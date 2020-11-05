Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hospital Gowns Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Surgical Gowns, Non-Surgical Gowns, and Patient Gowns), Risk Type (Minimal, Low, Moderate, and High), and Usability (Disposable and Reusable), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Surgical Gowns Segment to Grow at Highest CAGR during 2020-2027



The market is expected to reach US$ 4,542.67 million by 2027 from US$ 2,620.88 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.



Factors such as increase in number of surgical procedures, initiatives to support health protection of patients from hospital-acquired infections, and key players for hospital gowns introducing new products in the market. However, adoption of robotic surgeries is expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Based on type, the hospital gowns market is segmented into surgical gowns, patients' gowns, and non-surgical gowns. The surgical gowns segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% in the market during the forecast period. Growth of this segment is attributed to rising number of surgeries across the globe, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing focus on prevention of hospital acquired infections. In addition, continuous innovation by surgical gown manufacturers is further accelerating the growth of the market.



The healthcare industry has been witnessing rapid transformations since the past few years. The industry has observed various technological advancements. Owing to the need for better healthcare facilities, technology-enabled care (TEC) solutions are being preferred in the healthcare systems in the emerging economies. Increase in aging population, rise in incidence of chronic illnesses, and pediatric care are the primary factors driving the growth of the healthcare sector.



Several established players in the industry have been investing significant amount of their revenue to develop better and advanced products and technologies. In addition, the availability of reimbursement for various medical procedures is expected to fuel the growth of the industry in the coming years. There has been a significant increase in the healthcare expenditure in the past few years.



The hospital gowns are among the highly used hospital consumables. Hospitals utilize a large quantity of hospital gowns for the general patients. Moreover, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a tremendous rise in the demand for hospital gowns worldwide. Various market players of non-healthcare businesses are engaged in the production of hospital gowns to fulfill the high demand.



The existing players are ramping up the production and supply chain for the hospital gowns. The disposable hospital gowns have become one of the crucial components in the personal protective equipment (PPE) kit that is a prerequisite for medical staff and personnel dealing with any medical work. This has positively affected the growth of the hospital gowns market.



3M; Angelica; Aramark; Atlas Infiniti; Bellcross Industries Private Limited; Cardinal Health; Medline Industries, Inc.; Priontex; Sara Health Care; and Standard Textile Co., Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the hospital gowns market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Hospital Gowns Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Hospital Gowns Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinions



5. Hospital Gowns Market- Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Surgical Procedures

5.1.2 Initiatives to Support Health Protection of Patients from Hospital-Acquired Infections

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Adoption of Robotics Surgeries

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Development in Healthcare Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Innovation in Hospital Gown Designs

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Hospital Gowns Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Hospital Gowns Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Hospital Gowns Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Hospital Gowns Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hospital Gowns Market Revenue Share, by Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Surgical Gowns

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Surgical Gowns: Hospital Gowns Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Non-Surgical Gowns

7.5 Patient Gowns



8. Hospital Gowns Market Analysis - By Risk Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Hospital Gowns Market Revenue Share, by Risk Type (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Minimal Risk

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Minimal Risk: Hospital Gowns Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Moderate Risk

8.5 High Risk

8.6 Low Risk



9. Hospital Gowns Market Analysis - By Usability

9.1 Overview

9.2 Hospital Gowns Market Revenue Share, by Usability (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Disposable

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Disposable: Hospital Gowns Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Reusable



10. Hospital Gowns Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 Geographical Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Hospital Gowns Market

11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Hospital Gowns Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Organic Developments

12.3 Inorganic Developments



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Key Facts

13.2 Business Description

13.3 Products and Services

13.4 Financial Overview

13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Key Developments

3M

Angelica

Aramark

Atlas Infiniti

Bellcross Industries Private Limited

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

Priontex

Sara Health Care

Standard Textile Co., Inc.

