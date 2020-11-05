Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Teleradiology Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global teleradiology Services market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global teleradiology Services market for the period 2017-2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global teleradiology Services market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global teleradiology Services Market.



Secondary research also included internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global teleradiology Services market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global teleradiology Services market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global teleradiology Services market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global teleradiology Services market. Key players operating in the global teleradiology Services market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global teleradiology Services market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Global Teleradiology Services Market Report

What is the scope of growth of service companies in the global teleradiology Services market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global teleradiology Services market between 2019 and 2027?

What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global teleradiology Services market?

Will North America continue to be the most profitable market for teleradiology Services providers?

Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global teleradiology Services market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global teleradiology Services market?

Research Methodology



A unique research methodology has been utilized to conduct comprehensive research on the growth of the global teleradiology Services market and arrive at conclusions on its growth prospects. This research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research, which helps analysts warrant the accuracy and reliability of the drawn conclusions.



Secondary methods referred to by analysts during the production of the global teleradiology Services market report include statistics from company annual reports, SEC filings, company websites, investor presentations, regulatory databases, government publications, and industry white papers. Analysts have also interviewed senior managers, product portfolio managers, CEOs, VPs, and market intelligence managers, who contributed to the production of this study on the teleradiology Services market as primary methods.



These primary and secondary methods have provided exclusive information during interviews, which serves as a validation from the teleradiology Services market leaders. Access to an extensive internal repository and external proprietary databases enabled this report to address specific details and questions about the global teleradiology Services market with accuracy. The study also uses the top-down approach to assess the revenues for each segment and the bottom-up approach to counter-validate them. This has helped in reaching this estimates on future prospects of the global teleradiology Services market more reliably and accurately.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Key Industry Events

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.3.2. Drivers

4.3.3. Restraints

4.3.4. Opportunities

4.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Revenue Projection

4.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Outlook



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Key Potential Customers

5.2. Regulatory Scenario by Region

5.3. Key Industry Developments (Mergers & Acquisitions, Funding, Business Expansion, Etc.)

5.4. Technological Advancements

5.5. Key Industry Trends

5.6. Global Telemedicine & Telehealth Market Overview

5.7. Installed Base of Ct, Mri, Nuclear Imaging Systems, by Region/Globally

5.8. Number of Ct, Mri and Nuclear Imaging Procedures Performed, by Region / Globally (2019)

5.9. Number of Ct, Mri and Nuclear Imaging Procedures Performed, by Key Countries / Regions / Globally (2019)

5.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



6. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Service Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by Service Type

6.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Service Type

6.3.1. General Reporting

6.3.2. Consultation

6.3.3. Auditing

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Service Type

6.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Service Type



7. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Coverage

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by Coverage

7.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Coverage

7.3.1. Day Time Coverage

7.3.2. After Hours / Night Time Coverage

7.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Coverage

7.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Coverage



8. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Specialty

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by Specialty

8.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Specialty

8.3.1. Cardiology

8.3.2. Neurology

8.3.3. Oncology

8.3.4. Musculoskeletal

8.3.5. Gastroenterology

8.3.6. Others

8.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Specialty

8.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Specialty



9. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Modality

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by Modality

9.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Modality

9.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Modality

9.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Modality



10. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by End-User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by End-User

10.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by End-User

10.4. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by End-User

10.5. Global Teleradiology Services Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-User



11. Global Teleradiology Services Market Analysis, by Region

11.1. Global Teleradiology Services Market Scenario, by Country

11.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

11.3. Global Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Region



12. North America Teleradiology Services Market Analysis

12.1. North America Teleradiology Services Market Overview

12.2. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Country

12.3. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Country

12.4. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Service Type

12.5. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Service Type

12.6. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Coverage

12.7. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Coverage

12.8. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Specialty

12.9. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Specialty

12.10. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Modality

12.11. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by Modality

12.12. North America Teleradiology Services Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by End-User

12.13. North America Teleradiology Services Market Forecast, by End-User



13. Europe Teleradiology Services Market Analysis



14. Asia-Pacific Teleradiology Services Market Analysis



15. Latin America Teleradiology Services Market Analysis



16. Middle East & Africa Teleradiology Services Market Analysis



17. Competition Analysis

17.1. Competition Matrix

17.2. Global Teleradiology Services Market Share Analysis, by Company

17.3. Company Profile

17.3.1. Envision Healthcare Corporation

17.3.2. Mednax Services, Inc.

17.3.3. 4Ways Healthcare Limited

17.3.4. Euro American Tele Radiology

17.3.5. Argus Radiology

17.3.6. Teleradiology Solutions

17.3.7. American Imaging Consultants

17.3.8. Usarad Holdings, Inc.

17.3.9. Onrad, Inc.

17.3.10. Teleconsult Europe

17.3.11. Africa Telerad Limited

17.3.12. Unilabs



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4k0zh1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900