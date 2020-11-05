Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will announce the financial results for Q3 2020 Wednesday 11 November 2020.

In order to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread (COVID-19) and in line with recommendations from the authorities to limit physical meetings, the presentation will be held as a webcast.

Norwegian web cast, with a Q&A session, will be held at 08:00 am at www.leroyseafood.com

English web cast will be available from 12:00 am on www.leroyseafood.com

Please note that the quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act