New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the period 2020-2027.Regular/Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.2% CAGR to reach US$21.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.9% share of the global Soft Skills Management market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 11.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Soft Skills Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 10.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Articulate Global, Inc.

Cengage Learning, Inc.

Computer Generated Solutions, Inc. (CGS)

D2L Corporation

Edx, Inc.

Interaction Associates

New Horizons Worldwide, LLC

Niit Limited

Pearson PLC

QA Limited

SkillSoft Corporation

The Insights Group Limited

Vitalsmarts India

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Soft Skills Management Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

