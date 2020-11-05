The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 30 October and 2 November 2020 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 83.61 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 695 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows: 

Name:Allocated no. equity certificates:New total holding of equity certificates*:
Cathrine Aunvik721,818
Rolf Jarle Brøske7210,141
Tomm Bøyesen726,180
Kjell Fordal72246,240
Vegard Helland7235,130
Kjersti Hønstad724,842
Jan-Frode Janson7240,217
Unni Larsen721,167
Inge Lindseth728,841
Oddny Lysberg721,778
Nelly Maske7221,071
Ola Neråsen7242,692
Arne Nypan7226,626
Margrethe L. Resellmo18487
Berit Rustad723,903
Camilla Stang18487
Christina Straub18741
Hans Tronstad721,823

*) incl. close associates

Trondheim, 5 November 2020
                                                                                                    
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. + 47 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act