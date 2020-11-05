GENEVA, Switzerland and BOSTON, MA – November 5, 2020 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) (SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a business update.
“The third quarter brought highly important Phase 3 trial results for linzagolix that have allowed us to begin preparing regulatory submissions for the uterine fibroid indication”, said Ernest Loumaye, MD, PhD, OB/GYN, CEO and Co-Founder of ObsEva. “We are increasingly optimistic that having the only non-ABT dosing regimen can provide significant commercial differentiation by providing appropriate treatment alternatives for the broadest possible population of women”.
Pipeline Update
Linzagolix for the treatment of uterine fibroids and endometriosis
OBE022 to delay childbirth in pregnant women with preterm labor at 24-34 weeks of gestation
·Infant and delivery follow-up completing in Phase 2 PROLONG part B: Part B is the multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled portion of the PROLONG trial that enrolled up to 120 women with preterm labor at a gestational age between 24 and 34 weeks. Enrollment in Part B was completed earlier this year, and all women have delivered their babies.
Nolasiban for improving pregnancy and live birth in women undergoing embryo transfer (ET) following in-vitro fertilization (IVF)
Financial Update
Equity offering raised gross proceeds of $20 million. An underwritten equity offering and concurrent private placement were completed in September, bringing ObsEva’s cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020 to $50.6 million. The exercise of warrants issued in the equity offering and concurrent private placement could provide additional capital over the 15-month term of the securities.
Anticipated Milestones
ObsEva expects to achieve the following clinical and regulatory milestones in 2020-21:
Fourth Quarter 2020
First Half 2021
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Net loss for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 was $24.4 million, or $0.49 per share, compared with a net loss of $27.6 million, or $0.63 per share, for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. Research and development expenses were $20.1 million and general and administrative expenses were $3.5 million for the quarter, compared with $21.9 million and $4.9 million, respectively, for the prior year quarter. The net loss for the quarter included non-cash expenses of $1.9 million for stock-based compensation, compared with $3.0 million a year ago.
As of September 30, 2020, ObsEva had cash and cash equivalents of $50.6 million, compared with $69.4 million as of December 31, 2019.
About ObsEva
ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor, and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "will", and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the clinical development of ObsEva’s product candidates, the timing of enrollment in and data from clinical trials, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on such trials, ObsEva’s plan to submit its MAA in Europe and NDA in the U.S., and YuYuan’s submission of an IND application in China, the results of interactions with regulatory authorities and ObsEva’s ability to enter into a future commercial partnership for linzagolix. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the conduct of clinical trials and clinical development, including the risk that the results of earlier clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials, related interactions with regulators, ObsEva’s reliance on third parties over which it may not always have full control, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, any benefits from the joint collaboration with YuYuan or any future commercial partnership for linzagolix may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of ObsEva’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and other filings ObsEva makes with the SEC. These documents are available on the Investors page of ObsEva’s website at http://www.ObsEva.com. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
|Three-Month Period
Ended September 30
|Nine-Month Period
Ended September 30
|(in USD ’000, except share and per share data) - unaudited
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating income other than revenue
|3
|5
|11
|11
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|Research and development expenses
|(20,125
|)
|(21,935
|)
|(52,690
|)
|(70,513
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(3,514
|)
|(4,865
|)
|(9,414
|)
|(16,306
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(23,639
|)
|(26,800
|)
|(62,104
|)
|(86,819
|)
|OPERATING LOSS
|(23,636
|)
|(26,795
|)
|(62,093
|)
|(86,808
|)
|Finance income
|184
|219
|292
|425
|Finance expense
|(918
|)
|(1,021
|)
|(2,619
|)
|(1,608
|)
|NET LOSS BEFORE TAX
|(24,370
|)
|(27,597
|)
|(64,420
|)
|(87,991
|)
|Income tax (expense) / benefit
|(14
|)
|(10
|)
|5
|(51
|)
|NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|(24,384
|)
|(27,607
|)
|(64,415
|)
|(88,042
|)
|Net loss per share
|Basic
|(0.49
|)
|(0.63
|)
|(1.35
|)
|(2.01
|)
|Diluted
|(0.49
|)
|(0.63
|)
|(1.35
|)
|(2.01
|)
|Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding
|50,086,923
|43,739,938
|47,848,862
|43,693,245
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|(24,384
|)
|(27,607
|)
|(64,415
|)
|(88,042
|)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in USD ’000)
|September 30,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|50,597
|69,370
|Other receivables
|516
|1,044
|Prepaid expenses
|5,183
|4,359
|Total current assets
|56,296
|74,773
|Non-current assets
|Right-of-use assets
|1,579
|2,042
|Furniture, fixtures and equipment
|168
|245
|Intangible assets
|26,608
|26,608
|Other long-term assets
|285
|275
|Total non-current assets
|28,640
|29,170
|Total assets
|84,936
|103,943
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Other payables and current liabilities
|14,538
|8,432
|Accrued expenses
|12,064
|10,418
|Current lease liabilities
|665
|618
|Total current liabilities
|27,267
|19,468
|Non-current liabilities
|Non-current lease liabilities
|1,091
|1,541
|Non-current borrowings
|25,204
|24,917
|Post-employment obligations
|8,310
|7,946
|Other long-term liabilities
|878
|1,116
|Total non-current liabilities
|35,483
|35,520
|Shareholders’ equity
|Share capital
|4,370
|3,499
|Share premium
|353,651
|320,955
|Reserves
|25,991
|21,912
|Accumulated losses
|(361,826
|)
|(297,411
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|22,186
|48,955
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|84,936
|103,943
