New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Active Space Debris Removal Market – A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Space Debris Removal Techniques, Mode of Operation, Autonomy, Debris-Size, and Orbit - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982572/?utm_source=GNW

• How is COVID-19 affecting the growth of the global active space debris removal market?

• What are the recent trends in the debris removal detection and tracking segment?

• Who are the key players in the active space debris removal market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

• What is the expected revenue generated by the global active space debris removal market during the forecast period 2020-2030?

• What are the strategies adopted by the key players in the market to increase its market presence in the industry?

• Which application of the debris size and orbit is expected to dominate the market in 2030?

• What are the competitive strengths of the key players in the space debris removal market?

• What would be the aggravated revenue generated by the active space debris removal market segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World) by 2030?



Global Active Space Debris Removal Market Forecast, 2020-2030



The active space debris removal industry analysis projects the market to have a significant growth of CAGR 27.66% based on the values during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The North America region is expected to dominate the market by 2030 with a share of 61.43%. The North America region includes the U.S. and Canada, but the U.S. is expected to acquire a major share in 2030 due to the increase in the investment of companies in the country.



The active space debris removal market has gained huge importance in the past few years.This is due to the rising debris threat on space assets.



Several government agencies and non-profit organizations and associations have started drafting policies and regulations to prevent companies from increasing the debris objects in the orbit.



Scope of the Global Active Space Debris Removal Market



The active space debris removal market research provides the market information for segmentation such as classification of the debris particles based on their size and the orbit, as well as the removal technique of contact and contactless methods. The market analysis examines the debris removal market outlook in terms of the trends, driving forces, opportunities, technological advancements, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market and business dynamics, along with the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Active Space Debris Removal Market Segmentation



The report constitutes an extensive study of the debris removal industry.The report largely focuses on providing market information for the debris removal covering various segments, products, applications, and regions.



The size range included 1mm-10mm, 10mm-100mm, and greater than 100mm.The orbits were classified into Low Earth Orbit, Middle Earth Orbit, and Geostationary Orbit.



The market is further segmented into four contact methods to capture the debris, namely the robotic arm, tethers, net, and harpoon. A brief description of contactless methods such as lasers and ion beam shepherd method were explained in the report.



The active space debris removal market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



Key Companies in the Global Active Space Debris Removal Industry



The key players in the global active space debris removal market include Airbus S.A.S.(the Netherlands), Altius Space (the U.S.), Ariane Group (France), Astroscale (Japan), ClearSpace SA (Switzerland), D-Orbit SpA (Italy), Electro Optic Systems Pty Ltd (Australia), Exodus Space Systems (Australia), Innovative Solutions in Space B.V. (the Netherlands), Lockheed Martin Corporation (the U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (the U.S.), SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (Japan), Surrey Satellite Technologies Ltd (the U.K.), Tethers Unlimited, Inc. (the U.S.), and government space agencies such as the European Space Agency (France), and Indian Space Research Organization (India).



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Africa

• Latin America

• The Middle East

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982572/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001