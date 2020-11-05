Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Meat: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report studies the global market for plant-based meat from 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR). Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The global plant-based meat market is segmented by source: soy, wheat, pea, and others (quinoa, oats, beans and nuts). The product segment covers burger patties, sausages, strips and nuggets, meatballs, and others (slices, fillets, cutlets, slides, fingers and crumbles). The category segment is divided by two: refrigerated and frozen. The regional markets analyzed are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Revenue forecasts from 2020 to 2025 are given for each segment with estimated values derived from the producer's total revenues.
The report also discusses the major players in the global plant-based meat market. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global plant-based meat market and current trends within the industry. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and sources of plant-based meat. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.
The Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Plant-based Meat Market by Source
Chapter 5 Plant-based Meat Market by Category
Chapter 6 Plant-based Meat Market by Product
Chapter 7 Global Markets for Plant-based Meat
Chapter 8 North American Market for Plant-based Meat
Chapter 9 European Market for Plant-based Meat
Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Market for Plant-based Meat
Chapter 11 South American Market for Plant-based Meat
Chapter 12 Middle Eastern and African Market for Plant-based Meat
Chapter 13 Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors
Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 15 Company Profiles
Chapter 16 Appendix: Acronyms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/clxsx8
