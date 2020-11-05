|To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk
Telephone +45 7012 5300
5 November 2020
Company Announcement number 85/2020
Final amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G to be put on auction
Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) to be put on auction for the refinancing of FlexLån® as of 1 January 2021.
The exact terms and conditions of the auctions regarding FlexLån® are set out in the appendix.
In addition, Realkredit Danmark will refinance approx. DKK 2.7bn FlexLån® with Government guarantee in series 10A. The mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) will be sold on Thursday 26 November 2020 at 11.30 am. Interested parties may contact RD Funding on the phone number mentioned below.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone
+45 45 13 20 19.
Attachments
Realkredit Danmark A/S
København Ø, DENMARK
Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 85-2020_ukFILE URL | Copy the link below
Nr. 85_Endelige udbudte maengder paa auktion_ukFILE URL | Copy the link below
Realkredit Danmark A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: