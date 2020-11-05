Announcement no. 25-2020
5 November 2020
North Media reported continued increase in EBIT for the third quarter and for 2020 to date. All three business areas contributed to the improvement. Full-year 2020 guidance narrowed within previously announced ranges.
Q3 2020 highlights (Q3 2019 comparative numbers in brackets):
Q3 ytd 2020 highlights (Q3 ytd 2019 comparative numbers in brackets):
Guidance for 2020 narrowed
North Media narrowing full-year 2020 guidance. Revenue and EBIT now expected at the upper end of previously guided ranges. The change is based on the greater certainty about FK Distribution’s performance.
“Thanks to broadly-based improvements across the Group, we are well under way to improving EBIT for the fourth consecutive year. North Media Online and Bekey both have momentum, reporting sustainable double-digit growth, and North Media Online is set to treble EBIT this year. In addition, FK Distribution is reporting much higher EBIT after we reduced our costs through the transition to a single weekly distribution round,” said Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO.
For additional information, please contact:
Kåre Stausø Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45
This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.
North Media provides platforms and channels for businesses to communicate with consumers. The Group has three business areas: FK Distribution provides packing and distribution of printed matter, local newspapers, etc. and runs the digital advertising platform minetibud.dk. North Media Online runs the marketplaces BoligPortal.dk (rental housing portal), Ofir.dk (jobs portal) and Lead Supply (loan portal). BEKEY offers access solutions that enable approved distributors, home care workers and others to access stairwells and private homes through a secure digital platform. Several of North Media's businesses hold market-leading positions. North Media has about 450 employees. https://www.northmedia.dk/
