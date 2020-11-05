Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer 5G Use Cases: Operator Strategies for Virtual Reality Video" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
5G enhances the opportunity for operators to generate both direct and indirect revenue from virtual reality (VR) video, primarily as a value-added service in the short term. This report qualifies the market opportunity for VR video on demand content and for streaming live events such as sports and concerts in VR.
This report forms part of a series of reports that assess the new consumer use cases that will be enabled by 5G. Streaming video is one of the most-immediately addressable facets of virtual reality (VR).
This report:
This report answers the following questions:
Key Analysis
Who Should Read this Report
Product managers and decision makers working for mobile operators and pay-TV providers that are considering developing VR video services either as a value-added service (VAS) to support their core services or as a standalone proposition. Marketing executives and product managers for operators that are making decisions about 5G, entertainment and bundles. Strategy teams for operators and pay-TV providers that are assessing the impact and market value of VR video and its effect on 5G propositions.
Key Topics Covered:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m604ae
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: