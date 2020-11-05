Company announcement no. 07 2020/21 – INSIDE INFORMATION
Allerød, 5 November 2020
Interim report – H1 2020/21
(1 April – 30 September 2020)
Best summer quarter ever: Record sales and strong earnings growth – Guidance lifted
Matas generated revenue of DKK 932.6 million in Q2 2020/21, a year-on-year increase of DKK 110.1 million, or 13.4%.
Earnings (EBITDA before special items) amounted to DKK 179.6 million in Q2, up DKK 26.0 million on Q2 2019/20.
Online sales continued to grow at a strong rate in Q2. Sales on matas.dk were ahead by 115% year on year with 40,000 new customers shopping at matas.dk for the first time. Physical store sales grew by 3.8% year on year.
All categories recorded higher sales. Boosting sales by 16.9%, Health & Wellbeing recorded the strongest sales growth, while High-End Beauty grew sales by an also solid 15.6%.
Based on the strong Q2 performance, guidance for full-year 2020/21 is adjusted upward. The Group now forecasts growth in both overall revenue and underlying revenue of about 8%, compared with its previous guidance of about 6%. EBITDA margin guidance has been lifted from about 18% to above 18%.
“The summer quarter was doubly good for Matas. Growth was at a record high with the physical stores recovering strongly, while the buoyant online sales momentum continued. Earnings also improved markedly, despite the additional costs incurred to ensure a safe shopping environment amid the coronavirus pandemic”, says Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, CEO of Matas A/S, and adds:
“The staycation trend gave Matas significant momentum over the summer, but sales have remained exceptionally strong in all categories also after the school holidays. Against this background, we are lifting our full-year guidance for both sales and earnings, but we must also emphasise that developments during the remainder of the Christmas season quarter are subject to considerable uncertainty due to the growing number of COVID-19 infections and the new retail sector restrictions.
Based on the strong sales momentum – in physical stores and online – we’re working full speed to hire additional staff to ensure next-day delivery of Christmas purchases at matas.dk and a safe Christmas shopping environment at our stores”, Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg concludes.
Q2 2020/21 highlights
H1 2020/21 highlights
|2020/21
|2019/20
|2020/21
|2019/20
|(DKKm)
|Q2
|Q2
|H1
|H1
|Revenue
|932.6
|822.5
|1,879.4
|1,698.1
|Gross profit
|402.4
|357.5
|822.6
|751.5
|EBITDA before special items
|179.6
|153.6
|352.4
|316.9
|EBIT
|77.2
|45.7
|149.3
|116.5
|Adjusted profit after tax
|72.5
|56.1
|139.9
|122.1
|Free cash flow
|89.8
|64.5
|326.6
|(16.5)
|Revenue growth
|13.4%
|5.8%
|10.7%
|4.8%
|Underlying like-for-like revenue growth
|13.6%
|0.3%
|10.9%
|(0.5)%
|Gross margin
|43.1%
|43.5%
|43.8%
|44.3%
|EBITDA margin before special items
|19.3%
|18.7%
|18.7%
|18.7%
|Net interest-bearing debt/EBITDA before special items
|2.9
|n.a.*
* The number cannot be calculated at 30 September 2019 due to a lack of historical EBITA numbers after IFRS 16 implementation.
Financial targets
The health, financial and structural consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have been and continue to be severe, and the pandemic could potentially affect consumer behaviour and society at large for a long time to come. As a result, the current uncertainty pertaining to the retail industry in particular and economic developments in general has increased.
Based on the current uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Matas Group decided not to provide specific financial guidance for financial year 2020/21 in connection with the presentation of the annual report for 2019/20 on 27 May 2020. In connection with the presentation of the interim report for Q1 2020/21, the management of Matas A/S provided the following financial guidance for financial year 2020/21:
Based on the strong revenue performance in the second quarter and the first month of the third quarter and the increase in earnings in the second quarter, management has decided to adjust the Group’s financial guidance for financial year 2020/21 as a whole as follows:
It should be noted that the assumptions are subject to higher-than-usual uncertainty. The above targets do not factor in the effects of a potential aggravation of the current second wave of COVID-19 or a dramatic change in consumer behaviour in the wake of, for example, a recession in the second half of the financial year.
Financial targets and ambitions
|Realised
Q2 2020/21
|Realised
H1 2020/21
|Targets
for 2020/21
|Ambitions for
2022/23
|Ongoing
|Customer engagement (M-NPS)
|62.8 (index 98)
|62.8 (index 98)
|improvement
|70 (index 110)
|Revenue growth*/Revenue (DKK)
|13.4%
|10.7%
|About 8%
|Approx. DKK 4.0 billion
|Underlying (like-for-like) revenue growth
|13.6%
|10.9%
|About 8%
|Positive
|EBITDA margin before special items
|19.3%
|18.7%
|Above18%
|Above 18%
|CAPEX (DKK)
|29 million
|69 million
|120-140 million
|Below 90 million
|Gearing
|2.9
|2.5-3
|2.5-3
* Includes revenue from Firtal and Kosmolet A/S.
Forward-looking statements
This interim report contains statements relating to the future, including statements regarding Matas Group's future operating results, financial position, cash flows, business strategy and future targets. Such statements are based on management’s reasonable expectations and forecasts at the time of release of the announcement. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and a number of other factors, many of which are beyond Matas Group's control. This may have the effect that actual results may differ significantly from the expectations expressed in the announcement. Without being exhaustive, such factors include general economic and commercial factors, including market and competitive conditions, supplier issues and financial and regulatory issues as well as any effects of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 that are not specifically mentioned above.
