New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the period 2020-2027.Regular/Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.2% CAGR to reach US$21.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.9% share of the global Soft Skills Management market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Soft Skills Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Soft Skills Management Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Regular/Offline by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Regular/Offline by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Regular/Offline by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region
- USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Banking,
Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Banking, Financial Services &
Insurance (BFSI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Banking, Financial
Services & Insurance (BFSI) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 17: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitality by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitality by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &
Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 23: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through
2027
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Use Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Use
Industries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Soft Skills Management Market Share (in %) by Company:
2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management by
Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Regular/Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services &
Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
(BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media &
Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing,
IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management
by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Regular/Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services &
Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
(BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media &
Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing,
IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management
by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Regular/Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services &
Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
(BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media &
Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing,
IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 47: China Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management
by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Regular/Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services &
Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 50: China Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
(BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media &
Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing,
IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Soft Skills Management Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027
Market Analytics
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management
by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Regular/Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services &
Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
(BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media &
Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing,
IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 62: France Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management
by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Regular/Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services &
Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 65: France Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
(BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media &
Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing,
IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills
Management by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Regular/Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services &
Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
(BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media &
Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills
Management by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI),
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media & Entertainment
and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management
by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Regular/Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services &
Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
(BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media &
Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management
by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing,
IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management by
Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Regular/Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Soft Skills
Management by End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services &
Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Soft Skills Management by
End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
(BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media &
Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills Management by
End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing,
IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media & Entertainment and Other
End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Soft
Skills Management by Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Soft Skills
Management by Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills
Management by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Regular/Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Soft
Skills Management by End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial
Services & Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Hospitality, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Soft Skills
Management by End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services &
Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills
Management by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI),
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media & Entertainment
and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Soft
Skills Management by Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Soft Skills
Management by Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills
Management by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Regular/Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Soft
Skills Management by End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial
Services & Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Hospitality, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries
- Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Soft Skills
Management by End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services &
Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills
Management by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI),
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media & Entertainment
and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Soft
Skills Management by Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Soft Skills
Management by Delivery mode - Regular/Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion
for Years 2012 through 2017
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills
Management by Delivery mode - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Regular/Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2018 &
2027
Table 100: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Soft
Skills Management by End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial
Services & Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom,
Hospitality, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018 through 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Historic Review for Soft Skills
Management by End-Use Industry - Banking, Financial Services &
Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Use Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2012 through 2017
Table 102: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Soft Skills
Management by End-Use Industry - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI),
Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Media & Entertainment
and Other End-Use Industries for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
