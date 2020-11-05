New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Spinal Fusion Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961160/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Thoracolumbar Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cervical Fixation Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.1% CAGR
The Spinal Fusion Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Interbody Fusion Devices Segment to Record 3.7% CAGR
In the global Interbody Fusion Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$500.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$649.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$905.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 170-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961160/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Spinal Fusion Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Spinal Fusion Devices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Spinal Fusion Devices Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Thoracolumbar Devices (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Thoracolumbar Devices (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Thoracolumbar Devices (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Cervical Fixation Devices (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Cervical Fixation Devices (Product Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Cervical Fixation Devices (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Interbody Fusion Devices (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Interbody Fusion Devices (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Interbody Fusion Devices (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Open Spine Surgery (Surgery Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Open Spine Surgery (Surgery Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Open Spine Surgery (Surgery Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (Surgery Type) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (Surgery Type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 18: Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (Surgery Type)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Spinal Fusion Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: United States Spinal Fusion Devices Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Surgery Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in the United States by
Surgery Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Surgery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Spinal Fusion Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Canadian Spinal Fusion Devices Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 27: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 28: Canadian Spinal Fusion Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgery Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Spinal Fusion Devices Historic Market Review
by Surgery Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Surgery Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Spinal Fusion Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Japanese Market for Spinal Fusion Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Surgery Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Surgery Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share Analysis
by Surgery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Spinal Fusion Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Spinal Fusion Devices Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Spinal Fusion Devices Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Chinese Spinal Fusion Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Surgery Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Spinal Fusion Devices Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Surgery Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Spinal Fusion Devices Market by Surgery Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Spinal Fusion Devices Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Spinal Fusion Devices Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 44: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: European Spinal Fusion Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 47: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Spinal Fusion Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgery Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Surgery Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Surgery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: French Spinal Fusion Devices Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: French Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in France by Surgery
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Spinal Fusion Devices Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Surgery Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share Analysis by
Surgery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: German Spinal Fusion Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: German Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Surgery Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Spinal Fusion Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Surgery Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Surgery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Spinal Fusion Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Spinal Fusion Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Spinal Fusion Devices Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Italian Spinal Fusion Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Surgery Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Spinal Fusion Devices Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Surgery Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Spinal Fusion Devices Market by Surgery Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Spinal Fusion Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Spinal Fusion Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Surgery Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Surgery Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share
Analysis by Surgery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 76: Rest of Europe Spinal Fusion Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: Rest of Europe Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Spinal Fusion Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgery Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Surgery Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Surgery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 82: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Spinal Fusion Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Surgery Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Spinal Fusion Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Surgery Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Spinal Fusion Devices Market Share
Analysis by Surgery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 88: Rest of World Spinal Fusion Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Spinal Fusion Devices Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 90: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Spinal Fusion Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Surgery Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Spinal Fusion Devices Historic Market
Review by Surgery Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Spinal Fusion Devices Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Surgery Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961160/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: