Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Diabetes Market, By SMBG Device, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Reimbursement Company Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Australia Diabetes Market is expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion by the year 2025.
Australia ranked seventh in the world for the prevalence of type 1 diabetes in children and 6th highest for incidence. There is also rising prevalence of particularly type 2 diabetes and rising cases of children and adolescents who are now impated by type 2 diabetes in Australia. Type 1 diabetes typically happens in an early age, its a most common form of childhood diabetes although it can occur at any age.
Over 1 million Australians have been diagnosed with diabetes. Australia is dragging behind many western countries in providing affordable access to its people with diabetes to new, proven technologies such as CGM and Insulin pen that can significantly improve the management of diabetes.
The market of Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Device, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Device, Insulin Pump, and Insulin Pen are growing due to the rising awareness for diabetes in Australia. Diabetes care in Australia has reached a high level of quality, but there is still an opportunity for further improvement. Diabetes is associated with an uncountable of complications that affect the eyes, feet, kidneys, and cardiovascular health. Besides, diabetes is ranked in the top 10 leading causes of deaths in Australia. Diabetes is a massive challenge to the nation's health and economy.
Australian Government has essential roles in maintaining access to affordable, high-quality devices and services to support people with diabetes in self-management and treatment. The Australian Government providing support to people with diabetes through the National Diabetes Services Scheme, the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, the Insulin Pump Program, and Medicare.
In 2019, Biocon and Mylan N V launched insulin glargine biosimilar Semglee, first insulin PBS in Australia. In 2019, TAL, a leading Australian life insurance specialist, has launched a specialized product to protect people with diabetes mellitus in Australia.
All the 14 Companies Studied in the Report have been Studied from 3 Points
Company Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Driver
4.2 Challenges
5. Australia Diabetes Market
6. Australia Diabetes Population
6.1 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast
7. Market Share Analysis - Australia Diabetic
7.1 By Types
8. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market (CGM) - Australia Market & Users
8.1 Australia - CGM Market by Components
8.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast
8.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast
8.2 Australia - CGM User (2011 - 2025)
8.3 CGM Reimbursement in Australia
9. Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) - Australia Market & Users
9.1 Market
9.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Diabetes)
9.2 Test Strips Market and Forecast
9.3 Lancet Market and Forecast
9.4 Meter Market and Forecast
9.5 Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Users
9.6 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in Australia
10. Insulin Pen Market & User Analysis
10.1 Insulin Pen User
10.1.1 Disposable Insulin Pen Users
10.1.2 Reusable Insulin Pen Users
10.1.3 Smart Insulin Pen Users
10.2 Insulin Pen Market
10.2.1 Disposable Insulin Pen Market
10.2.2 Reusable Insulin Pen Market
10.2.3 Smart Insulin Pen Market
10.3 Insulin Pen Needle Market
10.4 Reimbursement Policies
11. Insulin Pump Market & Users & Forecast
11.1 Insulin Pump Users & Forecast
11.1.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump User & Forecast)
11.2 Insulin Pump Market & Forecast
11.2.1 Type 1 & Type 2 (Insulin Pump Market & Forecast)
11.3 Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products in Australia
11.3.1 Animas Vibe
11.3.2 Medtronic 530G with Enlite
11.3.3 Insulet OmniPod
11.3.4 Tandem t: slim
11.3.5 Roche Accu-Chek Combo
11.4 Training Model for Patients & HCP - of Medtronic, Animas, Insulet Corp & Tandem Diabetes Care
11.4.1 Medtronic
11.5 Insulet Corporation
11.5.1 Training Structure for New Patients - Insulet Corporation
11.6 Animas Corporation
11.6.1 Training Modules for New Patients
11.6.2 Training Modules for HCP (Health Care Professional)
11.7 Tandem Diabetes Care
11.8 Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump
12. Insulin Pen - Company Analysis
12.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
12.1.1 Overview
12.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments
12.1.3 Revenue
12.2 Eli Lilly
12.3 Artsana S.p.A.
12.4 BD
12.5 Novo Nordisk A/S
12.6 Owen Mumford Ltd.
12.7 Ypsomed AG
13. Insulin Pump - Company Analysis
13.1 Medtronic
13.1.1 Overview
13.1.2 Insulin Pump - Product Details
13.1.3 Insulin Pump - Latest Development & Trends
13.1.4 Revenue
13.2 Insulet Corporation
14. SMBG - Company Analysis
14.1 LifeScan Inc.
14.1.1 Overview
14.1.2 Revenue & Forecast
14.2 Abbott Laboratories
15. CGM - Company Analysis
15.1 Dexcom Inc
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Recent Development
15.1.3 Revenue& Forecast
15.2 Abbott Laboratories
15.3 Roche
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0d76f
