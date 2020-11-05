New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Standard Logic Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961165/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2020-2027.Inverting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$38 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-inverting segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 55.4% share of the global Standard Logic Devices market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Standard Logic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.48% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$15.4 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961165/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Standard Logic Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Inverting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Inverting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Inverting by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-inverting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-inverting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-inverting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Standard by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Standard by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Standard by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Parity by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Parity by Geographic Region
- USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Parity by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Registered by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for Registered by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Registered by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Standard Logic Devices Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices by
Buffer/Driver type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inverting and Non-inverting for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices by
Transceiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standard, Parity and Registered for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices
by Buffer/Driver type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inverting and Non-inverting for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices
by Transceiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standard, Parity and Registered for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices
by Buffer/Driver type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inverting and Non-inverting for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices
by Transceiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standard, Parity and Registered for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: China Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices
by Buffer/Driver type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inverting and Non-inverting for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: China Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices
by Transceiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standard, Parity and Registered for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Standard Logic Devices Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices
by Buffer/Driver type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inverting and Non-inverting for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices
by Transceiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standard, Parity and Registered for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: France Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices
by Buffer/Driver type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inverting and Non-inverting for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: France Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices
by Transceiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standard, Parity and Registered for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic
Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Inverting and Non-inverting for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic
Devices by Transceiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Standard, Parity and Registered for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices
by Buffer/Driver type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inverting and Non-inverting for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices
by Transceiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standard, Parity and Registered for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices by
Buffer/Driver type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inverting and Non-inverting for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Standard Logic
Devices by Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Standard Logic Devices by
Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic Devices by
Transceiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standard, Parity and Registered for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Standard
Logic Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and
Non-inverting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Standard Logic
Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 78: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic
Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Inverting and Non-inverting for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Standard
Logic Devices by Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and
Registered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Standard Logic
Devices by Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic
Devices by Transceiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Standard, Parity and Registered for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Standard
Logic Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and
Non-inverting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Standard Logic
Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic
Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Inverting and Non-inverting for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Standard
Logic Devices by Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and
Registered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Standard Logic
Devices by Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic
Devices by Transceiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Standard, Parity and Registered for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Standard
Logic Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and
Non-inverting - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Standard Logic
Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Inverting and Non-inverting
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 90: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic
Devices by Buffer/Driver type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Inverting and Non-inverting for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Standard
Logic Devices by Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and
Registered - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Standard Logic
Devices by Transceiver Type - Standard, Parity and Registered
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Standard Logic
Devices by Transceiver Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Standard, Parity and Registered for the Years 2012,
2018 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961165/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: