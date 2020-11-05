IMPORTANT EVENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER
Tasquinimod
Laquinimod
Naptumomab
IMPORTANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD
Tasquinimod
Corporate
Financial summary
|SEK M
|Jul-Sep
|Jan-Sep
|Full-year
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|2019
|Net sales
|–
|0.9
|0.5
|7.5
|8.4
|Operating loss
|-8.3
|-9.3
|-28.2
|-21.1
|-32.3
|Loss after tax
|-8.2
|-9.3
|-28.2
|-22.9
|-34.1
|Earnings per share (SEK)
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-0.19
|-0.16
|-0.24
|Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period)
|30.9
|69.9
|59.7
For further information, please contact:
| Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 21 56
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44
|Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46-19 20 00
The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.
Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, for publication on November 5, 2020 at 07.45 a.m. CET.
Attachment
Active Biotech
Lund, SWEDEN
Active Biotech Interim report January – September 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Active Biotech LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: