
|-
|366
|313
|+17.1%
|-
|FCF to shareholders from continuing operations
|801
|345
|n.m.
|-
|54.8%
|35.3%
|+19.5pp
|-
|FCF conversion ratio (LTM)
|-
|-
|-
|-
CEO Quote
“Our relentless focus on cash and cost in this challenging environment resulted in record cash generation of €801 million through the nine month period. Actions taken across the organization to reduce costs strengthened delivery with higher Q3 EBITDA relative to the second quarter despite the continued headwinds in some key end markets. I would like to thank our employees for their mobilization that delivered the strong performance. We have selectively resumed investments and are working closely with our customers to commercialize new innovations,” said CEO Ilham Kadri.
Outlook1 for 2020
Full Year underlying EBITDA is estimated to be between €1,890 million and €1,970 million, and FCF is estimated to be around €900 million, a 50% improvement relative to last year.
1 Barring further deterioration related to a second wave of Covid-19
Attachments
Solvay S.A.
Brussels, BELGIUM
Solvay S.A. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: