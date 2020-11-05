New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Power Distribution Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961146/?utm_source=GNW

5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.3% CAGR and reach US$33.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Smart Power Distribution Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.



Services Segment to Record 10.5% CAGR



In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 146-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Aclara Technologies LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

Itron, Inc.

Landis+Gyr AG

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961146/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Smart Power Distribution Systems Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Power Distribution Systems Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Hardware (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Hardware (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Industrial (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Industrial (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Commercial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Commercial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Residential (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Residential (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: United States Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 16: United States Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: United States Smart Power Distribution Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 20: Smart Power Distribution Systems Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and

2027



Table 21: Canadian Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 22: Canadian Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 23: Japanese Market for Smart Power Distribution Systems:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 24: Japanese Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart

Power Distribution Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 26: Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 27: Chinese Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 28: Chinese Smart Power Distribution Systems Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 29: Chinese Demand for Smart Power Distribution Systems

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 30: Chinese Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Smart Power Distribution Systems Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 32: European Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: European Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 34: European Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 35: European Smart Power Distribution Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 36: European Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Smart Power Distribution Systems Market in France by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: French Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: Smart Power Distribution Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 40: French Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 41: Smart Power Distribution Systems Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 42: German Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Smart Power Distribution Systems Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 45: Italian Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 46: Italian Smart Power Distribution Systems Market by

Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 47: Italian Demand for Smart Power Distribution Systems

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 48: Italian Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Smart Power Distribution

Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: United Kingdom Smart Power Distribution Systems

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Smart Power Distribution Systems in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 52: Smart Power Distribution Systems Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Smart Power Distribution Systems

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020-2027



Table 54: Rest of Europe Smart Power Distribution Systems

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Rest of Europe Smart Power Distribution Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 56: Rest of Europe Smart Power Distribution Systems

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 57: Smart Power Distribution Systems Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 58: Asia-Pacific Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027



Table 59: Smart Power Distribution Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 61: Rest of World Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 62: Smart Power Distribution Systems Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2020 and 2027



Table 63: Rest of World Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 64: Rest of World Smart Power Distribution Systems Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961146/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001