The United States thermal power market is expected to rise at a CAGR of more than 0.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025
Factors such as using natural gas plants as a backup for renewable energy are likely to drive the market. However, reducing renewable energy prices has provided an economically viable cleaner alternative, which is expected to restrain the growth of the market.
Many private firms and state governments, especially in the south of the country, are investing in thermal power plants as sources of energy for the future. This is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.
The technological advancements in efficiency and reduction in the harmful emissions from thermal power projects are expected to create ample opportunity for market players.
Natural gas provides for a large amount of electricity in the country and is expected to dominate the thermal power market in the forecast period. The application of natural gas as an intermediary for transitioning to renewable energy is expected to aid the market.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Investments in Thermal Power to Drive the Market
In the United States, the different states are following different paths for the establishment of thermal power plants. For example, the state of California is dominated by Natural gas, but the state is pushing its utilities to replace natural gas power plants with renewables and other resources. Other states like in the mid-west are following a more natural gas-based approach for their energy needs.
Natural Gas to Dominate the Market
Natural gas is among the cleanest fuels, which can provide electricity at an industrial scale economically. Gas-fired power generation is expected to displace coal capacity in the country in the coming decades. Although investments in renewables are expected to grow significantly, the flexibility afforded by gas-fired power generation is expected to continue to be in demand.
Competitive Landscape
The United States thermal power market is partially fragmented. Some of the key players in this market include NextEra Energy, Inc., Dominion Energy, Inc., Duke Energy Corporation, Southern Company, and American Electric Power Company Inc
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast, in USD billion till 2025
4.3 Electricity Consumption Forecast, in TWh, till 2025
4.4 Electricity Generation Forecast, in TWh, till 2025
4.5 Recent Trends and Developments
4.6 Government Policies and Regulations
4.7 Market Dynamics
4.7.1 Drivers
4.7.2 Restraints
4.8 Supply Chain Analysis
4.9 PESTLE Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Coal
5.1.2 Natural Gas
5.1.3 Nuclear
5.1.4 Others
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 NextEra Energy Inc
6.3.2 Dominion Energy Inc
6.3.3 Duke Energy Corp
6.3.4 Southern Company
6.3.5 American Electric Power Company Inc
6.3.6 Exelon Corporation
6.3.7 Xcel Energy Inc
6.3.8 Consolidated Edison, Inc.
6.3.9 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
