Pune, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ophthalmic devices market size is expected to showcase an exponential growth by reaching USD 32.36 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of eye disorders across the globe. The market in Europe is anticipated to showcase an exponential growth owing to the increasing focus by major companies to develop innovative products to treat eye disorders. North America is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global ophthalmic devices market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of advanced technology to develop these devices such as an intraocular lens for treating cataract disease. The region stood at USD 10.54 billion in 2019.
Industry Development:
Declining Surgical Procedures amid COVID-19 to Affect Market Growth
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the declining number of surgical procedures in order to prevent the widespread of the disease. Major healthcare services are being directed towards the treatment of novel coronavirus patients that has led to a reduced revenue generation of ophthalmology procedures.
The market is expected to suffer temporarily owing to the pandemic. However, once the procedures resume at full capacity, the market is likely to return to normalcy in the near future.
Ophthalmology generally deals with the function, structure, and several eye diseases. These devices are a type of medical equipment that cover a wide range of applications such as contact lenses, glasses, implants, lasers, diagnostics, and other surgical instruments. These devices are further designed to prevent damage to the eye, injuries, and other vision care diseases.
Increasing Prevalence of Eye Disorders to Spur Demand
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 2.2 billion people suffer from vision impairment across the globe. The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, cataract, and myopia is driving the demand for advanced ophthalmic devices. In addition to this, the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and favorable healthcare reimbursement policies are expected to bode well for the global ophthalmic devices market growth during the forecast period.
North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technology to Bolster Growth
The market in Europe is anticipated to showcase an exponential growth owing to the increasing focus by major companies to develop innovative products to treat eye disorders. Additionally, supportive government policies to promote the R&D activities to develop technologically advanced devices will favor the market growth between 2020 and 2027.
Merger and Acquisition by Major Companies to Consolidate Their Market Positions
The global ophthalmic devices market is consolidated by the presence of major companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, and Bausch & Lomb. The dominance of these companies is attributable to the increasing adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition to strengthen their positions in the highly competitive global marketplace.
The other key players such as BVI, Carl Zeiss, and Essilor are emphasizing on partnerships and collaborations to expand their ophthalmic devices portfolio that will expedite the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.
List of the Companies Operating in the Global Ophthalmic Devices Market:
Segments Covered in the Ophthalmic Devices Market Report:
By Product
• Surgical
o Implants
o Consumables
o Equipment
• Vision Care
o Contact Lens
o Ocular Health
By End User
• Hospitals
• Ophthalmic Clinics
• Others
Table of Content:
SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:
Formats available: