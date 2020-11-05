Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Meat: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report studies the global market for plant-based meat from 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR). Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant US dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The global plant-based meat market is segmented by source: soy, wheat, pea, and others (quinoa, oats, beans and nuts). The product segment covers burger patties, sausages, strips and nuggets, meatballs, and others (slices, fillets, cutlets, slides, fingers and crumbles). The category segment is divided by two: refrigerated and frozen. The regional markets analyzed are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Revenue forecasts from 2020 to 2025 are given for each segment with estimated values derived from the producer's total revenues.



The report also discusses the major players in the global plant-based meat market. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global plant-based meat market and current trends within the industry. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and sources of plant-based meat. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



The Report Includes:

50 tables

An overview of the global markets for plant-based meat

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projection of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Highlights of quantitative and qualitative data of the plant-based meat industry based on source, product and region

Detailed description of the main products with the development phase and expected markets, and identification of product opportunities and strategic opportunities

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Discussion on impact of coronavirus on the global economy and information on government expenditures on COVID-19

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Amy's Kitchen Inc., The Kellogg Co., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever USA Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction to Plant-based Meat

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

COVID-19 Pandemic

Impact of Coronavirus on the Global Economy

Predictions for the Global Economy

Quick Recovery

Global Slowdown

Pandemic and Recession

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Market Potential

Chapter 4 Plant-based Meat Market by Source

Introduction

Market Value

Sources

Soy

Wheat

Pea

Others

Chapter 5 Plant-based Meat Market by Category

Introduction

Market Value

Categories

Refrigerated

Frozen

Chapter 6 Plant-based Meat Market by Product

Introduction

Market Value

Products

Meatballs

Burger Patties

Sausages

Strips and Nuggets

Others (Slices, Fillets, Cutlets, Slides, Fingers and Crumbles)

Chapter 7 Global Markets for Plant-based Meat

Introduction

Market Value

Chapter 8 North American Market for Plant-based Meat

Economic Trends

North American Market Value

Chapter 9 European Market for Plant-based Meat

Economic Trends

European Market Value

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific Market for Plant-based Meat

Economic Trends

Value of the Asia-Pacific Market

Chapter 11 South American Market for Plant-based Meat

Economic Trends

South American Market Value

Chapter 12 Middle Eastern and African Market for Plant-based Meat

Economic Trends

Middle Eastern and African Market Value

Chapter 13 Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors

Market Drivers

Increasing Meat Consumption Globally

Environmental and Economic Benefits Associated with Plant-based Meat Production

Rising Demand for Healthy, Qualitative and Safe Products in the Meat Industry

Growing Market for Plant Protein Products

Market Restraints

Low Acceptance of Soy as a Protein Source

Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Important Strategies

Consumer Awareness

Demographics

Diet/Health Status

Changing Consumption Patterns

Media Messages

Major Manufacturers

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Plant-based Meat Manufacturers

Amy's Kitchen Inc.

Beyond Meat Inc.

Impossible Foods Inc.

The Kellogg Co.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Pinnacle Foods Inc.

Quorn Foods Ltd.

Sunfed Ltd.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Unilever Usa Inc.

Chapter 16 Appendix: Acronyms



