With an in-house sales team of approximately 40 representatives, Green Spoon is one of the largest natural foods brokers in the United States. Green Spoon has direct access to buyers and retail stores representing thousands of points of sale in 20 U.S. states, including locations of Whole Foods and Sprouts. Green Spoon is to introduce both KOIOS™ and Fit Soda™ functional beverages to new retail outlets in markets throughout the country as the Company endeavours to expand its market share in the functional beverages category.

DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that its KOIOS™ and Fit Soda™ beverage products (collectively, “Koios Beverages”) will be represented in 20 U.S. states by Green Spoon Sales (“Green Spoon”), one of the largest natural foods brokers in the United States. As the Company continues to introduce Koios Beverages into new markets across the country, Green Spoon’s national reach could be instrumental to the growth of the Company’s footprint in the functional beverages category. Founded in 2012, Green Spoon has an in-house sales force of approximately 40 representatives who can commercialize Koios Beverages alongside leading brands of natural food and beverage products. Through its business relationships with grocers specializing in natural foods, Green Spoon can introduce Koios Beverages to stores in well-known chains to include locations of Whole Foods Market Inc. (“Whole Foods”) and Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (“Sprouts”).

Koios is a Denver-based producer of functional beverage products including KOIOS™, a nootropic beverage created to improve focus and mental clarity, and Fit Soda™, an all-natural caffeine-free carbonated beverage providing “Benefits with Bubbles”. Koios Beverages are currently sold in more than 4,400 retail points of sale in the United States. In addition to an online presence on Amazon.com and the U.S. online store of Walmart, Koios operates its own e-commerce portal which has more than 60,000 customers and subscribers. The Company recently announced that two flavours of its Fit Soda™ beverage would be carried in more than 100 HEB supermarket locations in Texas. With new representation for Koios Beverages by Green Spoon, the Company intends to expand the availability of its products at the national level by potentially entering new markets across the United States.

Collectively, Green Spoon’s network of retail stores and corporate buyers provides access to several thousand stores in which Koios Beverages can be sold, including locations of Whole Foods and Sprouts. To optimize products’ performance at the store level, Green Spoon’s field representatives provide in-store supervision on behalf of brand clients to ensure products are positioned and merchandised to a high standard. Green Spoon routinely showcases its field initiatives on its social media channels (pictured below), which can provide enhanced online visibility of products such as KOIOS™ and Fit Soda™ as emerging brands in the natural food and beverages space.

Koios Chief Executive Officer Chris Miller commented, “Commercializing functional beverage products such as ours relies heavily upon building a memorable and compelling first impression among potential first-time users who encounter the product in-store. The size of a distributor or broker’s network is important, but market share is something that is ultimately gained at the store level. As such, we consider Green Spoon’s ‘boots on the ground’ in 20 U.S. states to be an important part of their value proposition as we seek to build brand recognition for Koios Beverages, prompt trials, and encourage repeat purchases. Green Spoon has earned its excellent reputation by taking a hands-on and passionate approach to bringing natural food and beverage products to retail in several markets in the United States. We are excited to be working with Green Spoon to build upon our current momentum in bringing Koios Beverages to store shelves throughout the nation.”

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: Potential outcomes from Green Spoon’s representation of Koios™ and Fit Soda™ functional beverages. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional beverage markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual's health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by Koios with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with Koios is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

