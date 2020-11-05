SWEDBANK AB

End of Stabilisation Notice

Swedbank AB

5 November 2020

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO, OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, JERSEY OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

CAN BE DISTRIBUTED ONLY TO QIBs IN THE US AND IN CANADA TO ACCREDITED INVESTORS WHO ARE ALSO PERMITTED CLIENTS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, ALBERTA, ONTARIO AND QUEBEC ONLY.

AB Ignitis grupė

Post-Stabilisation Period Announcement

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 6 October 2020, Swedbank AB (contact: Jonas Kvedaravičius, telephone: +370 68695203) acting as the stabilisation manager in connection with the initial public offering of shares in AB Ignitis grupė hereby gives notice that the following stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3.2.(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) were carried out during the stabilising period from 6 October 2020 until 5 November 2020 in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Issuer: AB Ignitis grupė Securities: GDRs: 13,680,611

Ordinary Shares: 6,319,389 Offering Size: EUR 450m Offer Price: EUR 22.50 per Ordinary Share and per GDR Market: Nasdaq Vilnius Ticker: IGN1L LH Stabilisation manager: Swedbank AB

For each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out, the price range was as follows:

Execution Date Quantity (Shares) Lowest Price Highest Price Price Currency Stabilisation Trading Venue 7 October 2020 166 106 21.60 22.50 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

8 October 2020 172 471 22.10 22.32 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

9 October 2020 5 289 22.08 22.10 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

12 October 2020 11 729 22.06 22.10 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

13 October

2020 12 643 21.96 22.00 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

14 October 2020 30 473 21.82 21.90 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius 15 October 2020 4 947 21.74 21.76 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius 16 October 2020 6 056 21.68 21.78 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

19 October 2020 26 081 21.48 21.64 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

20 October 2020 24 043 21.00 21.44 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

21 October 2020 17 175 20.62 20.90 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

22 October 2020 17 550 20.80 21.20 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

23 October 2020 105 177 20.86 21.20 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius 26 October 2020 10 680 21.00 21.20 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius 27 October 2020 21 518 20.80 21.20 EUR Nasdaq Vilnius

Disclaimer

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is unlawful.



This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in, into, or from the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, Jersey or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.



This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for, or otherwise invest in, securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The Shares referred to herein may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") or offered in a transaction exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The offer and sale of Shares referred to herein has not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. Subject to certain exceptions, the Shares referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction.