Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injection Pen Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global injection pen market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the overall revenue of the global injection pen market for the period 2018-2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global injection pen market for the forecast period.
The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global injection pen market.
Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts also employed a combination of the top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomena in the global injection pen market.
The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global injection pen market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global injection pen market. The next section of the global injection pen market report highlights the USPs, which include rising incidences & prevalence of diabetes, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and COVID-19 pandemic impact on global Injection Pen market
The report delves into the competition landscape of the global injection pen market. Key players operating in the global injection pen market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players profiled in the global injection pen market report.
Key Questions Answered in Injection Pen Market Report
Injection Pen Market - Research Objectives and Research Approach
The comprehensive report on the global injection pen market begins with an overview of the market, followed by the scope and objectives of the study. Following this, the report provides detailed explanation of the objectives of the study and healthcare compliances laid down by accredited agencies in the purview of research in the global injection pen market. It is followed by market introduction, market dynamics, and an overview of the global injection pen market, which includes analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends affecting the growth of the market. Furthermore, Y-o-Y analysis with elaborate insights has been provided to understand the Y-o-Y trends of the global injection pen market. The next section of the global injection pen market report highlights the USPs, which includes key industry events and developments, rising incidences & prevalence of diabetes, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global injection pen market.
For reading comprehensibility, the report has been compiled in a chapter-wise layout, with each section divided into smaller ones. The report comprises an exhaustive collection of graphs and tables that are appropriately interspersed in the compilation. Pictorial representation of actual and projected values of key segments is visually appealing to readers. This also allows comparison of the market shares of key segments in the past and at the end of the forecast period.
Revenue generated by key product manufacturers has been mapped to ascertain the size of the global injection pen market in terms of value. Pricing analysis taken into consideration to assess the volume of the injection pen market. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated in the global injection pen market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current Injection pen market with the help of the parent market.
The report analyzes the global injection pen market in terms of type, indication, distribution channel, and region. Key segments under each criteria have been studied at length, and the market share for each of these at the end of 2030 has been provided. These valuable insights would help market stakeholders in making informed business decisions for investments in the global injection pen market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Injection Pen Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Market Definition
4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments
4.2. Overview
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunities
4.4. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2030
4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (Us$ Mn)
5. Key Insights
5.1. Rising Incidences & Prevalence of Diabetes
5.2. Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
5.3. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Injection Pen Market
6. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Global Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030
6.3.1. Reusable
6.3.2. Disposable
6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type
7. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast, by Indication
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Global Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-2030
7.3.1. Diabetes
7.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy
7.3.3. Auto Immune
7.3.4. Others
7.4. Global Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Indication
8. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Global Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030
8.3.1. Hospital Pharmacies
8.3.2. Retail Pharmacies
8.3.3. Online Pharmacies
8.4. Global Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Distribution Channel
9. Global Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Global Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Region
9.2.1. North America
9.2.2. Europe
9.2.3. Asia-Pacific
9.2.4. Latin America
9.2.5. Middle East & Africa
9.3. Global Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
10. North America Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Introduction
10.1.1. Key Findings
10.2. North America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030
10.2.1. Reusable
10.2.2. Disposable
10.3. North America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-2030
10.3.1. Diabetes
10.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy
10.3.3. Auto Immune
10.3.4. Others
10.4. North America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030
10.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies
10.4.2. Retail Pharmacies
10.4.3. Online Pharmacies
10.5. North America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2018-2030
10.5.1. U.S.
10.5.2. Canada
10.6. North America Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis
10.6.1. by Type
10.6.2. by Indication
10.6.3. by Distribution Channel
10.6.4. by Country
11. Europe Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Introduction
11.1.1. Key Findings
11.2. Europe Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030
11.2.1. Reusable
11.2.2. Disposable
11.3. Europe Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-2030
11.3.1. Diabetes
11.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy
11.3.3. Auto Immune
11.3.4. Others
11.4. Europe Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030
11.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies
11.4.2. Retail Pharmacies
11.4.3. Online Pharmacies
11.5. Europe Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-2030
11.5.1. Germany
11.5.2. U.K.
11.5.3. France
11.5.4. Spain
11.5.5. Italy
11.5.6. Rest of Europe
11.6. Europe Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.6.1. by Type
11.6.2. by Indication
11.6.3. by Distribution Channel
11.6.4. by Country/Sub-Region
12. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Introduction
12.1.1. Key Findings
12.2. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030
12.2.1. Reusable
12.2.2. Disposable
12.3. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-2030
12.3.1. Diabetes
12.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy
12.3.3. Auto Immune
12.3.4. Others
12.4. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-2030
12.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies
12.4.2. Retail Pharmacies
12.4.3. Online Pharmacies
12.5. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-2030
12.5.1. China
12.5.2. Japan
12.5.3. India
12.5.4. Australia & New Zealand
12.5.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific
12.6. Asia-Pacific Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis
12.6.1. by Type
12.6.2. by Indication
12.6.3. by Distribution Channel
12.6.4. by Country/Sub-Region
13. Latin America Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Introduction
13.1.1. Key Findings
13.2. Latin America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030
13.2.1. Reusable
13.2.2. Disposable
13.3. Latin America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-2030
13.3.1. Diabetes
13.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy
13.3.3. Auto Immune
13.3.4. Non-Invasive Ventilation
13.3.5. Others
13.4. Latin America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030
13.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies
13.4.2. Retail Pharmacies
13.4.3. Online Pharmacies
13.5. Latin America Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-2030
13.5.1. Brazil
13.5.2. Mexico
13.5.3. Rest of Latin America
13.6. Latin America Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis
13.6.1. by Type
13.6.2. by Indication
13.6.3. by Distribution Channel
13.6.4. by Country/Sub-Region
14. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Introduction
14.1.1. Key Findings
14.2. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2018-2030
14.2.1. Reusable
14.2.2. Disposable
14.3. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Indication, 2018-2030
14.3.1. Diabetes
14.3.2. Growth Hormone Therapy
14.3.3. Auto Immune
14.3.4. Others
14.4. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2018-2030
14.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies
14.4.2. Retail Pharmacies
14.4.3. Online Pharmacies
14.5. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region, 2018-2030
14.5.1. Gcc Countries
14.5.2. South Africa
14.5.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa
14.6. Middle East & Africa Injection Pen Market Attractiveness Analysis
14.6.1. by Type
14.6.2. by Indication
14.6.3. by Distribution Channel
14.6.4. by Country/Sub-Region
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of Companies)
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. Eli Lilly and Company
15.2.2. Novo Nordisk
15.2.3. Owen Mumford
15.2.4. Sanofi
15.2.5. F. Hoffman-La Roche
15.2.6. Merck Group
15.2.7. Haselmeier
15.2.8. Gerresheimer Ag
15.2.9. Bd
15.2.10. Astrazeneca
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1dc7on
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
