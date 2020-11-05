New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global SNP Genotyping and Analysis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961149/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. SNP Genotyping by Microarrays and GeneChips, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.5% CAGR and reach US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Taqman Allelic Discrimination segment is readjusted to a revised 18.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR



The SNP Genotyping and Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 15.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.7% CAGR.



SNP Pyrosequencing Segment to Record 17.6% CAGR



In the global SNP Pyrosequencing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Affymetrix, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fluidigm Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Life Technologies Corporation

Sequenom, Inc.







IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42



