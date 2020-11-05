Dublin, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global capillary and venous blood sampling devices market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides revenue of the global capillary and venous blood sampling devices market for the period 2018-2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global capillary and venous blood sampling devices market from 2020 to 2030.



The report is prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved reaching out to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the capillary and venous blood sampling devices market.



Secondary research also includes Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the capillary and venous blood sampling devices market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global capillary and venous blood sampling devices market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global capillary and venous blood sampling devices market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global capillary and venous blood sampling devices market. Key players operating in the global capillary and venous blood sampling devices market are identified and each one of these is profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are the attributes of players in the global capillary and venous blood sampling devices market profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by capillary and venous blood sampling devices across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global capillary and venous blood sampling devices market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

Which regional market is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2030? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global market?

Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market - Research Objectives and Research Approach



The comprehensive report on the global capillary and venous blood sampling devices market begins with an overview, followed by the scope and objectives of the study. Following this, the report provides detailed explanation of the objectives behind this study and key vendors and distributors operating in the market and regulatory scenario for approval of products.



For reading comprehensibility, the report has been compiled in a chapter-wise layout, with each section divided into smaller sections. The report comprises an exhaustive collection of graphs and tables that are appropriately interspersed. Pictorial representation of actual and projected values of key segments is visually appealing to readers. This also allows comparison of the market shares of key segments in the past and at the end of the forecast period.



The report analyzes the global capillary and venous blood sampling devices market in terms of product, application, end user, and region. Key segments under each criteria are studied at length, and the market share for each of these at the end of 2030 has also been provided. Such valuable insights enable market stakeholders in making informed business decisions for investment in the global capillary and venous blood sampling devices market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Assumptions

2.2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Snapshot



4. Market Overview

4.1. Product Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

4.2.2. Drivers

4.2.3. Restraints

4.2.4. Opportunities

4.3. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Revenue Projection

4.4. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Outlook



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Pricing Analysis

5.2. Capillary Blood Sampling : Overview

5.3. Global Point-Of-Care Vs. Centralized Laboratory Testing Market Overview

5.4. Market Footprint Analysis

5.5. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Industry



6. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market, by Product

6.1. Definition

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

6.4. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Forecast, by Product

6.4.1. Capillary Blood Collection Devices

6.4.1.1. Microsampler Devices

6.4.1.2. Lancets

6.4.1.3. Blood Collection Strips

6.4.1.4. Tubes

6.4.2. Venous Blood Collection Devices

6.4.2.1. Vacutainer System

6.4.2.2. Tubes

6.5. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Analysis, by Product



7. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

7.3. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Forecast, by Application

7.3.1. Capillary Blood Collection Devices

7.3.1.1. Point-Of-Care Testing

7.3.1.2. Central Laboratory Testing

7.3.2. Venous Blood Collection Devices

7.3.2.1. Point-Of-Care Testing

7.3.2.2. Central Laboratory Testing

7.4. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Analysis, by Application



8. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market, by End-User

8.1. Definition

8.2. Introduction

8.3. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by End-User

8.4. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Forecast, by End-User

8.4.1. Hospitals

8.4.2. Clinics

8.4.3. Diagnostics Laboratories

8.4.4. Blood Banks

8.4.5. Home Care

8.5. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Analysis, by End-User



9. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Analysis, by Region

9.1. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Snapshot, by Country

9.2. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

9.3. Global Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Forecast, by Region



10. North America Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Analysis

10.1. North America Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Analysis

10.2. North America Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Country

10.3. North America Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Forecast, by Country

10.4. North America Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Value Share & Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

10.5. North America Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Forecast, by Product

10.6. North America Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

10.7. North America Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Forecast, by Application

10.8. North America Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Value Share and Attractiveness Analysis, by End-User

10.9. North America Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Forecast, by End-User



11. Europe Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Analysis



12. Asia-Pacific Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Analysis



13. Latin America Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Analysis



14. Middle East & Africa Capillary and Venous Blood Sampling Devices Market Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Company Profile

15.1.1. B. Braun Melsungen Ag.

15.1.2. Terumo Corporation

15.1.3. Bd

15.1.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

15.1.5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

15.1.6. Ypsomed Holding AG

15.1.7. Owen Mumford Ltd.

15.1.8. Greiner Bio-One International Gmbh.

15.1.9. Sarstedt AG & Co. Kg

15.1.10. Cardinal Health



