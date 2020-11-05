The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 30 October and 2 November 2020 for use in the group’s savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 83.61 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.
After allocation the bank owns 695 equity certificates.
As participants in the savings programme, the primary insiders below have been allocated equity certificates as follows:
|Name:
|Allocated no. equity certificates:
|New total holding of equity certificates*:
|Cathrine Aunvik
|72
|1,818
|Rolf Jarle Brøske
|72
|10,141
|Tomm Bøyesen
|72
|6,180
|Kjell Fordal
|72
|246,240
|Vegard Helland
|72
|35,130
|Kjersti Hønstad
|72
|4,842
|Jan-Frode Janson
|72
|40,217
|Unni Larsen
|72
|1,167
|Inge Lindseth
|72
|8,841
|Oddny Lysberg
|72
|1,778
|Nelly Maske
|72
|21,071
|Ola Neråsen
|72
|42,692
|Arne Nypan
|72
|26,626
|Margrethe L. Resellmo
|18
|487
|Berit Rustad
|72
|3,903
|Camilla Stang
|18
|487
|Christina Straub
|18
|741
|Hans Tronstad
|72
|1,823
*) incl. close associates
Trondheim, 5 November 2020
Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. + 47 905 41 672
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
