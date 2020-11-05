IMPORTANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER

Tasquinimod

First patient dosed in the monotherapy part of the phase 1b/2a study in multiple myeloma

The clinical study design for multiple myeloma will be presented at the virtual American Society of Hematology meeting 2020 in December

Patents regarding treatment of acute leukemia granted in Japan and China

Laquinimod

New ophthalmic formulation to be used in the treatment of inflammatory eye disorders developed

in collaboration with Leukocare AG

Naptumomab

The clinical trial in combination with durvalumab in patients with advanced or metastatic solid cancer is ongoing

IMPORTANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

Tasquinimod

A notice of allowance has been issued for patent application regarding treatment of multiple myeloma in China

Patent regarding use of tasquinimod in combination with immunotherapy granted in Europe

Corporate

The Board of directors decided on the Board meeting on November 5, 2020, to propose a rights issue to fund the ongoing and planned development programs

A Capital Markets Day will take place on November 24, 2020





Financial summary

SEK M Jul-Sep Jan-Sep Full-year 2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Net sales – 0.9 0.5 7.5 8.4 Operating loss -8.3 -9.3 -28.2 -21.1 -32.3 Loss after tax -8.2 -9.3 -28.2 -22.9 -34.1 Earnings per share (SEK) -0.06 -0.06 -0.19 -0.16 -0.24 Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period) 30.9 69.9 59.7

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO

Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56

Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44







Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund

Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00



The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com .

Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, for publication on November 5, 2020 at 07.45 a.m. CET.

Attachment