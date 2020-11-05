The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 30 October and 2 November 2020 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 83.61 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 695 equity certificates.

As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:

Name: Allocated no. equity certificates: New total holding of equity certificates*: Cathrine Aunvik 72 1,818 Rolf Jarle Brøske 72 10,141 Tomm Bøyesen 72 6,180 Kjell Fordal 72 246,240 Vegard Helland 72 35,130 Kjersti Hønstad 72 4,842 Jan-Frode Janson 72 40,217 Unni Larsen 72 1,167 Inge Lindseth 72 8,841 Oddny Lysberg 72 1,778 Nelly Maske 72 21,071 Ola Neråsen 72 42,692 Arne Nypan 72 26,626 Margrethe L. Resellmo 18 487 Berit Rustad 72 3,903 Camilla Stang 18 487 Christina Straub 18 741 Hans Tronstad 72 1,823

*) incl. close associates

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. + 47 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act