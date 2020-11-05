Denver, CO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CBD product industry is expanding rapidly as consumers are looking to tap into the CBD health and wellness trend to manage pain, anxiety, inflammation, and nausea. Public relations can help you manage the confusing and challenging process of growing a thriving CBD business in a new industry where regulations and public sentiment are just starting to catch up.





M&C Communications has created a series of CBD industry podcast episodes to talk about five ways public relations can help your CBD business grow and master the challenging process of building powerful Brand Protection™:





Creating Loyal CBD Customers

How much do you know about your customers? Are they Boomers, Millennials, Gen X? Are they outdoorsy? Do they know what CBD is used for? What media do they read, watch, and listen to? Which social media channel would you use to reach these audiences? And what would you say to them if you got their attention? Public relations helps you answer all these questions, and more, to help you create messages that will resonate with your target audiences.





Communicating with CBD industry employees

You’ve got a great product, a solid distribution plan, and paying customers. Can your employees explain what goes into your product? Can they answer questions about the potential uses without running afoul of FDA regulations? Do your employees have questions about your Covid-19 safety plan at work? Public relations can help you develop a communications plan to keep your most important asset- your employees- informed, ready to communicate with your customer, and in compliance with the latest regulations.





CBD Crisis communications = Brand Protection PR™

The CBD industry is so new and changing so rapidly that it’s hard to keep up. Are you in compliance with your ingredients, packaging, labeling? Do you know what you can say about your products’ benefits without triggering an FDA warning letter? Do you worry about your content getting flagged on social media? What if something goes wrong with your product or one of your suppliers? A well-designed crisis communication plan- we call it a Brand Protection PR™ plan- can help you develop a reservoir of goodwill from your consumers and forecast, prepare and protect your business from the unexpected so you can react quickly and so you can sleep at night.





Becoming a CBD industry thought leader

You’ve developed an innovative and sought-after product. You’ve created a thriving business in an exciting new industry. You’re navigating the changing regulatory landscape with ease. Doesn’t that sound like someone who should be at the top of the media’s list when they need an interview about CBD? Public relations can help you lay the groundwork for becoming a trusted source for the media and a networked leader in your industry.





Harness the power of public relations AND marketing

Think of public relations and marketing as two sides of the same coin: they build on and complement each other. Public Relations builds and protects your reputation which helps market your products because we know that people buy from companies they know, like, and trust. Now that you’ve identified your target audience and crafted targeted messaging to reach them, developed a group of advocates and developed goodwill, incorporated Brand Protection PR™ to make the most of your hard work, you’re ready to harness the power of putting public relations and marketing together to achieve your business success goals.



M&C Communications specializes in CBD PR: powerful Brand Protection™ public relations plans tailored for the CBD industry. Our suite of CBD PR content includes a live weekly video conversation where you can ask questions about your own PR challenges, a blog devoted to CBD issues, and a podcast that addresses issues of concern for CBD business owners.

