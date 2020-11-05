New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Toys Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961148/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Screenless Toys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$877.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the App-Enabled Mechanical Toys segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR
The Smart Toys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$999.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Voice or Image Recognition Toys Segment to Record 5% CAGR
In the global Voice or Image Recognition Toys segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$950.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$628.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 151-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961148/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Toys Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Screenless Toys by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Screenless Toys by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for App-Enabled
Mechanical Toys by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for App-Enabled Mechanical
Toys by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Voice or Image
Recognition Toys by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Voice or Image
Recognition Toys by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Health-Tracking
Toys or Wearable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Health-Tracking Toys or
Wearable by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Toys-To-Life by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Toys-To-Life by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Puzzles &
Building Games by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Puzzles & Building Games
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Wi-Fi by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Wi-Fi by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Bluetooth by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Bluetooth by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for RFID or NFC by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for RFID or NFC by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Toys Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by Type -
Screenless Toys, App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or Image
Recognition Toys, Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable,
Toys-To-Life, Puzzles & Building Games and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Screenless Toys,
App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or Image Recognition Toys,
Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable, Toys-To-Life, Puzzles &
Building Games and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and RFID or NFC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and
RFID or NFC for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Type - Screenless Toys, App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or
Image Recognition Toys, Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable,
Toys-To-Life, Puzzles & Building Games and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Screenless Toys,
App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or Image Recognition Toys,
Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable, Toys-To-Life, Puzzles &
Building Games and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and RFID or NFC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth and RFID or NFC for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Type - Screenless Toys, App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or
Image Recognition Toys, Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable,
Toys-To-Life, Puzzles & Building Games and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Screenless Toys,
App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or Image Recognition Toys,
Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable, Toys-To-Life, Puzzles &
Building Games and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and RFID or NFC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and
RFID or NFC for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Type - Screenless Toys, App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or
Image Recognition Toys, Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable,
Toys-To-Life, Puzzles & Building Games and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Screenless Toys,
App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or Image Recognition Toys,
Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable, Toys-To-Life, Puzzles &
Building Games and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and RFID or NFC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and
RFID or NFC for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Toys Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Type - Screenless Toys, App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or
Image Recognition Toys, Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable,
Toys-To-Life, Puzzles & Building Games and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Screenless Toys,
App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or Image Recognition Toys,
Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable, Toys-To-Life, Puzzles &
Building Games and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and RFID or NFC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth and RFID or NFC for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Type - Screenless Toys, App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or
Image Recognition Toys, Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable,
Toys-To-Life, Puzzles & Building Games and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Screenless Toys,
App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or Image Recognition Toys,
Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable, Toys-To-Life, Puzzles &
Building Games and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and RFID or NFC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 48: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth and RFID or NFC for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Type - Screenless Toys, App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or
Image Recognition Toys, Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable,
Toys-To-Life, Puzzles & Building Games and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Screenless Toys,
App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or Image Recognition Toys,
Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable, Toys-To-Life, Puzzles &
Building Games and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and RFID or NFC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 52: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth and RFID or NFC for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Type - Screenless Toys, App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or
Image Recognition Toys, Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable,
Toys-To-Life, Puzzles & Building Games and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Screenless Toys,
App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or Image Recognition Toys,
Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable, Toys-To-Life, Puzzles &
Building Games and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and RFID or NFC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 56: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and
RFID or NFC for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by Type -
Screenless Toys, App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or Image
Recognition Toys, Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable,
Toys-To-Life, Puzzles & Building Games and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Screenless Toys,
App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or Image Recognition Toys,
Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable, Toys-To-Life, Puzzles &
Building Games and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys by
Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and RFID or NFC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 60: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by Technology -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and
RFID or NFC for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Toys by Type - Screenless Toys, App-Enabled Mechanical Toys,
Voice or Image Recognition Toys, Health-Tracking Toys or
Wearable, Toys-To-Life, Puzzles & Building Games and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Screenless Toys,
App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or Image Recognition Toys,
Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable, Toys-To-Life, Puzzles &
Building Games and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Toys by Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and RFID or NFC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 64: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth and RFID or NFC for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys
by Type - Screenless Toys, App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice
or Image Recognition Toys, Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable,
Toys-To-Life, Puzzles & Building Games and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Screenless Toys,
App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or Image Recognition Toys,
Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable, Toys-To-Life, Puzzles &
Building Games and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart Toys
by Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and RFID or NFC - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth and RFID or NFC for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 69: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Toys by Type - Screenless Toys, App-Enabled Mechanical Toys,
Voice or Image Recognition Toys, Health-Tracking Toys or
Wearable, Toys-To-Life, Puzzles & Building Games and Other
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Screenless Toys,
App-Enabled Mechanical Toys, Voice or Image Recognition Toys,
Health-Tracking Toys or Wearable, Toys-To-Life, Puzzles &
Building Games and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Toys by Technology - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and RFID or NFC -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 72: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Toys by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wi-Fi,
Bluetooth and RFID or NFC for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 43
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961148/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: