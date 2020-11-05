The report and an updated company presentation are enclosed in pdf files.

Report highlights:

Commercial momentum for biometric payment cards is accelerating with issuers and banks

o Covid-19 rapidly accelerating contactless payments

o Multiple new orders from new integrators and geographies suggest broad demand

Payment card market

o Production orders for the TrustedBio™ solution from a tier 1 global payment card manufacturer

o Large volume order from ZWIPE

o Volume orders from Hengbao, one of the largest smart card companies based in China, covering the banking, telecom and security sectors

o Design wins and orders from new global card manufacturers

o Added additional secure element partnership; Collaborating with Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co.Ltd (FMSH) to integrate IDEX’s biometric solution with FMSH’s latest generation secure element targeted at multiple market segments

Other markets

o Ramping up production shipments to the large IT and financial services customer

o Received volume production orders for both current and next generation products from Doongwan Anatech, a South Korean smart card manufacturer

Banking industry executives added to the board and the strategic advisory committee

To broaden the investor base, IDEX filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to achieve dual listing on Nasdaq

Vince Graziani, CEO, commented: “I am pleased to say our teams, as well as our customers, have remained healthy and productive. We have now begun shipping TrustedBio™ to our leading customers. We continue to build strategic partnerships with card manufacturers and secure element providers.” He added: “We have begun volume shipments and have volume orders from several customers.”

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

