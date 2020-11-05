Lehi, UT, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a press release regarding RainFocus’ revolutionary Strategic Events Program issued on GlobeNewswire on September 3, 2020, RainFocus, in good faith, stated that it was “the only software company that is ISO27001:2013 certified.” RainFocus recently learned that Cvent is also ISO27001:2013 certified and wants to set the record straight. RainFocus, therefore, retracts the earlier statement that it was the only event management software company that is ISO27001:2013 certified. All future communication regarding the ISO27001:2013 certification will read “RainFocus is ISO27001:2013 certified.”





